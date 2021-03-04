St. Francis holds on to defeat Mullen

LINCOLN — Humphrey St. Francis drew one step from an undefeated, state championship season on Thursday after defeating Mullen 65-59 in the semifinals of the Class D2 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The scrappy Broncos challenged the Flyers early. Samantha Moore’s 3-point bucket tied the score at 9. But St. Francis responded with an Alissa Kosch putback and vintage Allison Weidner coast-to-coast layup to lead 13-9 after one.
Both teams saw success in breaking their opponents’ full-court presses early in the second quarter. A Kylee Wessel layup and two Weidner free throws gave the Flyers their biggest lead of the first half at 25-11.
But the Broncos outscored St. Francis 12-5 for the rest of the period, with six of those points coming from 6-foot guard Samantha Moore.
Weidner, the University of Nebraska recruit, drew plenty of attention from the Broncos as they guarded her tightly in their man-to-man and box-and-1 defenses. Six-foot forward Brooke McCully had the job of defending the St. Francis star, and Weidner was noticeably tired but still managed 17 first-half points.
Mullen’s size continued to cause problems for the Flyers in the second half as it opened the third quarter with a 13-5 run. Moore’s 3-pointer gave the Broncos their first lead of the game at 36-35.
But just seconds later, Weidner split a pair of Mullen defenders to give the lead back to the Flyers. Weidner made two free throws with 10 seconds left in the period, and St. Francis led 44-40 heading into the final eight minutes.
The two teams battled through the whole fourth quarter. Mullen tied the game at 53 on a Taylor Svoboda 3-pointer. Kosch answered for the Flyers with a 3 on the other end, and Hannah Baumgart sank a pair of free throws to put St. Francis up by five.
But the Broncos answered with a 6-0 run. Shelby Welsh’s basket gave Mullen the lead at 59-58. But those were the last points the Broncos would score.
Kosch sealed the Flyer victory with a 3 and four free throws in the final 45 seconds for the winning margin.
Weidner’s 31 and Kosch’s 28 points provided 59 of the Flyers’ 65 points. Samantha Moore led Mullen with 28.
St. Francis improved to 24-0 and will take on the winner of the Wynot-Falls City Sacred Heart for the D2 state championship at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class D2 semifinal
Mullen 9 14 17 19 — 59
Humphrey St. Francis 13 17 14 21 — 65
MULLEN (25-3): Shelby Welsh 6; Hanna Marshall 4; Lindey Coble 2; Samantha Moore 28; Kylie Licking 3; Taylor Svoboda 10; Brooke McCully 6.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (24-0): Allison Weidner 31; Emma Baumgart 2; Hannah Baumgart 2; Kylee Wessel 2; Alissa Kosch 28.