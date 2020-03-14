LINCOLN — A basketball game cannot be won when the ball doesn't go through the hoop, or at least not very often.
That happened at the worst possible time for Humphrey St. Francis.
The Flyers made just 11 of 46 or 23.9%, of its shots from the field as once-beaten Falls City Sacred Heart shut down previously unbeaten and top-seeded St. Francis 45-33 in Saturday's Class D2 championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I think you have to give Sacred Heart a ton of credit,” Flyer coach Eric Kessler said. “They played defensively better than anybody we've faced all year, and just did a great job and set the tone early.”
It was a tough way to finish what could only be described as successful fall and winter sports seasons.
The Flyers went a combined 40-1 between football and basketball with trips to the championship games in both, including a 13-0 title last fall.
“It's been a great year,” Kessler said. “(We had) a great group of seniors. It's been fun. Whether we won or lost, it was going to be sad that it was over.”
But for as much as St. Francis struggled offensively Saturday, it appeared to have a chance in the fourth quarter.
Senior Trevor Pfeifer hit a 3-pointer, the team's first of the game, with 5:24 left to put the Flyers within 32-23. He had a chance to make it a six-point game on the ensuing possession, but as it did almost all game, the ball clanked off the rim and to the side.
Sacred Heart then finally put it away with 10-straight points, including its last three-straight field-goal attempts, to secure St. Francis' fate.
“We were just behind the 'eight-ball' all game and just couldn't get over the hump,” Kessler said. “It was just one of those nights, also, that the ball didn't go through as much as we would have liked. And again, that was just a credit to them. We tried to make some adjustments and run some plays, things like that, and they just did a great job defensively.”
Sacred Heart finished the day with 36.6% (15 of 41) field-goal shooting. Tyler Witt finished with game-highs of 13 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double, and Jamie Stice hit three 3-pointers on his way to 10 points.
Why did St. Francis struggle so much offensively?
Pfeifer, who labored through 3 of 12 shooting for a team-high 12 points, said multiple factors — the Flyers playing in the large arena for the first time, three different 3-point arcs on the court, not to mention the Irish's defense — all played a role.
“I just feel like it hurt me and maybe the team that we hadn't been here before,” he said. “Not that we couldn't handle the mental game, that's not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the physical (game). The gym just seemed bigger, like way bigger than anything we've ever played in.
“I didn't feel like I should ever be this off. You'd shoot shots in warmups and you'd miss the whole dang rim.”
While the scoring was relatively sparse for both teams, the rebounding numbers — a 42-29 advantage for the Irish — ultimately doomed the Flyers, according to Kessler.
“We knew rebounding was key,” Kessler said. “I probably shouldn't say this stuff, but we hadn't lost the rebounding battle all year. We lost it tonight. The results speak for themselves.”
The Flyers were on the brink of a double-digit deficit with less than two minutes before halftime until Tanner Pfeifer took over. The sophomore scored five points in 18 seconds, making a short jumper on the right side of the lane before turning a steal into a conventional 3-point play with 51 seconds left to put the Flyers within 18-14. But Jarrot Simon answered with a layup, and St. Francis committed an offensive foul on its final possession of the half.
For as much as St. Francis struggled, Sacred Heart did so as well, particularly early in the game. They combined to hit just 2 of 21 shots from the field in the first quarter, but both field goals made were Jamie Stice 3-pointers as Sacred Heart led throughout in the stanza.
St. Francis, meanwhile, missed at least seven chances from point-blank range in the first quarter alone while going 0 for 12 from the field. That dry spell stretched until the 5:16 mark of the second quarter, when Trevor Pfeifer ended the 0 for 15 start from the field when he drove the baseline after the Flyers' second offensive rebound of the possession for a layup, and he added the extra free throw for a conventional 3-point play.
Combined with 4 of 6 free throws to stay within a possession, St. Francis found themselves within 8-7. But instead of the Flyers capitalizing on that, the Irish responded with a 10-2 run to push its lead to 18-9 with 1:45 left until halftime.
“We just struggled to score early,” Kessler said. “I think that's just a credit to them.”
FCSH 7 13 8 17 — 45
HSF 4 10 6 13 — 33
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART (29-1): Jakob Jordan 0-6 2-3 2; Jamie Stice 3-8 1-2 10; Jacob Hoy 1-3 4-8 6; Tyler Witt 5-10 3-7 13; Jarrot Simon 3-8 0-1 6; Jacob Froeschl 0-1 0-0 0; Jack Fiegener 3-5 2-4 8. Totals: 15-41 12-25 45.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (27-1): Taylor Wemhoff 1-4 0-0 2; Justin Leifeld 0-4 1-2 1; Trevor Pfeifer 3-12 4-7 12; Tanner Pfeifer 4-11 1-1 9; Evan Foltz 2-4 0-0 4; Landon Kush 0-1 0-0 0; Haustyn Forney 0-3 0-0 0; Connor Olmer 0-0 1-2 1; Dylan Wemhoff 1-6 2-2 4; Kolbe Classen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-46 9-14 33.