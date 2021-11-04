LINCOLN — Humphrey St. Francis fell behind two sets to one but rebounded to defeat a scrappy Anselmo-Merna side, 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9, in the opening round of the Class D2 state tournament on Thursday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"This was not our best game but we survived," an exhausted and relieved St. Francis coach Dean Korus said. "We could have folded a couple times and we didn’t.
"I was hoping I could physically last the match, my heart was in my throat a couple of times but we’re still here."
It didn't start out well for the Flyers. They trailed most of the first set but scratched and clawed their way back into it. Jalyssa Hastreiter's kill gave St. Francis a 22-21 lead.
But the referee called double hits on St Francis three times in the next six points including set point and the Coyotes from central Nebraska won the first set 25-22.
The Flyers didn't mess around in the second set. With the Coyotes leading 5-4, St. Francis went on a 13-1 run that included two Kaylee Stricklin kills and two blocks.
That put the Flyers up 17-6 and they never looked back in posting a 25-14 win.
But they couldn't maintain the momentum. With Anselmo-Merna leading 8-7, the Coyotes went on a 7-1 run. Jaide Chandler's kill on an overpass made the score 15-8.
St. Francis made a game out of it, pulling to within 19-17 on Stricklin's block but Anselmo-Merna outscored the Flyers 6-3 the rest of the way for a 25-20 win and a 2 sets to 1 lead in the match.
The Flyers' season hinged on the fourth set and the teams traded the lead back and forth throughout with multiple ties and lead changes.
Libero Hannah Baumgart sent across an over pass from the back row that the Coyotes were unable to handle and it counted as a kill for a 22-21 Flyer lead.
An Anselmo-Merna attack error and Emma Baumgart ace serve gave St. Francis a set point. Chandler made it 24-22 before Kylee Wessel's kill off the block sent the match to a fifth set at 25-22.
“We changed our offense in the fourth set from 6-2 to 5-1 and that seemed to get us through," Korus said.
St. Francis trailed 7-4 in the fifth and deciding set before Kelly Pfeifer's kill triggered a 7-1 run. An attack error made it 11-8 Flyers.
A St. Francis attack error made it 11-9 before the Flyers reeled off four in a row. Stricklin's block on match point sent the Flyers into the semis, 15-9.
St. Francis will now play the winner of the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Diller-Odell match on Friday at 11 a.m., also at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS DEF. ANSELMO MERNA 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9
ANSELMO-MERNA (24-9): Hadlee Safranek 6k, 2d; Macy Miller 2d; Jaide Chandler 32k, 2b, 2d; Shaylyn Safranik 11k, 2b, 2d, 24s; Grace Cantrell 1a, 3d, 26s; Carlee Bartek1k, 1a, 9d; RayLee Downing 7d; Kirsten Myers 5a, 12d.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (24-5): Shelby Gilsdorf 1k, 7d, 14s; Josie Zach 1d; Kylee Wessel 14k, 2b, 3a, 17d; Emma Baumgart 1k, 1a, 13d, 24s; Kelly Pfeifer 13k, 3b, 1a, 16d; Tessa Deets 3k, 1b, 5d; Morgan Pfeifer 1k, 1d; Kaylee Stricklin 8k, 3b, 5d; Jalyssa Hastreiter 4k, 4d, 2s; Leah Kosch 1s; Hannah Baumgart 1k, 20d.