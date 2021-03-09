St. Mary's eyes deep tourney run

Upsets, blowouts and nail-biters fill the air in Lincoln every year. Schools from around the state come to make history and hang up a banner.
Top-seeded O’Neill St. Mary’s is looking to hold its position as the players have backed up their coach with exceptional basketball, despite what was happening off the court.
“Our season has been going well, and we have been fortunate to be playing well when we needed to,” St. Mary’s coach Luke Bulau said. “This group of guys has been a blessing to be around, and to watch grow as young men and as basketball players.”
For some time in the fall, life meant a little more than the game of basketball for Bulau and his family.
A week before the season started, Bulau lost his wife to cancer.
“She battled for almost four years and her courage and fight showed the players what real toughness is. She was my number one fan through all my years of coaching and her absence is painful, but I know she is watching from above,” he said. “That adversity in my life I hope has shown our guys that you play every game like it’s your last and at the end of the day, it’s just a game. Have fun, and enjoy the relationships you make.”
St. Mary’s started off the tough 2020-21 season beating Riverside but followed that with a loss to Fremont Bergan.
The Cardinals then rattled off 20 wins a row, including repeating as champions of the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament.
The Cardinals lost to Wynot 42-38 in the D2-6 subdistrict final but came back to beat Silver Lake 54-41 to win the Class D2-2 district.
St. Mary’s enters the Class D2 state tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 seeded Osceola.
“Osceola is a really nice team, and they are very well coached. They play hard and, even though they are undersized, it doesn’t show,” Bulau said. “They played a tough schedule and have some really good young players. They get to the rim real well, and they play a stingy defense.”
WYNOT, on the other side of the D2 bracket, enters the state tournament with a 19-7 record as the No. 6 seed.
It took a couple of weeks for the Blue Devils to start to gel as they were figuring out different lineups to see what worked best.
It didn’t help that they had a tough schedule along with zero cancellations.
“We have had some highs and lows throughout the season. We played a lot of guys, and it took time to get the chemistry figured out,” Wynot coach Lee Heimes said. “We played a very competitive schedule, and we seemed to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”
Wynot opens the state tournament against the No. 3 seed, Humphrey St. Francis, whom they have already defeated previously 51-40 back in the West Point holiday tournament.
“They are a very good team defensively, and they execute very well on the offensive side of the ball,” Heimes said. “They run their system very well and are coached well. This will be a good challenge for us.”
St. Francis (20-4) started off the season with eight wins in a row and enters the state tournament riding a 10-game winning streak.
The Flyers made easy work in subdistricts, beating Winside and Pender, and followed that with an 81-42 victory over Elgin/Public/Public John in the D2-3 district final.
Humphrey St. Francis and Wynot will face off at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Lincoln East.
Two of the three area schools entered in the Class D1 bracket will square off in the first round.
Howells-Dodge enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed while Walthill has garnered the No. 5 spot. The two will meet on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast.
“Walthill will be a tough opponent,” Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said. “It looks like they want to play an up-tempo game, trying to get out in transition and force steals. They also shoot the three ball very well. They also average about 71 points a game, so we will need to really up our effort on defense to get stops, take care of the ball in transition and take advantage of their press by finishing layups.”
Howells-Dodge had a tough start to the season, losing four of its first five games. But a four-point win on Dec. 15 at West Point-Beemer led to an 11-game winning streak that included a 59-56 double overtime victory over Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur to snap the Wolverines’ 55-game winning streak.
The next stretch of games didn’t go in the Jaguars’ favor as they lost four out of six, but they jumped back on the winning side when they had to and have won four games in a row, including the 43-36 victory over Mead in the D1-4 district championship.
“The kids went back to work and did a great job getting back on track as we finished the regular season,” Janata said.
Walthill enters the tournament not having lost to a Class D1 school all year. Its last loss came at the hands of Wynot on Feb. 11. The Blujays won their 19th game of the season over Elm Creek, 64-54, for the D1-5 district title.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is sure to have revenge on its mind as the No. 2-seeded Bulldogs tangle with Southern Valley — which represents six southern Nebraska communities, including Oxford, Orleans and Beaver City.
The Eagles knocked out Humphrey/Lindsay in the 2020 semifinals, but this year, the 20-win Bulldogs are primed and ready to go.