Standing behind one’s name

My house is so clean that …
I’ll admit that if you look closely enough — OK, maybe you don’t even have to look all that closely — you’ll see dust bunnies. And sand tracked in on the porch. Oh, yeah, and fingerprints on the windows.
So, in other words, my house is not quite spotless.
Still, how many people do you know who can claim to have scrubbed their range so hard, they wore the brand name right off the appliance?
My range is just 2 years old. It is a respectable name-brand appliance, and the name is — was! —plastered front and center on the panel above the stovetop.
Despite my dust bunnies, I have dutifully kept my range clean for two years. A couple of days ago, I was engaged in this daily ritual when something felt weird under my cleaning rag. I pulled the rag away and saw the letters of the appliance name all askew.
I looked closer and saw that the letters were actually just glued onto the panel and were now coming unglued. Silly me — I had thought they were either printed on the appliance or were raised letters that were part of the panel itself.
I have seen printed letters wear off of appliances due to many years of use — many, many years. But this is different.
Of all things that companies want to protect — and should want to protect — their name is top of the list. So, it strikes me as strange, dismaying and even alarming that my range company cares so little about its name.
Of course, I should be thankful — and I am. My range is still working. (Knock on wood.) This is just a minor, unimportant thing. In fact, the range looks fine without the brand name on it — maybe better than before.
But I can’t help wondering: What else does does my range company care so little about? Is my range destined to die even sooner than the average 13 years it is expected to live?
Do I seem a bit on the pessimistic side? If so, it’s because I am. Many companies do not take pride in what they do. It probably shouldn’t amaze me anymore, but it still does: How can a company whose sole purpose is to produce Item X do such a lousy job at producing Item X?
Case in point: This past spring, we ordered 100-some trees from an online company. My husband is a good caretaker of the land and loves trees. The company itself, however, does not seem to love its trees quite as much. Of the 100-some that we ordered, only 11 arrived alive.
This is not surprising considering that the company waited seven weeks after my initial order to actually send the trees — and sent them in 100-degree weather. You might argue that the company was experiencing pandemic-related issues, and that was likely the case. However, that doesn’t explain why the company sent the trees via a shipping method by which it took eight days for the trees to arrive.
Clearly, this is a company that does not care about its products.
It used to be that a company would stand behind its name — meaning that it had faith in the products that it represented.
Now, sadly, standing behind a name means hiding behind the goodwill that a company has built up in the past, counting on that goodwill to carry the company when its products fail to be worthwhile.
That is, of course, if the name itself — as with my range — is even there to stand behind.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.