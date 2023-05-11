HARTINGTON - Humphrey St. Francis and Howells-Dodge won the girls' and boys' D-3 District track titles respectively here at the Hartington Community Athletic Complex Wednesday.
The Flyers outlasted Bloomfield 106-100 while the Jaguars ran away from the Bees 113-84.
The Flyers came down to the final event before pulling out the exciting win.
St. Francis and Bloomfield were neck-and-neck the entire day, but Emma and Hannah Baumgart along with Anna Stricklin and Alexis Kuchar circled the track four times in four minutes and 27.3 seconds to win the 4X400 relay and earn 10 big points for their team.
Meanwhile, the Bees ended up fourth in the race allowing the Flyers to grab an extra six points in the team scoring and put them over the top for the title.
"I feel like we let some points slip away from us today," St. Francis coach Dean Korus said. "But then we picked up some we weren't expecting, so I guess that evens itself out - we picked up a lot of third, fourth, fifth and sixth places which really got us the title."
The Flyers used a couple of individual titles and two first-place finishes in the relays to grab the crown.
Jayda Krings won the triple jump with a best of 31-feet-11.75-inches and Stricklin cleared the bar at 7-06 in the pole vault for the individual golds.
The Baumgart sisters, Stricklin and Kali Jarosz teamed up to win the 4X800 relay in 10:27.92.
The Baumgart twins battled head-to-head in the open 800 with Hannah edging out Emma at the tape for second place and the automatic berth to Omaha. Cali Gutz from Osmond won the event in 2:29.39, Hannah finished in 2:31.50 while Emma was at 2:32.41.
"I guess we kind of compete with each other at certain things," Emma said. "Like sometimes I might eat breakfast as fast as I can so I can brush my teeth first - I'm happy for her that she made it (to state), she is my best friend. Maybe I'll get in on my time."
The top two individuals in each event qualify for state while the next six fastest times in the nine districts will also qualify for the timed events.
"It feels really good o get to state," said Bloomfield's Christina Martinson. "It felt good today because I didn't have to run the 800 before my 1,600 and 3,200 - I give all the glory to God for giving me the opportunity to do what I do."
It felt so good to Martinson, she qualified in both of her races winning the 1,600 and 3,200, winning the longer race by nearly a full minute.
Osmond's Gutz was second in the 1,600 to go along with her 800-meter title.
Ali Brandl from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won the 100, Lexi Wright from Wausa won the 200 and Barbie Korth from H/LHF won the 400 and was second in the 200.
Bloomfield's Madison Abbenhaus swept the hurdles winning the 100 hurdles in 16.34 and the 300 hurdles in 49.42.
Bailey Beal from Randolph won the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-01 and Abbenhaus made it three events in Omaha with a win in the long jump.
Sophie Dvorak from Howells-Dodge won the shot and placed second in the discus, Alexander Taylor from Wausa won the discus with a toss of 114-03.
Lance Brester from Howells-Dodge started his day with a win in the high jump after clearing the bar at 6-05 and he ended his day anchoring the Jaguar's 4X400 relay squad to a gold medal.
In between the events, he swept the hurdles to set himself up for a very busy trip to Omaha.
"It's always great to start out a meet with a win," Brester said. "Then to get a personal best in the high jump and make it in four events, it feels great."
Brester was the main ingredient to the Howells-Dodge run to the team trophy.
"We kind of figured we could get the points on paper," long time Jaguar track coach, Neil Van Lengen said. "This is a special group of guys and they all contributed in some way to getting the trophy."
Jestin Bayer won the shot put and also placed fourth in the 100 and the Jaguars had several athletes in the top six to score points.
Wynot's Chase Schroeder completed a busy and successful out in the meet with gold medal in the 400 and a silver in the 800.
"I just keep trying to get better each day," Schroeder said. "The 400 I just go all-out and in the 800 I try to put it on cruise control, it's all mental, it's hard to explain."
Schroeder was second to Addison Smith of Wausa in the 800 and Smith also took the 1,600-meter title in 4:52.31.
Teammate, Luke Woockman won the 3,200 and the Viking duo combined with Braydon Hoesing and Cade Wakeley to win the 4X800 relay in 8:33.47.
"This will be my first year getting to run in Omaha," Wakeley said. "I am so excited to get to run down there - it's a big deal and I can't wait."
Emerson Krings of St. Francis won the pole vault at 11-06, Hunter Buchanan of Osmond won the long jump and Adrian Phillips from Walthill won the triple jump.
D-3 Girls Team Results:
1. Humphrey St. Francis 106; 2. Bloomfield 100; 3. Howells-Dodge 58; 4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54; 5. Wausa 53; 6. Osmond 52; 7. Wynot 36; 8. Randolph 19; 8. Winside 19; 10. Lyons-Decatur Northeast 10. Scribner-Snyder 13; 12. Walthill 1.
