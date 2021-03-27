Eight talented young women make up the first team of the Daily News’ Class D all-area girls basketball squad. However, choosing the captain was not a difficult decision, and there’s no doubt the other seven would agree.
Allison Weidner of Class D2 state champion Humphrey St. Francis is the clear choice to lead the Class D elites for the third year in a row.
Weidner, a 5-foot-10-inch pass-first point guard, still averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game.
Her 2,283 career points ranks third in the entire state of Nebraska regardless of class.
“Allison is just an amazing player and teammate,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “She’s a true point guard with amazing court vision who truly made everyone on our team better, including me.”
Weidner’s individual accolades are well-documented. ESPN ranks her as the No. 80 girls high school player in the nation among the class of ’21.
Last November, she signed a letter of intent with the University of Nebraska where she’ll join 6-3 forward Alexis Markowski of Class A state champion Lincoln Pius X and three others as part of the No. 21 recruiting class in the nation according to ESPN.
But despite all of that, Weidner is team-oriented and on March 6, she and her teammates put the icing on a 25-0 season by defeating Falls City Sacred Heart, 57-48, for the Class C2 state championship, St. Francis’ first since a D1 title in 2007.
Weidner is joined on the first team by three fellow seniors: Morgan Ramsey of Chambers/Wheeler Central, Brenna Wagner of Summerland (Ewing, Clearwater and Orchard) and Brynn Wortmann of Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Four juniors are also part of the team: Jordyn Carr of Tri County Northeast (Allen and Emerson-Hubbard), Karley Heimes of Wynot, Addison Schneider of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Weidner’s St. Francis teammate, Kaylee Stricklin.
Weidner and Wortmann are the only repeat selections from last year while another member of the 2020 Class D elites, Pender’s Ashley Ostrand, is part of the Class C squad this year.
Ramsey and Schneider were promoted from last year’s second team. Heimes moved up from the third team. Carr was a member of last year’s Class C third team, Wagner was an honorable-mention selection and Stricklin, who averaged six points a game as a sophomore, became a first-team member in 2021 despite not even making the honorable-mention list in 2020.
Besides Weidner, one other member of the Class D elite eight will take her athletic career to the next level. Ramsey will join her CWC teammate, Tessa Metschke, on the North Platte Community College volleyball team. As of now the other two seniors on the 2021 squad — Wagner and Wortmann — will end their stellar athletic careers as high school stars.
Looking ahead, some area Class D teams could be looking at banner years in the not-to-distant future.
Four freshmen were selected for the second and third teams: Ashlynne Charf of Elgin Public/Pope John, Josilyn Miller of Niobrara/Verdigre, Mya Hedstrom of O’Neill St. Mary’s and Abbie Kromarek of Plainview. Two others — Lorissa Reiman and Alissa Brabec, both of St. Mary’s — just missed making the cut. Look for all of them to lead their teams into the mid-’20s.