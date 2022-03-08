LINCOLN — The O’Neill St. Mary’s Cardinals are headed to the semifinals of the Class D2 boys state basketball tournament following a 60-42 win over the Shelton Bulldogs on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
With the Cardinals leading 6-5 with five minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter, Isaac Everitt hit a free throw and Adam Everitt hit a three to widen the margin. Riley Bombeck answered with a triple of his own for the Bulldogs, but the Cardinals followed with a 9-4 run to end the period, capped off by an Isaac Everitt three with 15 seconds left.
The margin didn’t get much bigger or smaller to start the second quarter. That is until a three and a drive to the hoop from Blake Benson sparked an 11-6 run, putting St. Mary’s up 35-22 at halftime.
Shelton scored the first five points of the third quarter, but the Cardinals scored the next six. Shortly after, Aidan Hedstrom added a three-point play and a putback to make it 43-30 with 1:25 in the period.
A three from Ashton Simmons cut the Cardinal lead to 11 with 4:22 to go. It would end up being Shelton’s last field goal of the game.
Less than three minutes later a three by Blake Benson effectively put the game on ice.
O’Neill St. Mary’s will face either the Wynot Blue Devils or the Osceola Bulldogs in the semifinal round on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Center.
NEBRASKA STATE BOYS BASKETBALL CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS
Shelton 12 11 9 10 — 42
St. Mary’s 18 17 10 15 — 60
SHELTON (19-8): Dylan Kenton 6, Zachary Myers 3, Riley Bombeck 11, Coby Retuzel 2, Christian Bly 6, Ashton Simmons 14, Total 42.
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S (25-2): Isaac Everitt 12, Tate Thompson 4, Dalton Alder 2, Blake Benson 14, Charles Barlow 2, Adam Everitt 5, Aidan Hedstrom 21, Total 60.