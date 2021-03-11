LINCOLN — O'Neill St. Mary's quest for its first state championship since 2012 came to an abrupt end Thursday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Cardinals ran into a buzzsaw in Parkview Christian, falling 62-53 in the Class D2 semifinal. The Patriots' combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Niobrara Valley Conference champions to overcome.
But after trailing 31-14 at halftime, the Cardinals came back in the second half and made it a two-point ballgame with 5:55 to play before the Patriots were able to pull away.
During the regular season, St. Mary's enjoyed a size advantage over almost all of its opponents with a front line of 6-foot-4, 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-3. That was not the case Thursday morning as Parkview's starting five included young men with heights of 6-5, 6-5, 6-3 and 6-2.
The Patriots dominated in the early going, posting a 7-0 lead before St. Mary's had even taken a shot. A Mark Lual 3 made it 10-0 before St. Mary's finally got on the board with a Tate Thompson steal and layup.
Parkview forced eight Cardinal turnovers in the first quarter and opened a big advantage. KeShawn Moore's drive to the hoop with five seconds left put the Patriots up 21-8 after one.
The Patriots continued to block and alter St. Mary's shots in the second quarter. Then the Cardinals got a break in the latter part of the stanza when two of Parkview's best players — Moore and Lual — both picked up their third fouls within 16 seconds of one another.
Both sat on the bench for the final three minutes of the first half. Unfortunately, the Cardinals weren't able to capitalize, scoring just one point in that time to trail 31-14 at the half.
The second half was a different story. St. Mary's coach Luke Bulau made a halftime adjustment and had his Cardinals attacking the basket, challenging Patriot defenders and either scoring on layups or getting fouled.
Connor Semin and Adam Everitt, who were both held scoreless in the first half, opened with buckets.
Parkview continued to maintain a healthy lead; however, and Lual's slam dunk had the Patriots on top 40-21 with 4:30 left in the third.
That's when St. Mary's began to show its championship form that led to a 23-2 record and a Niobrara Valley Conference championship.
The Cardinals outscored Parkview 14-2 for the rest of the period. That included eight points from Aidan Hedstrom and three each from Thompson and Everitt to pull St. Mary's within seven at 42-35 entering the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals continued to set the pace early in the fourth. Four Hedstrom free throws made the score 44-39 and a Semin 3-pointer from the left wing pulled St. Mary's to within two at 44-42 with 5:55 to play.
That's when Parkview's Jaheim Curry took over. The junior guard scored the next six points, scoring unassisted twice and sinking a pair of free throws to put the Patriots up 50-43.
St. Mary's fought back, though. Isaac Everitt assisted Adam Everitt to make it 54-48 and Semin hit another 3, this one from the corner to pull the Cardinals to within three at 54-51.
Two Tom Kraan free throws gave Parkview a 56-51 lead before Isaac Everitt drove the baseline for a layup to make it 56-53.
But missed shots and turnovers ended the Cardinals' brave comeback attempt as the Patriots finished it off 62-53.
Parkview's Curry led all scorers with 20. His teammate Lual added 18. Hedstrom led the Cardinals with 17 while Semin had 11.
The Patriots improved to 27-1 and will play for the D2 state title on Saturday against the winner of the other semifinal between Humphrey St. Francis and Falls City Sacred Heart.
The Cardinals fell to 23-3 and will play for third place on Friday against the loser of the other semi beginning at 9 a.m. at Lincoln North Star.
Class D2 boys semifinal
Parkview Christian 21 10 11 20 — 62
O'Neill St. Mary's 8 6 21 18 — 53
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN (27-1): Jaheim Curry 20; Mark Lual 18; Michael Ault 12; KeShawn Moore 5; Tom Kraan 7; Total 62.
O'NEILL ST. MARY'S (23-3): Isaac Everitt 7; Tate Thompson 7; Blake Benson 3; Connor Semin 11; Adam Everitt 8; Aidan Hedstrom 17; Total 53.