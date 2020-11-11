St. Francis star Weidner inks with Huskers

HUMPHREY – A year ago, Humphrey St. Francis point guard Allison Weidner committed to playing basketball for the University of Nebraska and on Wednesday morning, she made it official. With her family, coaches and teammates looking on, Weidner put pen to paper, signing a letter of intent to begin her college career in Lincoln in the fall of 2021.
“It’s always been a dream to play division one basketball, especially at Nebraska, and to finally sign it and make it official means a lot. I’m super excited,” Weidner said.
Her coach, Bryan Reichmuth, said he admires Weidner's drive to continually improve. “She’s a student of the game, always watching film, always looking to get better, putting the time in. And her body keeps getting stronger as she gets more experience and smarter. I find myself using the word ‘dominant’ more and more all the time.”
The school’s athletic director, Eric Kessler highlighted the historical significance of the moment. “We’ve had so much athletic tradition over the last 100 years-plus at St. Francis and lot of great players in both guys and girls sports.
“To have Allison be the first division-one scholarship player, it’s just a huge accomplishment. It says so much about what she’s accomplished and her work ethic. Her parents have had a huge impact and her drive; it’s just a great day for St. Francis and our community.”
Allison’s mother Cathy, who coached her in elementary school and junior high, said she’s proud of her daughter’s accomplishments and especially her unselfishness. “She loves to play team sports and she loves it when she can make a great pass and another teammate can score. That’s the thing that’s most fun about her is watching her play that team sport and lift other people up as well.”
Weidner is one of five players who signed national letters of intent to play for Husker coach Amy Williams. ESPN ranks the Husker class as No. 21 nationally.
Nebraska's impressive group includes two players ranked among the top 100 in the ESPN individual rankings with Kendall Coley, a 6-2 forward from Minneapolis (No. 49) and Weidner (No. 80).
Alexis Markowski, a 6-3 center/forward from Lincoln Pius X, Kendall Moriarity, a 6-foot guard from Wheaton, Illinois and Tatiana Popa, a 6-5 center/forward from Parkersburg, West Virginia round out the class.
It will still be awhile before Weidner puts on a scarlet and cream uniform representing Nebraska. So, first things first. The 2020-21 high school season opens in December and the first practice is Monday.
Weidner, who has led her team to each of the last three state tournaments, said she and her teammates are on a mission to bring home the big trophy in 2021. “We get one last shot at accomplishing our ultimate goal and we’re going to do everything in our power to get there and get it done,” she said.