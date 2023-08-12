Staging murder

The Norfolk Community Theatre has announced its upcoming season, and it’s a killer lineup. The theater’s 2023-24 theme is “A Season to Die For,” featuring three murder mystery productions. The three whodunits will be a drama, a musical comedy and a dinner theater comedy, respectively.
The first production is the theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced.” The production makes its debut on Thursday, Oct. 5, and will be directed by Adam Peterson.
“A Murder is Announced” features Christie’s popular sleuth, Miss Marple. First published in 1950, “Announced” has been adapted for stage, radio and television. In the story, the local paper of the village of Chipping Cleghorn has an unusual advertisement: “A murder is announced and will take place on Friday, October 29th, at Little Paddocks at 6.30 p.m.”
Unsure if this is a practical joke or something more sinister, the curious gather at the appointed time at Little Paddocks, a Victorian home. The lights suddenly go out and, when they come back on, there is indeed a murder. However, the victim is not any of the home’s occupants, but rather an unexpected visitor. What follows next are classic Christie twists for the audience and Miss Marple to unravel.
Christie is considered the Queen of Crime. She is one of the most widely published authors of all time, and her books have sold more than a billion copies.
Now is the perfect time to get involved with community theater. Auditions for “A Murder is Announced” are at the Cox Activities Center theater on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 22-23, at 7 p.m.
New to theater? No experience is necessary. There are important roles to play other than on the stage, too. Costuming, art, music and set design are all part of the theater experience, and newcomers are always welcome to get involved. To learn more about acting or other opportunities, come to the auditions or reach out to the Norfolk Community Theatre at info@nctheatre.org.
Tickets may be purchased for each play individually or as a season pass. Contact the Norfolk Community Theatre or visit its website for more information.