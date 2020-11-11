St. Francis star Weidner inks with Huskers

Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday, to continue her basketball career at the University of Nebraska. With Weidner are her mother Cathy Weidner (front row, from left) Allison Weidner and Dan Weidner, her father. Jennifer Weidner (back row from left), her her sister-in-law; Brandon Weidner, her brother; Kara Weidner, her niece; Nathan Weidner, her brother; Deb Hassler (her grandmother) and Marvin Hassler (her grandfather).

PAUL HUGHES - Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday, to continue her basketball career at the University of Nebraska. With Weidner are her mother Cathy Weidner (front row, from left) Allison Weidner and Dan Weidner, her father. Jennifer Weidner (back row from left), her her sister-in-law; Brandon Weidner, her brother; Kara Weidner, her niece; Nathan Weidner, her brother; Deb Hassler (her grandmother) and Marvin Hassler (her grandfather).

HUMPHREY – A year ago, Humphrey St. Francis point guard Allison Weidner committed to playing basketball for the University of Nebraska and on Wednesday morning, she made it official. With her family, coaches and teammates looking on, Weidner put pen to paper, signing a letter of intent to begin her college career in Lincoln in the fall of 2021.

“It’s always been a dream to play division one basketball, especially at Nebraska, and to finally sign it and make it official means a lot. I’m super excited,” Weidner said.  

Her coach, Bryan Reichmuth, said he admires Weidner's drive to continually improve.  “She’s a student of the game, always watching film, always looking to get better, putting the time in. And her body keeps getting stronger as she gets more experience and smarter. I find myself using the word ‘dominant’ more and more all the time.”   

The school’s athletic director, Eric Kessler highlighted the historical significance of the moment. “We’ve had so much athletic tradition over the last 100 years-plus at St. Francis and lot of great players in both guys and girls sports.

“To have Allison be the first division-one scholarship player, it’s just a huge accomplishment. It says so much about what she’s accomplished and her work ethic. Her parents have had a huge impact and her drive; it’s just a great day for St. Francis and our community.”

Allison’s mother Cathy, who coached her in elementary school and junior high, said she’s proud of her daughter’s accomplishments and especially her unselfishness. “She loves to play team sports and she loves it when she can make a great pass and another teammate can score. That’s the thing that’s most fun about her is watching her play that team sport and lift other people up as well.”

Weidner is one of five players who signed national letters of intent to play for Husker coach Amy Williams. ESPN ranks the Husker class as No. 21 nationally. 

Nebraska's impressive group includes two players ranked among the top 100 in the ESPN individual rankings with Kendall Coley, a 6-2 forward from Minneapolis (No. 49) and Weidner (No. 80).

Alexis Markowski, a 6-3 center/forward from Lincoln Pius X, Kendall Moriarity, a 6-foot guard from Wheaton, Illinois and Tatiana Popa, a 6-5 center/forward from Parkersburg, West Virginia round out the class. 

It will still be awhile before Weidner puts on a scarlet and cream uniform representing Nebraska. So, first things first. The 2020-21 high school season opens in December and the first practice is Monday.

Weidner, who has led her team to each of the last three state tournaments, said she and her teammates are on a mission to bring home the big trophy in 2021. “We get one last shot at accomplishing our ultimate goal and we’re going to do everything in our power to get there and get it done,” she said.

Tags

In other news

St. Francis star Weidner inks with Huskers

St. Francis star Weidner inks with Huskers

HUMPHREY – A year ago, Humphrey St. Francis point guard Allison Weidner committed to playing basketball for the University of Nebraska and on Wednesday morning, she made it official. With her family, coaches and teammates looking on, Weidner put pen to paper, signing a letter of intent to be…

Court list for Nov. 11, 2020

Court list for Nov. 11, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Bankruptcies for Nov. 11, 2020

Bankruptcies for Nov. 11, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

It was an unforgettable weekend

It was an unforgettable weekend

We just had a weekend for the books as our daughter was on the team that won the Class C2 volleyball championship. She’s our sixth and youngest child who is in her last year in high school so we savored every minute of the whole experience.

First time voting was an overall pleasant experience

First time voting was an overall pleasant experience

This November was my first time voting in a presidential election. I began paying more attention to politics in my junior and senior years of high school in anticipation of the election that was to come during my senior year. I knew that this election would have a bigger effect on me since I…

Trying to be educated on politics

Trying to be educated on politics

During the last few weeks, every time I opened a social media application on my phone or switched on the television, I was bombarded with political advertisements as the presidential election drew near. For most people, the constant influx of ads was an annoyance and they just want it to be …

Not worth voting for

Not worth voting for

Just recently, the election took place and Americans where anxiously awaiting to hear who would get the responsibility of president put on their shoulders. Voting lingers in the very back of my mind like a forgotten box of knickknacks in an undisturbed attic, considering I am not exactly eli…