LINCOLN — The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers rallied, held on and beat the McCool Junction Mustangs 61-54 in the Nebraska Class D2 girls state basketball quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We just battled with a lot of heart,” Flyers coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “The offense kind of opened up a little bit.”
McCool Junction was out to a 23-13 lead after the first quarter. A three by Emma Baumgart with five minutes, 42 seconds left in the second made it 23-21 to cap off an 8-0 run.
BriAnn Stutzman answered with a three of her own, then the Flyers went on an 11-2 run to take a 32-28 lead with 2:21 left. McKenna Yates then made two free throws, then Sara Weisheit made a two to tie the game 32-32, a score that would hold up at halftime.
The Mustangs and Flyers traded punches out of the break, then a two by Kylee Wessel, her first basket of the game, put the blue and white ahead 40-39 with 4:21 left in the third quarter. From there, St. Francis went on a 6-2 run, not allowing a field goal the rest of the quarter, and took a 47-41 lead into the final eight minutes.
McCool Junction came into the game averaging 55.5 points per game, scoring 70 or more points in five games.
The Mustangs showcased that offense in the first quarter, but a small, yet pivotal adjustment by the Flyers, got them in control.
“We took Hannah (Baumgart) off of (Stutzman) because we just couldn’t leave her,” Reichmuth said. “We put Karly (Kessler) on her and then Hannah had free range to go help and float.”
A three by Ella Clark helped McCool Junction make it a 50-48 game with 3:10 left to play. Almost 50 seconds later, Hannah Baumgart made one of her own to give St. Francis some breathing room.
From there, the Flyers’ defense began to lock down and the team went 8-for-8 on free throws to end the game. The Mustangs didn’t score again until there were 14.6 seconds left, when Yates hit the first of her final two threes before the buzzer sounded.
“It was a great team effort,” Reichmuth said. “I just told the girls ‘Everybody should be proud of themselves because it was a team win’. ”
Isabel Preister led the Flyers and all scorers with 24 points on 8-for-22 shooting from the field. Yates led McCool Junction with 20 points.
Twos by Shelby Bandt and Yates got McCool Junction out to a 4-0 lead to start the game, following two free throws by Preister, the Mustangs went on a 9-0 run, taking an 11-2 lead with 6:01 to go.
St. Francis got going with a three by Hannah Baumgart and a layup by Leah Kosch. The teams went back and forth in the minutes to follow, then the Mustangs went on an 8-1 run to end the quarter that ended with a three by Clark.
With the win, St. Francis moves on to the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, where a very familiar opponent awaits.
The Falls City Sacred Heart Irish and the Flyers have met in each of the last two Class D2 championship games. The Flyers won in 2021 and the Irish, rated No. 1 in this year’s bracket, won in 2022.
“I’m familiar with Falls City (Sacred Heart) a little bit,” Reichmuth said jokingly.
They’re a fantastic team. They're not going to make mistakes,” he continued. “They’re not going to beat themselves. We’ve got to go win it. It’ll be fun.”
Humphrey St. Francis 13 19 15 14 — 61
McCool Junction 23 9 9 13 — 54
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (20-6): Emma Baumgart, 4-12 6-7 15; Hannah Baumgart, 4-13 2-2 11; Kylee Wessel, 1-9 2-2 4; Karly Kessler, 0-5 2-3 2; Leah Kosch, 2-6 0-0 5; Isabel Preister, 8-22 10-12 24; totals, 19-67 22-27 61.
MCCOOL JUNCTION (24-3): Shelby Bandt; 3-11 2-2 10; Jadon Hess, 2-2 0-0 4; BriAnn Stutzman, 2-4 0-0 6; McKenna Yates, 7-23 4-4 20; Ella Clark, 2-7 0-0 6; Claire Brugger, 1-8 2-4 4; Sara Weisheit, 2-7 0-0 4; Totals, 19-62 8-10 54