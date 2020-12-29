WEST POINT — The undefeated Humphrey St. Francis girls took down previously undefeated Crofton in the West Point-Beemer Holiday Basketball Tournament, winning the game 60-50.
The Flyers and Warriors were considered to be the top teams in Class D2 and Class C2, respectively, and Monday's matchup didn't disappoint.
St. Francis got a jump on Crofton early and even held a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter. Crofton was able to pull within three points with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but St. Francis went on an 8-0 run over the next couple of minutes and put the game away.
Coach Bryan Reichmuth of the Flyers had some high praise for Crofton, a school known for being a girls basketball powerhouse.
"Crofton's a great basketball team. They've got a lot of weapons and a terrific coach. You just know it's going to be a battle. We played a pretty solid game. They exposed some things on us. We made some big plays at key times, and it kept us on top."
It was a game of runs for both teams. St. Francis went on a 6-0 run late in the first quarter. Crofton went on a 9-0 run during the second quarter, cutting the St. Francis lead from 12 to five points at the end of the first half. Coach Aaron Losing of the Crofton Warriors said that while his team was able to make the game close a few times, the first quarter put them in a tough spot.
"Early in the game, we were just in the wrong spots defensively. They're not an easy team to press, but they're impossible to press if you're not going to execute it the right way. We dug ourselves a hole early on with a lot of defensive miscues and mental mistakes. We gave up three offensive rebounds in the first six offensive possessions. We put ourselves in a bad situation constantly trying to fight back from eight or 10 early on.
The Flyers started the second half on an 8-0 run and had a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter. The Warriors stormed back going on an 11-2 run themselves when Nebraska women's basketball commit Allison Weidner of St. Francis created a turnover and changed the momentum, which led to her team's victory.
"She's amazing. We can count on her to make a big play when a big play needs to be made,” Reichmuth said. “They cut it to three. She got a big steal, went in for a layup, got fouled and all of a sudden we're up six. Coach Losing gave her a lot of attention today with a couple of people on her, and she'll just make a great pass when that happens. ... She's a special one."
St. Francis came up just short last year in the state basketball tournament, losing in the championship game. With big aspirations, Reichmuth said the team focuses during the season on making it to the tournament, rather than winning it all.
"We talk about making it to the state tournament. We don't talk about getting to the finals, and we don't talk about winning the finals. In order for us to accomplish that goal, we've got to get to the state tournament. We talk about it every day, and we've got to get better every day to get to the state tournament."
The Flyers were led by Weidner, who scored 25 points, and Alissa Kosch, who scored 10.
Losing said Crofton had a hard time on defense not only because Weidner is a great player, but also because her teammates hit their shots.
"You come up with a game plan and hope you can get the ball out of her hands. Early on, especially the first half, I thought her teammates made a lot of shots. To go into halftime with her having eight points, I think normally you're going to feel pretty good about holding her to eight points in the first half. Her teammates stepped up and made some big shots."
"She's a great all-around player. You take away her scoring, and she's going to get some assists and get in passing lanes. There's nobody else in Nebraska as good as that girl. At times, we did a good job, but overall she controlled the game."
The Warriors were led by Lacey Sprakel's 18 points.
