LINCOLN — The O’Neill St. Mary’s Cardinals are headed to the semifinals of the Class D2 boys state basketball tournament following a 60-42 win over the Shelton Bulldogs on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.

With the Cardinals leading 6-5 with five minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter, Isaac Everitt hit a free throw and Adam Everitt hit a three to widen the margin. Riley Bombeck answered with a triple of his own for the Bulldogs, but the Cardinals followed with a 9-4 run to end the period, capped off by an Isaac Everitt three with 15 seconds left.

The margin didn’t get much bigger or smaller to start the second quarter. That is until a three and a drive to the hoop from Blake Benson sparked an 11-6 run, putting St. Mary’s up 35-22 at halftime.

Shelton scored the first five points of the third quarter, but the Cardinals scored the next six. Shortly after, Aidan Hedstrom added a three-point play and a putback to make it 43-30 with 1:25 in the period. 

A three from Ashton Simmons cut the Cardinal lead to 11 with 4:22 to go. It would end up being Shelton’s last field goal of the game.

Less than three minutes later a three by Blake Benson effectively put the game on ice.

O’Neill St. Mary’s will face either the Wynot Blue Devils or the Osceola Bulldogs in the semifinal round on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Center. 

 

NEBRASKA STATE BOYS BASKETBALL CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS

Shelton      12 11  9 10 — 42

St. Mary’s 18 17 10 15 — 60

SHELTON (19-8): Dylan Kenton 6, Zachary Myers 3, Riley Bombeck 11, Coby Retuzel 2, Christian Bly 6, Ashton Simmons 14, Total 42.

O’NEILL ST. MARY’S (25-2): Isaac Everitt 12, Tate Thompson 4, Dalton Alder 2, Blake Benson 14, Charles Barlow 2, Adam Everitt 5, Aidan Hedstrom 21, Total 60.

 

Tags

In other news

Burwell bounces EPPJ thanks to senior's 35 points

Burwell bounces EPPJ thanks to senior's 35 points

LINCOLN — Three times in the Class D1 boys basketball quarterfinals at Lincoln North Star High School, fifth-seeded Burwell appeared to be building momentum with multiple-possession leads against fourth-seeded Elgin Public/Pope John.

Young people need more amenities to stay in rural Nebraska

There is an issue rising among rural areas in Nebraska that I am sure almost everyone in this area of Nebraska is familiar with: Declining population. Especially in Norfolk, young people are leaving to find another place to make a life for themselves. I think there are lots of reasons for this.

Wynot defeated by Falls City Sacred Heart

Wynot defeated by Falls City Sacred Heart

LINCOLN — The Wynot Blue Devils were defeated by the Falls City Sacred Heart Irish 46-29 in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Class D2 girls state basketball tournament on Monday morning at Lincoln Northeast High School.