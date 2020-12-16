NELIGH - What most thought would be an exciting early-season showdown between two of the top teams in the Niobrara Valley Conference quickly turned into a one-sided contest as O'Neill St. Mary's opened with a 13-0 run en route to a 67-33 win over previously-unbeaten Neligh-Oakdale.
What do you think?
St. Mary's overpowers Neligh-Oakdale
"We kind of challenged ourselves," St. Mary's coach Luke Bulau said. "I didn't think we had a good practice (Monday) night and I said to the boys they need to get focused and come out of the gate hard."
The Cardinals did just that. With thier patented 1-3-1 defense leading the way, St. Mary's turned multiple steals and defensive rebounds into transition buckets on the other end.
Adam Everitt's layup off an assist from Tate Thompson put the Redbirds on top 20-2 with just under two minutes left in the first quarter.
"Neligh's a good team; it was just our night," Bulau said. "We came out right from the tip and we just pushed the tempo and our defense was spectacular."
St. Mary's led 22-3 after one quarter and continued to stretch the lead into the second. Neligh-Oakdale finally answered late in the stanza with a 10-0 run to pull within 34-15 at halftime.
"We got in a hole early when the shots wouldn't fall," Neligh-Oakdale coach Ethan Larsen said. "The looks were there. We just didn't handle adversity the way we needed to and find a way to get those shots when they didn't go through the rim."
The Warriors scored 10 of the last 12 points of the first half but any chance of a comeback quickly faded into the Antelope County night when St. Mary's opened the third quarter with runs of 10-0 and 15-2.
"This was a tough one for us tonight," Larsen said. "St. Mary's is a good team and going into it, we thought it would be a good measuring stick and it's pretty apparent that as a group, we've got a lot of work to do."
The Cardinals led 55-24 after three quarters then scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter, culminated by an Aidan Hedstrom transition slam dunk with 5:04 to play that put St. Mary's on top 66-24.
"We come into every game thinking it's going to be tough and we go out there with our heads on fire and that's what we did tonight and we got the win," Hedstrom said.
Hedstrom finished with a game-high 24 points while Everitt added 16 to go along with 16 rebounds. Connor Semin also finished in doulbe figures with 13 points and Thompson filled up the stat sheet with 10 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.
Even so, Bulau said there's plenty of room for improvement, "We're still missing a lot of open guys, but once we shore that up, the sky's the limit," he said.
Meanwhile, Larsen said his Warriors have to learn from this and move on. "That's the first mental hurdle we have to get over. The second one is, a lot of those things we need to work on tonight are effort. It's energy, body language, it's a mentality," he said.
"We've got to take a step back and realize that, at 4-1, we're a team that still has a lot of work to do and just can't let this one loss turn into two or more."
O'NEILL ST. MARY'S 67, NELIGH-OAKDALE 33
O'NSM 22 12 21 12 - 67
N-O 3 12 9 9 - 33
O'NEILL ST. MARY'S (4-1): Tate Thompson 1 0-0 2; Dalton Alder 0 1-2 1; Blake Benson 3 0-0 8; Connor Semin 5 1-1 13; Adam Everitt 7 2-3 16; Aidan Hedstrom 9 4-4 24; Isaiah Wiese 1 1-1 3; Totals 26 9-11 67
NELIGH-OAKDALE (4-1) Talon Krebs 4 0-0 11; Julien Hearn 4 0-0 10; Carson Jones 2 1-1 5; Bryson Gadeken 3 1-4 7; Totals 13 2-5 33
3-point field goals: O'NSM: 6 (Benson 2, Semin 2, Hedstrom 2); N-O: 5 (Krebs 3, Hearn 2).
Read more stories here
⇩⇩⇩⇩⇩