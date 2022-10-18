Heading into the 2022 season, lots of questions arose for O’Neill St. Mary’s.
The Cardinals had gone 17-3 over a stretch of two seasons prior, but a group of seniors who were largely responsible for that success graduated, including quarterback Aidan Hedstrom, running back Tate Thompson and leading tackler Adam Everitt.
Even with all the roster turnover, coach Tony Allen said he felt St. Mary’s would be better than people thought.
Of those still remaining from the teams of the past two years was a core of players that included Isaac Everitt, Dalton Alder, Wyatt Schofield and Jace Rosenkrans. The question shifted to the nine players without any experience at the high school level.
“I knew that we had a good nucleus and I knew that we had athletes and I knew that we had some size,” Allen said. “It was just inexperience.”
For that inexperience to be ready for high school football, those players needed to put in a lot of work in the weight room. This way, they could be physically ready to win their battles and focus on doing their jobs the right way.
“I really thought our program from junior high to high school, the boys did a good job getting in the weight room and doing their drills in the gym with the speed ladder and dot drills and all that stuff,” Allen said. “So I think that really played into our success this year as well.”
St. Mary’s got off to a shaky start to the year, losing to Wausa 32-20. The Cardinals then won five straight games, working their way into the playoff conversation as a result. Suddenly, they were one of the better teams in a tough district.
“We just had a bunch of guys step up, and that actually gave us a lot more depth than I even realized that we had,” Allen said. “Every one of them has come up with big plays in crucial moments. It’s just been a real team effort.”
One of those younger players knows a thing or two about big plays.
Freshman quarterback Gage Hedstrom, younger brother of Aidan Hedstrom, is who Allen calls a “sports junkie.” Not only is he a good athlete, but he does a lot of other things necessary to be a successful one, almost to a point that you don’t see it from someone his age.
Before he even got to high school, Hedstrom asked Allen to put him on Hudl (a website used by players, coaches and teams to study film) as a coach so that he could scout the high school team’s next opponent. Once he got a look at the opponents, he knew them like the back of his hand.
“I put him down as a coach and he was getting film and he would talk to me the next day at school about what he saw on film of the team we were going to play,” Allen said. “I think he knew our opponent as well as our players did.”
Once he got to high school, he began to match his work ethic with time in the weight room and began to emerge as a leader.
“When push comes to shove in some of these tighter games that we’ve had lately, he’s really taking control of the offense,” Allen said. “He’s made some real good plays. He’s learning every game.”
In the week seven game against Ainsworth, Hedstrom had a chance to do just that. His team was down by six and in Bulldogs territory with six seconds to go. The freshman tried to make a play that wasn’t there, got sacked and the Cardinals lost by six, allowing Ainsworth to win the game and the district.
The next week against Elgin Public/Pope John, he was faced with an eerily similar situation.
St. Mary’s had the ball at the Wolfpack 7-yard line with six seconds left and the game tied.
On a play action, Hedstrom rolled out to his right, settled his feet right next to the sideline and found Isaac Everitt, who lept for the game-winning catch in the end zone as time expired.
“He’s a 14-year-old boy out there making these decisions in crunch time against guys two, three years older than him,” Allen said. “I just marvel that he’s able to do what he’s doing at such a young age.”
RATINGS
The only major changes in this week’s ratings come in Class D2. Wynot jumps Bloomfield for the No. 3 spot. With its win over Elgin Public/Pope John, St. Mary’s makes its debut in the ratings.
These will be the final ratings until the end of the playoffs. Let’s jump right in.
CLASS C
Pierce got perhaps its biggest win of the season on Friday, beating Albion Boone Central 48-26. Abram Scholting went 7 for 9 for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Jacksen Wachholtz caught three passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Going into the contest, the junior wide receiver had four catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns all season.
With the win, not only does Pierce avenge a 35-33 loss to the Cardinals from a year ago, but it now wins its district. If the season ended today, the Bluejays would be the No. 2 seed in Class C1. They can almost certainly lock that up with a win against West Point-Beemer.
Norfolk Catholic defeated Wayne 63-14. Karter Kerkman eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the second straight year, rushing for 263 yards and four touchdowns in the game. The Knights ran for 350 yards as a team in the first half alone.
Offensively, it looks as though Norfolk Catholic wants to work on the pass game and mix it in with the run game to keep defenses off balance. Defensively, there are a few technique things to work on, but it looks great overall. Now comes the regular-season finale: A home tilt with Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Boone Central showed promise in its loss to Pierce. Alex Christo completed 15 of 29 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns while running for 58 yards and two scores. Hank Hudson had 13 total tackles and two for loss.
The Cardinals fought hard, but I do feel there was a bit left on the table offensively. As I’ve said before, Boone Central has the speed and athleticism on offense to compete with anybody, but those guys need to start clicking a little more so that there aren’t as many missed opportunities. The team gets a short week to prepare for the season finale against St. Paul.
