EWING — Humphrey St. Francis struggled in the first quarter, then took control in the second and rolled to a 65-22 win over Summerland in the Bobcats' new gym in rural Ewing on Thursday.
"We missed some shots. We had some good looks that I was happy with and they didn't go in," Summerland coach Greg Appleby said. "They're a good team, they took advantage."
Flyer post player Kaylee Stricklin scored the team's first eight points on her way to a game-high 24. Her bucket with 4 minutes, 44 seconds to play in the first quarter put St. Francis on top 8-4.
"We hit Kaylee open a lot in the middle," St. Francis guard Hannah Baumgart said. "We took our open shots, and our press was very aggressive."
The Bobcats dominated the last three minutes of the first quarter with a 6-0 run. Adyson Mlnarik's steal and coast-to-coast layup gave the Ewing, Clearwater and Orchard side a 10-8 lead after eight minutes.
"Spacing on this big court was a little different for us," St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "It took us a little while to get comfortable and, once we got our press thrown in, I thought we got some good steals, which turned into offense and kind of got us rolling."
The second quarter was all St. Francis. The Flyers opened the frame with nine points in the first three minutes courtesy of buckets from Stricklin and Kylee Wessel and two from Jalyssa Hastreiter.
Meanwhile, Mlnarik's 3 with 4:31 left in the half produced the Bobcats' only points of the quarter as the Flyers closed out the stanza with a 10-0 run before the teams went into the halftime break with St. Francis on top 27-13.
"Kaylee was having a big night, so we kind of went to one basic offense where if we couldn't make a pass, we were looking for penetration and, once the zone rotated, Kaylee came open and we executed that part pretty good," Reichmuth said..
Any chances Summerland had of getting back into the game were quickly extinguished as the Flyers came out of break on fire.
A 13-0 run to start the third quarter put the game out of reach. A Stricklin putback made the score 42-13 with 3:53 to play in the frame.
The Bobcats had gone scoreless for nine minutes and 25 seconds before Mlnarik sank one of two free throws with 3:06 on the clock.
"Their pressure, they turned us over and got those spurts," Appleby said. "Then they got the lead and we got our heads down and lost a little bit of confidence and it kind of snowballed from there."
Meanwhile, St. Francis turned to its bench and future to finish the game. Six-foot, one-inch freshman Isabel Preister scored six of her eight points in the final three minutes of the quarter and the Flyers led 48-18 after three.
The Platte County side rolled in the final eight minutes with bench players Shelby Gilsdorf, Karly Kessler, Makenna Wietfeld, Leah Kosch and Anna Stricklin all scoring points en route to the 65-22 final margin.
Kaylee Stricklin's 24 points was a career high. "I just knew that if I came out strong, I could finish my shots. I knew if I got myself set up right, I could have a big game tonight."
For the first time since 2018, the Flyers are playing without point guard Allison Weidner. The all-everything talent, who led St. Francis to the Class D2 state title last March, has taken her talents to Lincoln, where she's averaging five points, four rebounds and three assists per game as a freshman for the Huskers.
The winning culture Weidner helped create in Humphrey is certainly being carried on by her younger teammates. The Flyers are 5-1 with the only loss a 38-36 setback to Class C1 Columbus Scotus on Saturday.
"At the beginning of the season, people were kind of doubting us because we didn't have Allison anymore," Stricklin said. "But nothing has changed. We're still the same team, and I think we can go far if we work hard."
"I think the game against Scotus did us some good," Reichmuth said. "It made us grow up a little bit. I like where we're at. We have some tough games ahead. I think we need to be challenged right now, but we're very much a team and we're sharing the ball really well."
The Flyers will be challenged on Saturday when they visit undefeated Fullerton while Summerland has the weekend off before hosting Niobrara/Verdigre on Tuesday.
HSF 8 19 21 17 — 65
Summerland 10 3 5 4 — 22
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (5-1) Hannah Baumgart 3 0-0 8; Jalyssa Hastreiter 3 0-0 7; Karly Kessler 0 2-2 2; Kylee Wessel 2 0-1 4; Shelby Gilsdorf 2 0-0 5; Anna Stricklin 0 2-2 2; Kaylee Stricklin 9 6-8 24; Leah Kosch 1 0-0 3; Makenna Wietfeld 1 0-0 2; Isabel Preister 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 10-13 65.
SUMMERLAND (4-2): Lydia Robertson 1 0-0 2; Adyson Mlnarik 2 2-3 7; Emily Nordby 2 0-0 5; Aislynn Kester 0 0-4 0; Hadley Cheatum 3 2-3 8. Totals 8 4-10 22.