LINCOLN — O'Neill St. Mary's opened the Class D2 state volleyball tournament bright and early here Thursday morning at the Pinnacle Bank Arena against Overton with both teams bringing in records of 28-4.
The No. 2-seeded Eagles came away with a three-set sweep over St. Mary's 26-24, 25-13 and 25-22.
In the opening set, the Cardinals came all the way back from a seven-point deficit before Lorissa Reiman fired off eight kills in the set and the Cardinals survived a couple of set points but eventually fell 24-26.
With her team trailing 18-11, Reiman rifled three winners and stuffed an Eagle kill attempt at the net to make it 18-15 and force an Overton timeout.
An ace serve by Alissa Brabec for the Cardinals coming out of the break made it 18-16, and another kill from Reiman made it 18-17.
A Reiman block eventually tied the set at 24, but the Eagles capitalized on the third set point of the opener with a kill off the Cardinal touch and a tip-kill in the right-hand corner at the net.
After a second set that saw the Eagles race to another big lead and eventually win 25-13 to take a 2-0 lead in the match, the Cardinals came to life after falling behind early once more in the third set.
St. Mary's tied it up late in the set to nearly force a fourth set.
Mya Hedstrom, who finished with a team-high 14 kills, led the comeback in set three.
Five of her winners came in the third and final set of the match.
Behind 21-18, Brabec opened a mini-run with her fourth ace serve of the match to make it 21-19.
Brabec fired a defensive kill over the net, scrambling for an Eagle kill in the middle of the court to make it 21-20.
A Cardinal service error made it 22-20 before Reiman hit her 13th kill of the match and second of the third set to make it 22-21 in favor of Overton.
The comeback was complete after the Eagles contributed with a passing error to even the score at 22.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals lost a joust at the net before back-to-back winners from JoLee Ryan, her 13th and 14th of the match, to sideline the Cardinals for the tournament and the season at 28-5.
Brabec started the St. Mary's attack with 24 set assists.
Overton defeats O'Neill St. Mary's 26-24, 25-13, 25-22.
O'NEILL ST. MARY'S (28-5):Alissa Brabec 4a, 24s; Hope Williamson 1a, 8d; Mya Hedstrom 14k, 2b; Joslyn Eby 1a; Lorissa Reiman 13k, 1b, 1a.
OVERTON (29-4): Adysen McCarter 3k, 2a, 14d; Gracyn Luther 2k, 5d, 4s; JoLee Ryan 12k, 4a, 15d; Ashlyn Florell 4k, 1b, 17d, 34s; Daisy Ryan 9k, 15d; Natalie Wood 17k, 1b, 1a, 9d.