Battle Creek took care of business against Atkinson West Holt, winning 42-6. Jaxon Mettler had a stat line filled with career highs, completing 11 of 12 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Brody Hamilton had a career-high 114 rushing yards.
This game could be a pivotal springboard for the sophomore quarterback Mettler. If he can have more games like this going down the stretch, the Braves’ offense will be tough to stop. They will have an unexpected bye week heading into the playoffs after Friday’s scheduled home game against Grand Island Central Catholic was forfeited due to lack of numbers by the Crusaders.
Oakland-Craig defeated North Bend Central 49-12 for its fifth straight win. L.J. McNeill ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries. Braylon Anderson went 15 for 24 with 187 yards and a touchdown.
The Knights have looked better and better since starting the season off 1-2. The skill positions, which didn’t have a ton of experience heading into the season, continue to improve as the playoffs get closer. Before that, they travel to Hooper to face Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
CLASS D
Stanton overcame a slow start to beat Pender 66-25. After being down 17-16 after one quarter, the Mustangs used two touchdowns in the first 25 seconds of the second quarter to go ahead and stay ahead. They ran for 401 yards and seven touchdowns as a team.
This team has looked like one of the best in Class D1 so far and showed that with the way it came back to beat a high-scoring Pendragons team. This is the first undefeated season for the Mustangs since they moved down to eight-man football ahead of the 2020 season. They start the playoffs by hosting Pender.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge completed its first undefeated season in program history on Friday, beating Tri County Northeast 82-26. Daniel Puppe ran for a season-high 171 yards and six touchdowns.
The win not only locked up a historic unbeaten season, but the Bears now go in as the No. 1 seed in the east region of the D1 playoffs. The defense, going in, is allowing just over 16 points a game as it hosts Mead on Thursday.
Clarkson/Leigh ended its regular season on a high note, beating Madison 64-12. Kyle Kasik ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns. It’s his sixth game rushing for at least 100 yards. Andrew Rivera led the defense with seven total tackles.
The Patriots have now tied the program record for most wins in a season with seven, originally set back in 2019. They get an interesting test to begin the playoffs as they host Wisner-Pilger.
Neligh-Oakdale concluded its third straight 7-1 regular season on Thursday with a 58-20 win over Lutheran High Northeast. Aiden Kuester had 338 total yards to go with eight total touchdowns (three passing and five rushing).
The Warriors were disciplined on both sides and did their jobs well. However, there’s still work to be done when it comes to tackling and technique. This team has been hot for seven weeks, and now it needs to prove that it can last in the playoffs. The first test comes against Cambridge.
Crofton completed its regular season with a 52-38 win over Wakefield. The Warriors overcame a 6-0 deficit after the first quarter to clinch a playoff spot in the team’s first season in eight-man since the 1950s.
For their struggles early on this season, the Warriors have done a good job adjusting to a different style of football and succeeding in it as well. Now their first test will come against Freeman.
CLASS D2
Howells-Dodge was scheduled to face Walthill, but the Blujays did not have enough eligible players and decided to forfeit.
Even without the chance to play, the Jaguars enter the Class D2 field as the No. 1 seed in the east bracket. The defense is allowing just 11 points a game and while the offense is rushing for 364 yards and seven touchdowns a game. The quest for another state championship begins on Thursday when the Jaguars host Creighton.
Ainsworth completed its undefeated regular season with a 50-14 win over Spencer Boyd County. Landon Holloway had 12 total tackles. Carter Nelson had 242 total yards to go with four total touchdowns.
The Bulldogs’ historic season keeps on moving. They not only are 8-0, but also head into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the west region. They’ll look to keep on moving on Thursday when they host Loomis.
Wynot made a statement in its 44-30 win over Bloomfield. Dylan Heine went 22 for 40 with 239 passing yards and three touchdowns. Carson Wieseler caught 13 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown to go with 11 yards and a rushing touchdown on six carries.
The Blue Devils have looked like a dangerous team thanks to a passing game that’s kept every opponent they’ve faced on its heels. The team enters the playoffs, where it takes on Winside, as the No. 2 seed in the east.
Bloomfield had some flashes even in the loss. Logan Doerr had 17 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also was tied with Braeden Guenther for a team-best nine total tackles. Ian Kuchar had two tackles for loss.
This was certainly a reality check for the Bees, who had won their games by an average score of 62-12 leading up to the regular-season finale. We’ll learn even more about them as the playoffs go on and we see how they can respond. They host Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the first round.
O’Neill St. Mary’s earned its sixth win in seven games by beating Elgin Public/Pope John on Thursday. Gage Hedstrom completed 19 of 28 passes for 198 yards and five touchdowns. Wyatt Schofield led the defense with 19 total tackles and three solo tackles.
There have been times where the Cardinals have made mistakes, as many young teams do, but more often than not, they answer the bell with determination and just having fun playing with their classmates. They’ll look to keep the positive momentum going in the playoffs as they open at Greeley Central Valley.