State Qualifiers:
100: 1. Ali Brandl (H/LHF) 13.29; 2. Amy Praest (H-D) 13.32. 200: 1. Lexi Wright (WAU) 27.80; 2. Barbie Korth (H/LHF) 28.45. 400: 1. Korth (H/LHF) 1:03.30; 2. Erica Heiman (OSM) 1:03.67. 800: 1. Cali Gutz (OSM) 2:29.39; 2. Hannah Baumgart (HSF) 2:31.50. 1,600: 1. Christina Martinson (BF) 6:05.95; 2. Gutz (OSM) 6:13.31. 3,200: Martinson (BF) 13:20.42; 2. Keli Aschoff (OSM) 14:21.40. 100 HURDLES: 1. Madison Abbenhaus (BF) 16.34; 2. McKenna Stewart (S-S) 17.02. 300 HURDLES: 1. Abbenhaus (BF) 49.39; 2. Heiman (OSM) 50.80.
4X100 RELAY: 1. Wynot (Kinslee Heimes, Eliza Lange, Jordan Foxhoven, Myrah Sudbeck) 53.21; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (Ali Brandl, Barbie Korth, Emily Dohmen, Isabella Gaspers) 53.29. 4X400: 1. Humphrey St. Francis (Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart, Anna Stricklin, Alexis Kuchar) 4:27.53; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 4:29. 26. 4X800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis (E. Baumgart, H. Baumgart, Stricklin, Kali Jarosz) 10:27.92; 2. Bloomfield (Ch. Martinson, Madie Ziegler, Destiny Rich, Carrylee Martinson) 10:42.21. HIGH JUMP: 1. Bailey Beal (RAN) 5-01; 2. Mackenzie Suhr (WAU) 4-11. POLE VAULT: 1. Kuchar (HSF) J7-09; 2. Renly Gilsdorf (BF) J7-09. LONG JUMP: 1. Abbenhaus (BF) 15-09.50; 2. Sierra Heckenlaible (LDNE) 15-08. TRIPLE JUMP: 1. Jayda Krings (HSF) 31-11.75; 2. Blair Fiala (H-D)31-05,75. SHOT PUT: 1.Sophie Dvorak (H-D) 35-03.50; 2. Aubrey Russell 34-04.25. DISCUS: 1. Taylor Alexander (WAU) 114-03; 2. Dvorak (H-D) 112-07.
D-3 Boys Team Results:
1. Howells-Dodge 113; 2. Bloomfield 84; 3. Wynot 67; 4. Osmond 54; 5. Wausa 53; 5. Lyons-Decatur Northeast 53; 7. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 37; 8. Humphrey St. Francis 31; 9. Winside 23; 10. Walthill 10; 11. Randolph 1.
State Qualifiers:
100: 1. Trevin Larson (OSM) 11.77; 2. Wiley Ziegler (BF) 11.93. 200: 1. Randal Gronenthal (H/LHF) 23.93; 2. Caleb Perrin (H-D) 24.06. 400: 1. Chase Schroeder (WYN) 52.30; 2, Gronenthal (H/LHF) 52.68. 800: 1. Addison Smith (WAU) 2:00.77; 2. Schroeder (WYN) 2:08.94. 1,600: 1. Smith (WAU) 4:52.31; 2. Caleb Schlichting (LDNE) 5:59.45. 3,200: 1. Luke Woockman (WAU) 10:40.84; 2. Schlichting (LDNE) 10:43.26. 110HH: 1. Lance Brester (H-D) 15.63; 2. Andre Martin (H-D) 16.64. 300 IH: 1. Brester (H-D) 40.89; 2. Kaden Hunt (WIN) 41.66.
4X100 REALY: 1. Osmond (Alex Vinson, Larson, James Doyle, Hunter Buchanan) 47.35; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (Tyson Herchenbach, Gronenthal, Owen Kurtenbach, Garett Durkop) 47.70. 4X400: 1. Howells-Dodge (Aiden Meyer, Hunter Luther, Perrin, Brester) 3:35.87. Bloomfield (Layne Warrior, Braeden Guenther, Beau Eisenhauer, Smith) 3:38.85. 4X800: 1. Wausa (Woockman, Cade Wakeley, Braydon Hoesing, Smith) 8:33.47; 2. Osmond (Vinson, Robert Aschoff, Hudson Schultze, Karter Johnson) 8:43.13. HIGH JUMP: 1. Brester (H-D) 6-05; 2. Dylan Heine (WYN) 6-00. POLE VAULT: 1. Emerson Krings (HSF) 11-06; 2. Jake Schroeder (BF) 9-06. LONG JUMP: 1. Buchanan (OSM) 20-02.75; 2. Jude Krie (WYN) 20-00.25. TRIPLE JUMP: 1. Adrian Phillips (WH) 40-10.75; 2. Heine (WYN) 40-00.50. SHOT PUT: 1. Jestin Bayer (H-D) 51-07.75; 2. Daven Whitley (LDNE) 43-04. DISCUS: 1. Nathan Hegemann (H-D) 136-08; 2. Connor Kreikemeier (H-D) 124-03.