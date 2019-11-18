Standardized testing unfair

I remember very clearly the day that I learned the results of my April ACT test. I was sitting on a stool in my school’s shop, surrounded by a group of boys who would never be considered academically gifted, but whose presence I enjoyed, when my father (who is my school’s principal) sought me out to tell me my results. He flashed me the number with his hands.
Looking back and forth from his hands to his perpetually calm face, I was ecstatic. The number was much higher than I expected, and my mind quickly began to wander with possibilities. After my father left, though, I looked around the room and made a staunch realization: my score on a single test would open up opportunities for me that my classmates would not receive.
Whether we like it or not, standardized tests like the ACT and the SAT play a major role in determining which high school seniors get accepted into the best colleges and receive the largest scholarships.
During their sophomore and junior years, Osmond High School students work on John Baylor ACT Prep. Parts of the curriculum did help prepare me for the ACT, but it also caused me to spend time learning an awful lot of math (which I wholeheartedly dislike and will not use in my future) when I could’ve been learning something that would’ve better prepared me for college and what I want to do. It’s a weird trade-off.
However, I know that I am very fortunate. Not everyone receives ACT prep, and I would not have received it if my school had not offered it. I have a friend who pays $35 a week for ACT tutoring, plus $10 every time he takes a practice test. This would be a stretch for my family. Additionally, there are a lot of kids across America who have to work long hours to help support their families or take care of younger siblings when their parents are at work. Taking time out of their days to even take practice tests on the internet would be virtually unthinkable.
To their credit, colleges and testing companies have started to notice this unfair advantage for the rich. A number of notoriously selective colleges, including the University of Chicago, Colorado College and Bowdoin College, have started allowing students to apply “test optional” or “test flexible,” meaning they don’t have to include test scores in their applications or can substitute different tests instead.
In May, the College Board (which administers the SAT) proposed an idea to add an “adversity score” to its test, taking into consideration socioeconomic factors such as what type of neighborhood students grow up in and what school he or she attends. The idea was later scrapped due to intense controversy.
Just last month, officials at ACT said they will soon allow students to retake single sections of the test rather than all four parts. ACT has good intentions--they want to take some of the intense pressure off of taking the ACT off of students. However, many college admissions consultants believe that this plan makes test prep even more vital. Students will prepare intensely for single sections and take them until they receive satisfactory scores, disadvantaging those who cannot afford test prep or are not allotted the time.
Standardized testing creates breeding grounds for systems that unfairly favor the rich. I know that I am lucky to have received a high ACT score, and I am grateful for the opportunities this has and will afford me; however, I will always feel a little torn knowing there are other brilliant young people (like the boys in my shop class) who I will have to leave behind.