Norfolk Catholic stayed right with Class D No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis for 1½ quarters during Friday's non-conference boys basketball game.
There’s no questioning that after the Knights enjoyed a pair of early four-point leads, and it was tied with five minutes until halftime. But after that, the Flyers emphatically answered back.
Brothers Trevor and Tanner Pfeifer combined for 37 points — including a dunk by the senior Trevor just 25 seconds into the second half and a second slam later in the third quarter — as the Flyers led by as many as 30 in the second half to defeat the Knights 76-49.
“It was the game we expected in the first half,” St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “We thought they would play with us and do some nice things. I just liked how we played defensively and got things going in the second quarter, and it carried on into the third quarter.”
Tanner Pfeifer scored 10 of his game-high 19 points during that pivotal third quarter, including four transition baskets, after only scoring four points in the entire first half. Trevor Pfiefer’s 18 points included a game-high nine first-half points and the two dunks in the first half of the third quarter.
It was the first of back-to-back nights that the undefeated Flyers would take on city teams. St. Francis was to host Class C No. 8 Lutheran High Northeast on Saturday.
“It’s a good test for us to see where we’re at going into the end of February, when we want to be playing our best basketball,” Kessler said. “We’re playing well; we played well at the conference tournament in the final. ... We’ve got to keep trending in the right direction, but I’m pleased with how we played tonight.”
Cayden Cunningham put back a missed shot for a 13-11 Norfolk Catholic lead with 26 seconds left in the first quarter, but Evan Foltz answered with two free throws seven seconds later to tie it. The Knights led again after the first bucket of the second quarter, but Justin Leifeld tied it and Foltz hit two more free throws for a 17-15 lead with just more than seven minutes left until halftime. Norfolk Catholic tied it one more time before Tanner Pfeifer’s driving layup with 4:30 until halftime gave St. Francis the lead for good.
“We came out well,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. “We were consistent with what we wanted to do.”
Taylor Wemhoff connected from long range after a St. Francis offensive rebound on the next possession, and after Norfolk Catholic committed an offensive foul, Haustyn Forney came off the bench and drilled a 3-pointer to make it 25-17. Preston Burbach hit a corner 3 to put the Knights within five, but Leifeld turned a Trevor Pfeifer steal into a layup, and then Trevor Pfeifer scored twice more off steals for a 31-20 halftime lead.
“With a team like Humphrey St. Francis, if you’re a foot off of where you’re supposed to be, or you don’t break as hard as you can, if you’re not strong with the ball, they’re going to make you pay for it,” Manzer said.
Trevor Pfeifer’s dunk to begin the second half was set up after the ball popped loose and was tipped deep into the Norfolk Catholic backcourt before he raced to corral the ball in stride and thundered it through. Moments later, Trevor Pfeifer missed a second opportunity at a dunk, although Tanner Pfeifer was there for the putback and a 15-point lead.
“It was really good to get those,” Trevor said. “We just stayed the course. We didn’t change the game plan at all at halftime. We just came out and did the same stuff in the second half and pretty much outjumped them.”
Leading 38-27, Tanner Pfeifer started a 10-0 run with a driving layup and a jumper in the lane 20 seconds apart. Trevor Pfeifer followed with his second dunk, and Tanner Pfeifer then added back-to-back layups for a 48-27 lead.
“We were a little timid — well, not really timid — but we just weren’t getting those opportunities,” Tanner Pfeifer said. “In the third quarter, we got those buckets, and we got the momentum going into our favor.”
St. Francis started the fourth quarter on a tear, getting back-to-back Tanner Pfeifer layups off of his teammates’ steals to begin a 9-0 start before Burbach hit from long range with 5:45 left in the game. The Flyers would lead by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter.
Norfolk Catholic did finish the game with 11 3-pointers, including three each by Nate Brungardt and Ben Hammond. Jackson Clausen scored all of his team-high 12 points in the second half, while Brungardt finished with 11 and Hammond came off the bench for nine.
The loss puts the Knights two games below .500 heading into the Mid-State Conference tournament. Norfolk Catholic has dropped five of seven since a four-game win streak that included the Elkhorn Valley holiday tournament championship.
“We’re a young team, and we just have to learn that, in varsity basketball, you met that challenge for a quarter, but it’s got to be for four quarters and it’s got to be consistent,” Manzer said. “Our guys are capable of doing that.”
St. Francis 13 18 22 23 — 76
Norfolk Catholic 13 7 16 13 — 49
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (16-0): Taylor Wemhoff 2 0-0 6; Justin Leifeld 5 2-2 12; Trevor Pfeifer 8 0-2 18; Tanner Pfeifer 8 3-5 19; Evan Foltz 1 5-6 7; Landon Kush 1 0-0 2; Haustyn Forney 2 0-0 6; Jaden Kosch 0 0-2 0; Jack Lubischer 0 1-2 1; Dylan Wemhoff 0 1-2 1; Kolbe Classen 2 0-0 4.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (7-9): Preston Burbach 3 0-0 8; Alex Lammers 2 0-0 5; Nate Brungardt 4 0-0 11; Jackson Clausen 4 2-3 12; Cameron Bettenhausen 1 0-0 2; Preston Eisenmenger 0 0-1 0; Cayden Cunningham 1 0-0 2; Ben Hammond 3 0-0 9.