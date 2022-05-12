Stadium record among D-3 highlights

HUMPHREY — Several individuals who were district champions in multiple events, one of whom set a new stadium record in the process, were among the highlights at the D-3 District track and field meet at the Foltz Sports Complex here.
The meet was suspended for about 1-1/2 hours due to severe weather moving through the area. Competition was stopped after the boys 200-meter dash finals, and it did not resume until after 5 p.m.
Prior to that, Randal Gronenthal of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family set a new stadium record in the 400-meter dash in 50.77 seconds. But he downplayed that mark.
"I need to beat the school record," Gronenthal said.
Without directly asking, it was obvious that qualifying for state and getting a chance to run at Burke Stadium was more important.
"My brother went there in 2006," he said. "It's a family tradition, honestly. I've got to make my family proud."
The entire race wasn't quite smooth sailing.
"At the beginning of the race, I couldn't hear him (the starter) in the set, so I didn't get into my blocks good," Gronenthal said. "I kept my head straight in the race, and I think I did good."
Prior to the meet's suspension, Gronenthal claimed the 200 in 22.96 seconds. After the meet resumed, he joined with Ayden Veik, Seth Wiese and Ashton Sims on the winning 4x100 in 45.84 seconds. That relay win broke a tie with Bloomfield and catapaulted the host Bulldogs to the boys team title with 99 points.
"As soon as I hit that curve, I think I was gone," Gronenthal said about his 200. "My blocks were a little slow, but I think I started good. In this type of a race, with all of these athletes who are really good ... I think the blocks are the main thing for starting a race."
While Gronenthal did that in the sprints, Addison Smith and Darla Nelson, both of Wausa, swept the two longest boys and girls races of the day, respectively. Smith claimed the boys 1,600-meter run in 4:48.20 and the 3,200 in 11:04.35. Nelson took home the girls 1,600 gold medal in 5:46.87 and the 3,200 in 12:41.97.
Tyler Baue of Wausa and Madison Abbenhaus of Bloomfield each swept their respective hurdle races. Baue beat the field in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.78 seconds, and the 300 intermediates in 42.29 seconds. Abbenhaus claimed the 100 high hurdles in 16.32 seconds — better than the eighth-best time in the area coming into the day — and the 300 hurdles in 48.20 seconds, which was a new season-best time for her.
"I needed to start faster and get ahead of them while I could, and then just let it go down the back stretch," Abbenhaus said.
In the process, she beat Abrielle Nelson of Wausa, who was ahead of Abbenhaus on the area's season-best chart for the 300s.
"She's very good at the 300, and almost every meet, she's beat me, so my goal was to try to stay ahead of her," Abbenhaus said. "I did that, and I think that's why I had such a great time today."
Humphrey/LHF won the boys team standings with 99 points, 10 ahead of Bloomfield. Wynot finished five points ahead of Osmond for third.
Led by three of the top four placers in the pole vault, St. Francis cruised to the girls team title with 103 points. Just seven points separated Wausa, Bloomfield, Wynot and Pender for second through fifth places.
The only multiple-event district champion out of the field events was Dalton Gieselman of Bloomfield. Gieselman swept the throws, posting best marks of 53-10 in the shot put and 139-6 in the discus. His shot put was improvement of more than 2-1/2 feet from his previous season-best mark.
Girls division
St. Francis 103, Wausa 75, Bloomfield 72, Wynot 69, Pender 68, Humphrey/LHF 47, Osmond 38, Scribner-Snyder 29, Randolph 21, Winside 1, Walthill 0.
Shot: 1. Addison Schneider, HLHF, 38-10; 2. Cailey Stout, S-S, 37-7.5; 3. Kaylee Stricklin, HSF, 33-9; 4. Leah Kosch, HSF, 33-8; 5. Lillie Timm, PEN, 33-0; 6. Abilyn Schneider, HLHF, 31-7. Disc: 1. Stout, S-S, 121-8; 2. Taylor Alexander, WAU, 111-4; 3. Ad. Schneider, HLHF, 108-4; 4. Timm, PEN, 106-8; 5. Lauren Haberman, WYN, 106-7; 6. Rylie Bonneau, PEN, 104-7. HJ: 1. Bailey Beal, RAN, 4-11; 2. Kylee Wessel, 4-11; 3. Paige Beller, 4-11; 4. Alexa Cunningham, WAU, 4-9; 5. Sophia Gansebom, OSM, 4-7; 6. Addison Pinkelman, WYN, 4-5. LJ: 1. Cunningham, WAU, 16-3.5; 2. Krystal Sudbeck, WYN, 16-2; 3. Beal, RAN, 15-10; 4. Grace Gansebom, OSM, 15-7; 5. Kelly Pfeifer, HSF, 15-4.25; 6. Kinslee Heimes, WYN, 15-2. TJ: 1. Reese Kneifl, PEN, 33-1.5; 2. Kirsten Frey, PEN, 32-7.25; 3. Tenly Gilsdorf, BLO, 31-5.5; 4. Amber Lawson, WYN, 30-11; 5. Kiera Moes, OSM, 30-9; 6. Delaney Olmer, HSF, 30-8. PV: 1. Mary Rita Wegener, HSF, 8-6; 2. Shelby Gilsdorf, HSF, 8-6; 3. T. Gilsdorf, BLO, 7-6; 4. Nyla Kessler, HSF, 6-0.
