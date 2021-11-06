LINCOLN — For the second time in three years, Humphrey St. Francis had to settle for the second-place trophy in the Class D2 state volleyball tournament.
The second-seeded Flyers pushed top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart to five sets but, in the end, fell 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9 on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
In 2019, St. Francis also lost a five-set final to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
St. Francis went on a 7-1 run early in the first set. Kelly Pfeifer's kill made the score 8-3.
Pfeifer, Kylee Wessel, Kaylee Stricklin and Jalyssa Hastreiter all had multiple kills for the Flyers, a tribute to setter Emma Baumgart, who provided her teammates with quality attacking opportunities all match long.
Meanwhile, St. Francis had to contend with Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt. The Irish were much more potent offensively when she was in the front row.
Sacred Heart slowly reduced the Flyers' lead margin throughout the set and cut it to one on four occasions but could never tie it or take the lead. Another Pfeifer kill on set point gave the Flyers a 25-23 win and 1-0 lead in the match.
St. Francis led early in the second set. Wessel's kill gave the Flyers a 10-7 advantage. But a 4-1 Sacred Heart run tied it at 11. The set also was tied at 12 and 13 before the Irish started to pull away.
An Olivia Eickhoff kill finished off a 4-1 run to give the Irish a 17-14 lead and St. Francis never got closer than two points the rest of the way as Sacred Heart evened the match at a set apiece.
The third set didn't start out well for the Flyers. Sacred Heart opened with a 4-1 advantage, but St. Francis came roaring back.
Wessel triggered a 4-1 run with a kill to tie it at five. The teams then traded points, and it was tied at 10.
A Sacred Heart net violation gave St. Francis its first lead of the set at 11-10 and was part of a 5-0 run that was culminated by a Wessel kill that made the score 14-10.
The Flyers never allowed the Irish to score more than a 2-0 run the rest of the way. Back-to-back-to-back kills by Stricklin put St. Francis up 24-15 and, later, a Sacred Heart attack error ended it at 25-17.
St. Francis hung in the fourth set early. A Wessel service ace pulled the Flyers within 13-12. But a 6-0 Sacred Heart run built the lead to seven and the Flyers were never able to get closer than five the rest of the way as the Irish won 25-19.
Sacred Heart then carried the momentum of the fourth set into the fifth and never trailed. Vonderschmidt opened with three kills in the Irish's first four points and then hammered home another on match point for the 15-9 game, set and match.
Vonderschmidt led Sacred Heart with a match-high 27 kills. Her teammate, Eickhoff, had 16. Meanwhile, three Flyers ended with double-digit kills. Wessel had 17, Pfeifer 13 and Stricklin 11.
The Flyers ended the season with a state runner-up trophy and a record of 25-6.