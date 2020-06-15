BATTLE CREEK — Just three years after completing its last remodel, St. John’s Lutheran School is back at it again to accommodate its ever-growing student enrollment.
The Battle Creek school had to convert a computer lab and the principal’s office into a classroom this year because it ran out of room. Principal Nicholas Onnen said the setup didn’t work very well and the expansion is needed.
“If I had a phone call or a meeting, I went out into the hallway. It’s not ideal to have a class in an office,” Onnen said.
The $1.2 million remodeling project includes adding four classrooms and getting rid of a 50-year-old outdoor modular building that has been housing classes.
“Lincoln Public Schools only keeps modulars for 15 years, and there’s a big difference between 15 and 50,” Onnen said. “We’ve fixed it up, but it’s still ugly. It’s also the end of the parking lot, which is an inconvenience. We’re anxious to eventually clear that out.”
The school’s numbers have been steadily growing since its lowest enrollment of 87 students in 2011. Last year, the school had 133 students. This fall also will be the first time St. John’s won’t have combined grades.
Students come from Battle Creek, Pierce, Norfolk, Stanton, Madison, Meadow Grove, Tilden and Petersburg, Onnen said. More than half, at 59%, of students have a Battle Creek address.
Academically, the school has ranked in the 90% in science MAPs testing for the past three years. In May, it retired a former Nebraska Lutheran Teacher of the Year and has a returning Concordia University Master Teacher Award winner in preschool.
While St. John’s is celebrating its 138th birthday in October, part of the current facility is more than 100 years old, according to a previous Daily News article. Renovations occurred in 1986 and 2007 when some of the old building was incorporated into a new addition.
The latest renovation in 2017 included remodeling and moving some areas, including the library, entire child care center and lower grades and converting the old gymnasium into a smaller gym and music or multipurpose room.
This summer’s remodeling will free up more space for the child care center, which has a waiting list 18 months long. People have been signing up who aren’t even pregnant yet, Onnen said.
The project also will split one large classroom into two and includes a security door installation between the school and child care center.
Construction began in May, and the contractor, BC Builders of Battle Creek, hopes to be finished by the first day of school, Onnen said. The project is privately funded by donors, and the school has raised almost half of the $1.2 million needed so far.
Private donors help keep St. John’s running, Onnen said. The 2017 $1.6 million renovation was also privately funded and 70% of each student’s tuition is paid for by St. John’s Lutheran Church.
“This project is paid for by individuals who believe in what we’re doing,” Onnen said. “We wouldn't be able to sustain growth if it weren't for amazing people who are dedicated to the work that happens here.”