100: 1. Alexandra Eisenhauer, BLO, 12.82; 2. Maya Dolliver, PEN, 13.08; 3. Barbie Korth, HLHF, 13.13; 4. Beal, RAN, 13.28; 5. Myrah Sudbeck, WYN, 13.30; 6. Olyvia Nelson, PEN, 13.37. 200: 1. Eisenhauer, BLO, 26.70; 2. Korth, HLHF, 26.96; 3. K. Sudbeck, WYN, 27.38; 4. Dolliver, PEN, 27.96; 5. Avery Wegner, PEN, 28.04; 6. Cunningham, WAU, 28.28. 400: 1. Dolliver, PEN, 1:01.67; 2. Abrielle Nelson, WAU, 1:02.27; 3. Eisenhauer, BLO, 1:03.40; 4. Wegner, PEN, 1:04.91; 5. Ki. Heimes, WYN, 1:05.07; 6. Emma Baumgart, HSF, 1:06.47. 800: 1. Cali Gutz, OSM, 2:30.50; 2. Hannah Baumgart, HSF, 2:30.76; 3. Karley Heimes, WYN, 2:32.17; 4. Christina Martinson, BLO, 2:35.10; 5. Rose Brazel, S-S, 2:35.94; 6. Jalyssa Hastreiter, HSF, 2:39.42. 1,600: 1. Darla Nelson, WAU, 5:46.87; 2. H. Baumgart, HSF, 5:48.32; 3. Hastreiter, HSF, 5:54.45; 4. Martinson, BLO, 5:57.85; 5. Karly Kessler, HSF, 6:07.55; 6. Gutz, OSM, 6:12.57. 3,200: 1. D. Nelson, WAU, 12:41.97; 2. Anna Stricklin, HSF, 13:52.02; 3. Alexis Bodlak, PEN, 14:14.40; 4. K. Kessler, HSF, 14:29.16; 5. Madie Ziegler, BLO, 15:09.31; 6. Keli Aschoff, OSM, 15:50.74.
100 HH: 1. Madison Abbenhaus, BLO, 16.32; 2. Kayla Pinkelman, WYN, 16.65; 3. A. Nelson, WAU, 17.20; 4. McKenna Stewart, S-S, 17.66; 5. Erica Heiman, OSM, 17.92; 6. Nicole Haselhorst, RAN, 18.31. 300 LH: 1. Abbenhaus, BLO, 48.20; 2. A. Nelson, WAU, 48.59; 3. Heiman, OSM, 52.17; 4. Stewart, S-S, 53.16; 5. A. Stricklin, HSF, 53.29; 6. Pinkelman, WYN, 56.35. 4x100: 1. Wynot (Ki. Heimes, Ka. Heimes, M. Sudbeck, K. Sudbeck), 52.37; 2. Pender, 53.19; 3. Humphrey/LHF, 53.29; 4. Bloomfield, 53.90; 5. St. Francis, 54.43; 6. Scribner-Snyder, 56.10. 4x400: 1. Wynot (Ki. Heimes, M. Sudbeck, K. Sudbeck, Ka. Heimes), 4:22.79; 2. St. Francis, 4:26.14; 3. Wausa, 4:28.14; 4. Osmond, 4:36.65; 5. Humphrey/LHF, 4:59.31. 4x800: 1. St. Francis (E. Baumgart, H. Baumgart, Hastreiter, A. Stricklin), 10:17.37; 2. Wynot, 10:50.07; 3. Osmond, 11:28.85; 4. Wausa, 12:09.13; 5. Humphrey/LHF, 12:16.46; 6. Winside, 13:04.06.
Boys division
Humphrey/LHF 99, Bloomfield 89, Wynot 80, Osmond 75, Wausa 67, St. Francis 55, Pender 32, Winside 28, Scribner-Snyder 1, Randolph 0, Walthill 0.
