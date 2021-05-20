OMAHA — Humphrey St. Francis pole vaulter Mary Rita Wegener competed on Wednesday with a heavy heart. The Flyer vaulter's father, Richard, died in a traffic accident on May 9.
"It was two days before districts and I still decided to go to districts and I made 8 (feet) 3 (inches)," Mary Rita said tearfully. "It was pretty tough, but I think he helps me get over that crossbar."
On Wednesday, Wegener cleared the opening height of 7-6 but missed on all three attempts at 8-0. But just the same, just qualifying for state meet was a huge accomplishment — one her father would have been very proud of.
THE BENEFIT OF AN INJURY
Earlier this season, Norfolk's Shon King sat out several meets with a hip flexor. He couldn't have known it then, but perhaps that injury served as a blessing in disguise.
Minutes after the Norfolk senior won the Class A long jump with a leap of 23-2½, King said the injury allowed him to get some rest.
"When I came back up, I began getting a lot higher in my jumps, and I think that's been better than my past marks," King said.
Norfolk boys coach Aaron Bradley said King worked hard through the injury.
"We rested him for a couple of weeks, did some workouts leading up to districts and state. It seemed like he had fresh legs, so it worked out for him pretty well," Bradley said.
NEW GUY ON THE BLOCK
Hartington-Newcastle principal Corey Uldrich was one of the several dozen NSAA volunteers at the state track meet wearing special yellow polo shirts.
Uldrich said this is the first year he's helped at the state track meet. His assignment? Keep the coaches in their designated area.
The NSAA does not allow coaches on the infield during the state track meet. During the field events, special coaches boxes are marked by flags.
It's Uldrich's job to make sure coaches didn't leave the coaching box to coach their athletes.
"I'm the new guy, so I have to be the (bad guy)," Uldrich said with a laugh.