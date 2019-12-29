St. Francis wins battle of heavyweights over Crofton

HUMPHREY – Two of Northeast Nebraska's girls basketball heavyweights went toe-to-toe Saturday night in the championship game of the Humphrey St. Farancis holiday tournament. Class D No. 1 St. Francis and Class C No. 4 Crofton traded jabs and uppercuts, but in the end, it was the host Flyers that came out on top, 67-55.
“We played really solid tonight against a great team,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “Last night (in a win over Wynot) we kind of rode Allison's coattails but tonight was a team win, for sure.”
Allison is St. Francis guard and University of Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner, who showed why she is perhaps the best player in the state regardless of class, by scoring from all over the court, hitting running jumpers, turning turnovers into points and dishing to teammates for open looks and layups.
After scoring 35 points in Friday's victory, Weidner had 28 points in Saturday's win while teammates Alissa Kosch and Lauren Pfeifer caught fire, scoring 17 and 10 points respectively.
“We've got shooters on this team and they've just got to go with confidence,” Reichmuth said. “The tempo of the game was fast, but we played with control. Crofton's going to cause you to make some mistakes but we played a good game overall.”
Crofton led for most of the first quarter. Jayden Jordan's layup off an assist from Kaley Einrem had the Warriors on top 13-7 with 2 minutes, 10 seconds to go.
Weidner then triggered a 6-0 run that gave the Flyers the lead with a steal and layup, a 3-pointer from the wing and a Kosch steal and coast-to-coast layup.
Crofton regained the lead with 10 seconds left courtesy of an Alexis Folkers' layup off an Ella Wragge assist. That made the score 15-14 entering the second quarter.
“I thought we played very well in spurts,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “We just have to put it together for 32 minutes to beat a team that good.”
Crofton opened the second quarter with a 7-2 run. Ryah Ostermeyer's bucket made the score 22-17 with 5:22 left in the half.
Pfeifer responded by scoring all 10 of her points in the next four minutes. Her 17-foot jumper from near the free-throw line, 1:23 before halftime, gave the Flyers a 30-28 lead they would not relinquish.
“It felt really good,” Pfeifer said. “I think I'm a better shooter from out at the elbow, so it just worked out well tonight.”
Kaylee Stricklin's put-back with 15 seconds left gave St. Francis a four-point advantage. Then, Weidner stole the in-bounds pass and scored seven seconds later to give the Flyers a 34-28 lead at the half.
St. Francis had gone to an aggressive 2-3 zone defense in the second quarter and stayed with it the for the remainder of the game.
“We were giving too much easy stuff away,” Reichmuth said. “We went to the zone to see if they'd knock some down and they did, but we still liked how that was going better than our man defense tonight.”
The Flyers shut off the Warriors' inside game and won the battle of the boards, particularly in the late second and third quarters.
“When you can't get rebounds on the defensive end, it's really hard to get any transition offense going,” Losing said. “We talked about rebounding at halftime, but for whatever reason, we didn't find people, didn't get bodies on people, got out-jumped, didn't grab the ball and that was a huge, huge problem.”
St. Francis led by as many as seven points in the third quarter. Kosch's 3-point bucket from the baseline had the Flyers out in front 41-34.
“I just shot them with confidence and hoped they went in,” Kosch said. “I knocked a couple down and that definitely boosted my confidence on the floor.”
Crofton roared back. Folkers' 3 with 1:42 left in the period ended a 5-0 Flyer run and had the Warriors within two before Weidner and Kosch combined to score seven points in final minute and a half to give the St. Francis a 48-42 edge entering the final eight minutes.
The Flyers then dominated the fourth quarter, hitting 10 of 13 foul shots, while Crofton tried to get back in the game by launching 13 3-point attempts, but hitting just three.
“There were times where we moved the ball well and got open looks,” Losing said. “They just didn't fall and that happens some nights, but we just needed to play a little bit of a cleaner game.”
After not hitting a single 3-point shot on Friday night, St. Francis was 8 of 19 from beyond the 19-foot, 9-inch arc while Crofton hit 6 of 27.
The Warriors committed 19 fouls to the Flyers' 10 and turned the ball over 16 times compared to 12 for St. Francis.
Einrem led Crofton in scoring with 12 points, while Folkers added 10.
Losing made no excuses, but his Crofton team played the game shorthanded, as all-state center Lacey Sprakel missed her fifth consecutive game while nursing an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, senior forward Alexis Arens, playing in just her second game after missing the first seven with an injury, struggled to find her rhythm.
“We just need to build some cohesiveness with that group once we do get everybody back and I think we can improve into a really good team,” Losing said.
Both teams will resume their seasons on Friday, Jan. 3 when the Flyers host Hartington-Newcastle and the Warriors travel to O'Neill.
Crofton 15 13 14 13 - 55
HSF 14 20 14 19 - 67
Crofton (7-2): Alexis Folkers 4-9 0-0 10; Jayden Jordan 3-5 0-0 7; Ella Wragge 3-6 1-1 7; Kaley Einrem 4-15 2-4 12; Elyssa Tramp 1-7 0-0 2; Ashley Tramp 1-3 0-0 3; Alexis Arens 3-8 0-2 6; Ryah Ostermeyer 3-7 2-2 8; Totals 22-60 5-9 55.
Humphrey St. Francis (6-1): Allison Weidner 9-22 6-7 28; Jalyssa Hastreiter 0-2 0-0 0; Kylee Wessel 0-1 0-0 0; Peighton Eisenmenger 0-1 2-4 2; Kyleigh Sjuts 0-3 0-0 0; Lauren Pfeifer 4-15 1-1 10; Kaylee Stricklin 3-6 2-4 8; Alissa Kosch 5-17 4-4 17; Caitlin Jarosz 1-3 0-2 2; Totals: 22-67 15-22 67.
3-point field goals: CRO 6 (Folkers 2, Jordan, Einrem 2, A. Tramp); HSF 8 (Weidner 4, Pfeifer, Kosch 3).