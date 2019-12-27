St. Francis "zones" out Wynot

HUMPHREY - Humphrey St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth doesn't usually like for his teams to play a zone defense. “But you can't be too proud and you have to go with what's working,” Reichmuth said. “We kind of worked on it a little bit, just this morning, and it was the right move tonight.”
Leading 19-18 with 6 minutes, 27 seconds to play in the second quarter, Reichmuth's Class D No. 1 Flyers outscored visiting Class D No. 4 Wynot 11-3 for the remainder of the period, then withstood a couple of Blue Devil second-half rallies and hung on for a 66-50 win in the opening round of the star-studded Humphrey St. Francis holiday tournament.
The contest between two of the state's greatest Class D2 programs was a rematch of last season's opening-round game of the state tournament, which Wynot won 45-44. The Blue Devils then went on to win the state title two days later.
There would be no repeat on Friday. The Blue Devils tried to make life difficult for Flyer point guard and University of Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner by making her the focal point of box-and-one defense and by occasionally double-teaming her.
She still scored 35.
“She's so special,” Reichmuth said. “Coach Wieseler had a great game plan on her, and they mixed it up, always had someone harassing her. But she's a trooper, a great player, hit some shots, got to the rack, but she's always looking to dish.”
Weidner said she and her teammates knew the box-and-one was coming. “I had a lot of faith in the other girls. I knew they would step up, and find the open spots, so like when I would I would drive in, it would be an easy pass,” she said.
St. Francis led 17-12 after one quarter, but Wynot started the second with a 6-2 run. A pair of Shalee Planer free throws had the Blue Devils within 19-18 with 6:27 to play in the half.
That's when the Flyers went to the 2-3 zone. “It was like a match-up zone,” Weidner said. “We haven't worked on it a lot but it looked really good tonight.”
Wynot went ice cold while St. Francis heated up. Weidner scored back-to-back buckets and Kyleigh Sjuts drilled an 18-foot jump shot to give the Flyers a 25-18 lead with 2:40 to play.
The Flyer zone kept the Blue Devils away from the basket as they attempted just two 2-point field goals in the final 6:27 of the half, while launching eight 3-point bombs and connecting just once.
That came from Michaela Lange and pulled the Blue Devils to within four with 1:47 left, but a pair of Weidner steals triggered 5-0 St. Francis run just before halftime and the Flyers led 30-21 at intermission.
“We were only down one after falling behind,” Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. “Then we started standing around and not doing anything with the ball. That was the turning point of the game. I told the girls in the locker room, we had a chance in the second quarter to kind of take over the game and we never did. That's the way it goes.”
Wynot twice cut the St. Francis lead to single digits in the second half – once in the third quarter and once in the fourth – but weren't able to get any closer than seven points.
“There's a good chance we'll see them later on in the year, and if we do, we'll definitely break this film down and try to make some adjustments,” Wieselr said.
On the night, Wynot finished 18 for 64 from the field – 28.1% – including 7 for 28 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Flyers connected on 23 of 56 field goals – 41.1% – while going 0 for 4 from beyond the 19-foot, 9-inch arc.
St. Francis will now play Crofton. The Class C No. 4 Warriors were impressive on Friday with a 64-43 win over previously unbeaten York. The Class B Dukes are currently ranked No. 3 in the state by the Omaha World-Herald.
After playing to a 13-13 stalemate after one quarter, Crofton outscored the Dukes 23-2 in the second and held on for the remainder of the game
The Warriors' victory is even more impressive when one considers they were playing without their leading scorer, Lacey Sprakel, who is nursing an ankle injury. Crofton did welcome back senior Alexis Arens, who played for the first time this year and scored 17 points.
The Blue Devils will play York for third place.
Wynot 12 9 13 16 - 50
HSF 17 13 15 21 – 66
Wynot (6-2): Shaelee Planer 5-12 5-6 15; Noelle Wieseler 0-1 0-0 0; Katelyn Heine 4-12 0-0 10; Kaitlyn Heimes 2-7 0-0 5; Emersyn Sudbeck 1-4 0-0 3; Autumn Lawson 1-7 0-0 2; Michaela Lange 5-10 1-2 14; Karley Heimes 0-3 1-4 1; Kendra Pinkelman 0-1 0-0 0; Totals: 18-64 7-12 50
Humphrey St. Francis (5-1): Allison Weidner 11-22 13-15 35; Peighton Eisenmenger 0-3 1-3 1; Kyleigh Sjuts 2-5 0-0 4; Emma Baumgart 0-1 0-0 0; Lauren Pfeifer 4-5 1-2 9; Kaylee Stricklin 1-2 2-3 4; Alissa Kosch 2-11 2-6 6; Caitlin Jarosz 3-5 1-3 7; 23-56 20-32 66.
3-point field goals: Wynot 7 (Heine 2, Heimes, Sudbeck, Lange 3); HSF 0.