St. Francis soars, then sputters to win

LINCOLN — After soaring to a lead of as many as 23 points early in the second half, second-seeded Humphrey St. Francis sputtered its way to the finish line of a 60-53 victory over Sterling in Thursday's Class D2 quarterfinals at Lincoln Southwest.
“They got hot,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “It's not the Flyer way to take the air out of the basketball, and they were in a defense (that) I just felt like we needed to. So maybe I'll second-guess myself there. Maybe we should have kept attacking and kept going.”
Nonetheless, a 29-4 scoring run that stretched from the 2:10 mark of the first quarter until the 6:37 spot of the third quarter was enough to give the Flyers momentum heading into Friday's semifinals. St. Francis (24-2) was to play third-seeded Mullen (26-1) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 3:45 p.m.
“We played a great basketball game for a lot of quarters against a good club,” Reichmuth said.
Junior and two-time Elite Eight captain Allison Weidner had what could be described as another day at the office by her standards. The Nebraska commit finished with a team-best 22 points along with unofficial totals of nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals to lead the way for the Flyers.
“Allison's a gamer,” Reichmuth said. “She understands the game so well. She's always playing at a high level, but she knows when we need a big play. She's bound to go make it, whether it's a steal, whether it's a big rebound, or there's a big shot, big pass, whatever.
“Gosh, she's fabulous.”
Classmate Alissa Kosch pitched in 17 points, including four 3-pointers, while sophomore forward Kaylee Stricklin came off the bench to post nine points and six rebounds.
But Weidner was not the game-leading scorer. That honor belonged to Sterling freshman Macy Richardson and her 24 points. Sixteen of those came in the second half, and nine in the fourth quarter alone, as the Jets never let the Flyers fully put the game away.
That's because Sterling shot 52.6% (20 of 38) from the field, while St. Francis finished 41.1% (23 of 56).
“I think we did well, but they're tough,” Sterling coach Josh Pfeiffer said. “You defend them this way, they got this; if you defend them that way, they got that. That's kind of what we were faced with.”
St. Francis found itself trailing 10-9 after Richardson's conventional 3-point play with 2:26 left in the first quarter. Alissa Kosch started the run 16 seconds later with a basket that served as the third lead change of the quarter, and what turned out to be the final one of the game.
Weidner followed with a steal and layup, another steal led to a Kosch 3-pointer, and then Weidner found Pfeifer for a long two just before the buzzer for an eight-point lead.
St. Francis held Sterling scoreless for the final 5:38 of the first half, but St. Francis couldn't really take advantage until a six-point spurt over the final 1:15.
Jalyssa Hastreiter started it with a short jumper, and then Weidner put back a missed 3-pointer with a drive and dish, and then Hastreiter connected again on a long two from the elbow with 10 seconds left after the Flyers grabbed three offensive rebounds on one possession. St. Francis then blocked a last-second shot for the 18-point lead going into the break.
St. Francis led 40-17 with 5:18 left in the third quarter after two Weidner layups. Sterling got to within 15 midway through the third quarter with Weidner on the bench, but as soon as she checked back in, Weidner nabbed a steal and turned it into a layup, then Stricklin hit a putback before another Weidner layup made it 49-27. That turned out to be the final time that the lead was larger than 20 points.
“I was actually hoping to get that (lead) spread out a little bit more when we had it at 20 to maybe get (Weidner) four minutes of rest, but it's fine,” Reichmuth said. “It's a big win. We're moving on.”
Sterling 10 4 18 21 — 53
St. Francis 18 14 18 10 — 60
STERLING (20-8): Macy Richardson 9-15 5-9 24; Ella Wingert 1-3 2-2 5; Kaity Wusk 2-4 1-1 6; Belle Haner 1-2 0-0 2; Colby Thies 5-10 0-0 10; Tara Walters 0-1 0-0 0; Katy Boldt 2-3 0-0 6. Totals: 20-38 8-12 53.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (24-2): Allison Weidner 9-18 4-7 22; Kyleigh Sjuts 0-4 1-2 1; Lauren Pfeifer 2-7 1-3 5; Alissa Kosch 5-10 3-4 17; Caitlin Jarosz 0-4 0-0 0; Jalyssa Hastreiter 3-4 0-0 6; Kaylee Stricklin 4-9 1-2 9. Totals: 23-56 10-18 60.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: STE 5 (Boldt 2, Richardson, Wingert, Wusk); HSF 4 (Kosch 4).