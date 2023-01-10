A new year brings a new motto for the O’Neill St. Mary’s girls basketball team.
“Our motto in 2023 is ‘No Fear in the New Year,’ ” coach Traci Berg said. “So we just hope to keep rolling with how we’re playing right now and finish strong into the postseason.”
And how the Cardinals are playing right now is really, really well.
St. Mary’s (7-2) has won three consecutive games since back-to-back losses to Summerland and Grand Island Central Catholic, teams that are two and three classes higher, respectively, than the Class D2 Cardinals.
Last week brought an especially productive span that saw the Cardinals go on the road and hand Elgin Public/Pope John only its second loss of the season 65-45 on Thursday and then defeat Class C2 Amherst 52-37 in Saturday’s Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
“I’m really proud of them,” Berg said. “They’re really stepping up, and they’re playing well right now.”
She said being part of the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase was a special experience. The day featured eight games between teams from across the state and was held at Kearney High School.
“That was so awesome to have a girls showcase,” Berg said. “There were a lot of good teams there. It was fun to watch. It was fun to play in. The atmosphere was awesome. It was really neat.”
St. Mary’s success isn’t surprising. The team returned four starters from last year’s 20-8 squad that finished fourth in D2, and only one of those starters (guard Hope Williamson) is a senior.
“I think we’ve really matured a lot and are really starting to understand the game,” Berg said. “We let the game come to us more this year. When we’re all on and we’re all healthy, we’re a pretty tough team.”
The team’s three returning junior starters top the Cardinals in scoring. Guard Alissa Brabec puts up 16.2 points per game. Guard Mya Hedstrom adds 14.2 points and 3.2 assists while shooting 50% from the floor, and 5-foot-10 post Lorissa Reiman averages a double-double (10.7 points, 12.2 rebounds). Williamson chips in 8.4 ppg.
“I like that we are all shooting the ball so well, so that makes us tough to guard,” Berg said. “We’re really starting to jell together.”
One concern for the Cardinals is their roster size. They have only 10 players — which is actually an increase of one from last year.
“That’s always a concern practicing-wise,” Berg said. “You always have a few gone or you run out of subs or get into foul trouble. It is tough, but you’ve just got to deal with what you’ve got.”
St. Mary’s plans on dealing with that with no fear.
CLASS C
The first new team enters the ratings this season at No. 8, while there was slight shuffling near the top.
North Bend Central maintained its lock on No. 1 with a pair of wins, including a 47-24 victory at No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh.
Pender edges up a spot to No. 2 by extending its winning streak to seven since a loss to North Bend Central. The Pendragons earned a 40-36 win in Saturday’s Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase over Milford, which is a Class C1 team whose three losses include a close game with North Bend Central.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic also climbs one place to No. 3 after a busy period that saw the Bluejays win three games in three days. GACC had to put in some extra work in the middle game of that stretch by outlasting Class D No. 4 Wynot 63-51 in double overtime. A clash with undefeated Archbishop Bergan awaits on Thursday.
Ponca slides back two places to No. 4 after suffering its first loss of the season. The Indians were downed by undefeated Vermillion, South Dakota, 47-36. But it certainly wasn’t a bad loss. The Tanagers are just outside the top five in the rankings in their class, which is the equivalent of Nebraska’s Class B.
No. 5 Oakland-Craig rolled to a 51-point win over Stanton in its lone game of the new calendar year thus far. The Knights are looking to gain momentum heading into a Thursday, Jan. 19, trip to North Bend Central.
No. 6 Crofton remains steady with a win over Battle Creek, extending its current streak to six games. The Warriors host Class D No. 7 Niobrara/Verdigre on Tuesday before facing a pair of South Dakota opponents — West Central and Lakota Tech.
No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh doesn’t move after its loss to North Bend Central. The Patriots face a tough back-to-back on Friday and Saturday against Class D No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis and Class C No. 2 Pender.
Pierce enters at No. 8 after a 9-2 start. The Bluejays have won their last three since a 55-45 loss to Pender in the Northeast Nebraska Shootout semifinals. Pierce faces the top two rated Class D teams — Humphrey St. Francis and Hartington Cedar Catholic — on Thursday and Friday.
Elkhorn Valley exits after a 43-37 loss to West Holt. Summerland now stands as the top contender with a 10-1 start, including two wins over West Holt.
CLASS D
The same eight teams remain in the rankings for the second straight week with some shuffling taking place in the middle.
Humphrey St. Francis remains No. 1 for the second week with three wins in three days. The Flyers defeated No. 5 Norfolk Catholic by four points and ratings contender Howells-Dodge by five to start that stretch.
The challenges keep coming for St. Francis with back-to-back games against Class C No. 8 Pierce and No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh on Thursday and Friday before it gets conference tournament season underway next week with Goldenrod action.
No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic stays put with two wins. The Trojans have won four in a row heading into big contests this week against No. 4 Wynot and Class C No. 8 Pierce.
O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up two places to No. 3. The Cardinals had a big week with convincing victories over No. 6 Elgin Public/Pope John and Amherst, a Class C2 school.
That led to Wynot slipping one place to No. 4. The Blue Devils certainly gave Class C No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic a handful in a 63-51 double overtime loss. Two more ranked foes await this week — No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic and No. 7 Niobrara/Verdigre.
Norfolk Catholic moves up one to No. 5 with its deceptive 5-5 record. The Knights have gone 1-2 in their past three games with those contests decided by a total of 10 points. Three of their losses have come to teams that have already reached 10 wins, and up next is Tuesday’s trip to Columbus Scotus (8-2).
Elgin Public/Pope John lost twice last week and drops two places to No. 6. The Wolfpack fell 65-45 to No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s and lost 72-64 to undefeated Alma in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
Niobrara/Verdigre remains No. 7 after winning the Wausa post-holiday tournament. Now it’s a big week for the Cougars, who travel to Class C No. 6 Crofton and Class D No. 4 Wynot before hosting Class C ratings contender Elkhorn Valley.
No. 8 Plainview rolled past Neligh-Oakdale in its lone game last week.
Howells-Dodge remains the top contender despite a 6-6 record and a three-game losing streak. Those teams that the Jaguars lost to in that stretch — Centura, Humphrey St. Francis and Guardian Angels Central Catholic — are a combined 30-4. The six teams that have defeated Howells-Dodge this season are 58-11.