St. Francis steamrools Elkhorn Valley

HUMPHREY – After playing to an 18-all draw after one quarter, Humphrey St. Francis put on the afterburners and rolled over Elkhorn Valley 80-44 on Friday. It was the final regular-season game for both teams before next week's subdistricts.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game coming in,” St. Francis star junior point guard and University of Nebraska recruit, Allison Weidner said. “Last year we only beat them by three points, so we knew they always have a good club.”
Both teams took every opportunity to run in the first quarter and scored points in transition. The Flyers led 18-15 when the Falcons' Kenzie Mosel drained a 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds to knot the score after eight minutes.
“We didn't like the way we started the game, but we kind of became a scoring explosion after that,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “The girls played hard and got going the way we needed to play.”
Reichmuth said the Flyers' offense starts with its defense. “We get a steal and we get to running and get an easy layup, get into a press and we just kind of snowball off of that.”
The Flyers took over in the second quarter as Weidner scored 10 of her game-high 28 points in the period and St. Francis was in control at the half 44-30.
Reichmuth said he made a defensive change to start the second quarter. “We jumped out of our man-to-man and went 1-3-1 (zone),” he said. “Allison (Weidner) got some steals, we rebounded better and just got out and ran.”
Weidner's efforts are even more impressive since she suffered a deep back bruise in Tuesday's win over David City Aquinas.
“It's a little sore,” Weidner said. “I've gone to the chiropractor a few times, trying to get my body set back in place,: she said. “We did a lot of icing, took a day off practice, because coach wanted me to, so it's been getting better.”
Weidner didn't practice on Wednesday. “I really wanted to rest her Thursday, too, but she wouldn't let me,” Reichmuth said. “She was like 'I want to go,' and yeah, she looked good tonight.”
Any chance Elkhorn Valley had of getting back in the game in the third quarter were quickly quashed by St. Francis' guard Alissa Kosch. The junior drained a 2-point field goal, a 3-point field goal and a free throw in the first two minutes of trhe second half to put the Flyers in front 50-35.
Kosch finished the third quarter with seven points, then added another 10 in the fourth on her way to 24 points for the game.
“She really got in a zone,” Reichmuth said. “She was rolling so good, we set up a couple of plays for her and I don't think she missed while we were doing that.”
Elkhorn Valley coach Brendan Dittmer said he was happy with how his team played in the first half, but that it got careless in the third quarter. “We threw a lot of long passes and then we dribbled wide rather than attacking the rim,” he said. “Those are things I think we can learn from, I just wish it didn't balloon to 40 points.”
Sophomore Carney Black led the Falcons with 17 points while teammate Olivia Nall added 14.
St. Francis improved to 20-2 with the win while Elkhorn Valley fell to 14-6. Both are top seeds in their subdistricts and both will open their post seasons on Tuesday.
The Flyers take on winless Spalding Academy in the opening round of D2-5 at Central Valley High School in Greeley. Meanwhile the Falcons will battle either Osmond or Plainview in the D1-4 semifinal at Battle Creek.
St. Francis Elkhorn Valley 18 12 10 4 – 44
Humphrey St. Francis 18 26 15 21 – 80
TILDEN ELKHORN VALLEY (14-6): Bria Gale 0 0-1 0; Kaylee Bacon 1 0-0 2; Olivia Nall 3 6-8 14; Kenzie Mosel 1 0-0 3; Carney Black 6 2-4 17; Erica Bacon 1 0-1 2; Brooke Wilcos 2 2-2 6; Totals 14 10-16 44.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (20-2): Allison Weidner 13 2-6 28; Jalyssa Hastreiter 1 0-0 3; Leah Podliska 2 0-0 4; Peighton Eisenmenger 1 0-0 2; Lauren Pfeifer 2 0-0 4; Kaylee Stricklin 1 2-2 4; Alissa Kosch 9 2-4 24; Caitlin Jarosz 5 1-1 11; Totals 34 7-13 80.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: TEV 6 (Nall 2, Mosel, Black 3); HSF (Hastreiter, Kosch 4).