LINCOLN — The O’Neill St. Mary’s Cardinals came into the Class D2 state championship averaging over 67 points a game and 32.1 rebounds a game
On Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, those same numbers were much, much harder to come by. Their opponent — the Lincoln Parkview Christian Patriots — took full advantage on both ends of the floor, winning the contest 64-48.
It was the second fewest points the Cardinals had scored all season. They mustered 46 in a win over Anselmo-Merna on Jan. 8
The Patriots also ended St. Marys’s championship ambitions last year, beating them 62-53 in the D2 semifinal.
“I’m just proud of our guys coming out and playing hard,” coach Luke Bulau said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. They're a really good, athletic team.”
A jumper in the paint by Adam Everitt put the Cardinals within two with one minute, 33 seconds left in the second quarter. After a stalemate for a minute and three seconds, Michael Ault and Isaac Everitt traded threes.
Just when it seemed the half was over and the Cardinals would go into the break only down two, Maurice Reide drove down the court and found Brayden Ulrich wide open under the net for a buzzer-beating layup allowing the Patriots to take a 27-23 lead.
Both teams had attempted 25 total field goals at that point. The Patriots made 12 while the Cardinals made seven. Parkview also had 14 defensive rebounds to St. Marys’ seven.
“Normally, you bet the bank on those guys hitting those shots,” Bulau said. “But we just couldn’t get anything to fall tonight and didn’t rebound particularly well like we normally do.”
Parkview kept right on rolling in the third quarter, opening with a 13-5 run capped off by a Jaquez Curry three following a turnover to go up by 11 with three minutes, nine seconds left in the period.
St. Mary’s would score the next five points, but a three from Viktar Kachalouski and a free throw by Terrance Pittman kept the Patriots up by eight heading into the final eight minutes.
The teams traded baskets for the first three minutes of the fourth, but another three from Kachalouski put Parkview up by double digits for the rest of the game.
The Cardinals shot 5 for 20 from the field in the period and 0-10 from three. They would end up being outrebounded on defense 31-13 the whole game.
Even when the Cardinals got into a deeper and deeper hole as the game went on, Bulau was proud of them for fighting for all 32 minutes.
“I’m proud of the way our guys never gave up,” he said. “That’s just kind of their M.O. throughout these years. They just always keep going.”
Perhaps what this team will be remembered for most is its six seniors, which included lead scorer Aidan Hedstrom as well as Adam Everitt, Tate Thompson, Blake Benson, Charles Barlow and Gabe Pribl.
The former four were all starters for the red and white.
When these six were sophomores and Luke Bulau first took over as head coach ahead of the 2019-20 season, the Cardinals were coming off a 9-11 finish.
That year, they won 19 straight games and made it to the first round of state. When they were juniors, they won 23 games, and entered state as the No. 1 seed before losing to the Patriots in the semifinal.
In their final year, St. Mary’s won 20 consecutive games en route to their third trip to state — again as the top seed — and made it to the championship game for the first time since 2012, when they won the Class D2 title.
“They’re just a great group of guys. Every day for practice I come and I have a smile on my face because they’re such coachable kids,” Bulau said. “They’ve played together so they know where each other’s at. They’re just a great group of young men.”
NEBRASKA BOYS D2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
LPC 17 10 17 20 — 64
OSM 9 14 13 12 — 48
LINCOLN PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN (21-6): Brayden Ulrich, 4-8 0-4 8; Jaquez Curry, 7-8 1-2 17; Viktar Kachalouski, 4-10 0-1 10; Maurice Reide, 3-5 1-2 17; Michael Ault, 6-10 4-4 19; Terance Pittman, 0-3 3-4 3; Roope Heinlae, 0-1 0-0 0; Total, 24-45 9-17 64.
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S (26-3): Aidan Hedstrom, 5-15 8-98 18; Adam Everitt, 4-12 2-4 10; Isaac Everitt, 2-9 0-0 6; Tate Thompson, 2-4 1-1 5; Blake Benson, 3-11 0-0 9; Gabe Pribl, 0-1 0-0 0; Dalton Alder, 0-1 0-0 0; Total, 16-53 11-14 48.