Shot: 1. Dalton Gieselman, BLO, 53-10; 2. Paxton Bertrand, HLHF, 44-10.75; 3. Dawson Freudenburg, HLHF, 42-9.25; 4. Jacob Sjuts, HLHF, 42-7; 5. Jarrett Andersen, WAU, 39-5; 6. Chandler Carrier, S-S, 38-10. Disc: 1. Gieselman, BLO, 139-6; 2. Bertrand, HLHF, 135-8; 3. Xander Brown, OSM, 135-2; Charlie Schroeder, WYN, 124-3; 5. Cael Classen, HSF, 121-8; 6. Josh Storovich, WIN, 117-3. HJ: 1. Tanner Pfeifer, HSF, 6-1; 2. Kaden Hunt, WIN, 5-10; 3. Dylan Heine, WYN, 5-10; 4. Jack Kuchta, WYN, 5-8; 5. Brandon Kristensen, WAU, 5-8; 6. Joseph Sudbeck, WYN, 5-6. LJ: 1. Bradee Gubbels, OSM, 20-3; 2. Wylie Ziegler, BLO, 19-7.5; 3. Devin Rosberg, WAU, 19-6; 4. Kuchta, WYN, 19-5; 5. Joseph Sudbeck, WYN, 18-10; 6. Braeden Guenther, BLO, 18-7. TJ: 1. Ziegler, BLO, 42-2; 2. Kuchta, WYN, 41-1.5; 3. Jason Sjuts, HLHF, 40-8.25; 4. Heine, WYN, 37-7.25; 5. Braeden Guenther, BLO, 37-5.25; 6. Noah Wieseler, HSF, 35-0.75. PV: 1. Emerson Krings, HSF, 10-0; 2. Hudson Barger, BLO, 10-0; 3. Ian Kuchar, BLO, 8-6; 4. Tyler Hanson, BLO, 8-0; 5. Spencer Engel, HSF, 7-6; 6. Ty Classen, HSF, 7-0.
100: 1. Brody Krusemark, PEN, 11.26; 2. Ashton Sims, HLHF, 11.76; 3. Seth Wiese, HLHF, 11.80; 4. Alex Vinson, OSM, 11.97; 5. Ziegler, BLO, 11.97; 6. Ayden Veik, HLHF, 12.10. 200: 1. Randal Gronenthal, HLHF, 22.96; 2. Krusemark, PEN, 23.43; 3. Cr. Schroeder, WYN, 23.66; 4. Bodie True, OSM, 24.16; 5. Alex Johnson, PEN, 24.34; 6. A. Vinson, OSM, 24.41. 400: 1. Gronenthal, HLHF, 50.77; 2. Gabe Escalante, WIN, 51.83; 3. Pfeifer, HSF, 51.99; 4. Cr. Schroeder, WYN, 52.59; 5. B. True, OSM, 52.92; 6. Cody Bruegman, BLO, 53.14. 800: 1. Chase Schroeder, WYN, 2:09.20; 2. Pfeifer, HSF, 2:13.14; 3. Sims, HLHF, 2:19.68; 4. Dusty Sullivan, WAU, 2:20.80; 5. Ryan Schmit, OSM, 2:21.74; 6. Guenther, BLO, 2:21.92. 1,600: 1. Addison Smith, WAU, 4:48.20; 2. Tyler Nicke, WYN, 4:48.22; 3. Jacob Preister, HLHF, 5:04.34; 4. Gannon Walsh, 5:10.39; 5. Robert Aschoff, OSM, 5:12.03; 6. Garret Zach, HSF, 5:20.84. 3,200: 1. Smith, WAU, 11:04.35; 2. Walsh, PEN, 11:16.24; 3. Cade Wakeley, WAU, 11:41.42; 4. Zach, HSF, 11:47.52; 5. Dominic True, OSM, 11:49.74; 6. Korbin Guenther, WYN, 11:53.72.
110 HH: 1. Tyler Baue, WAU, 15.78; 2. Kaden Polt, OSM, 15.93; 3. Blake Hochstein, BLO, 17.73; 4. Garett Durkop, HLHF, 18.59; 5. Owen Weidner, HSF, 18.85; 6. Owen Seversen, OSM, 19.12. 300 IH: 1. Baue, WAU, 42.29; 2. Polt, OSM, 43.46; 3. Hunt, WIN, 43.95; 4. Hochstein, BLO, 46.72; 5. Seversen, OSM, 46.86; 6. Jaxon Vinson, OSM, 48.23. 4x100: 1. Humphrey/LHF (Veik, Gronenthal, Wiese, Sims), 45.84; 2. Bloomfield, 46.75; 3. Wausa, 47.38; 4. Osmond, 48.58; 5. St. Francis, 49.40; 6. Winside, 51.19. 4x400: 1. Wynot (Kuchta, Cs. Schroeder, Sudbeck, Cr. Schroeder), 3:35.67; 2. Osmond, 3:36.73; 3. Bloomfield, 3:40.48; 4. Winside, 3:41.85; 5. Humphrey/LHF, 3:44.71; 6. Wausa, 3:57.71. 4x800: 1. Osmond (Gavin Geneski, Hudson Schultze, Karter Johnson, Schmit), 8:48.72; 2. Wynot, 8:51.07; 3. St. Francis, 8:55.99; 4. Humphrey/LHF, 9:41.33; 5. Bloomfield, 10:03.43.