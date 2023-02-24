HUMPHREY — The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers are headed to their sixth-straight state tournament after beating the Howells-Dodge Jaguars 48-34 in the district D2-6 final on Friday.
“On Nov. 14, we got together and this was one of the major goals. We want to get to Lincoln,” Flyers coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “That’s what we want to do and we’re going.”
The game got off to a slow and sloppy start, with both teams turning it over eight times in the first three and a half minutes while failing to score.
Emma Baumgart broke the ice with a three pointer that kickstarted an 8-0 run for the Flyers. Sophia Dvorak made a layup to break that, but the blue and white answered with a 5-0 run to end the quarter.
Baumgart was second on the Flyers with 12 points. In the senior’s eyes, the team’s slow start could be attributed to the pressure of the stage.
“I think we were just rushed. We were a little nervous. It’s the nerves of a district game,” she said. “We came out of it so that’s all that matters.”
The Flyers’ first three points of the second quarter came on free throws from Isabel Preister. Meanwhile, a two by Jordyn Ratzlaff and a three from Blair Fiala helped the Jaguars make it a nine-point game with four minutes, 31 seconds left in the period.
Emma Baumgart made a two to get St. Francis going again to which Fiala answered with one of her own. Preister made one more layup with 40 seconds to go, enough to give the blue and white a 20-9 lead going into halftime.
Despite its own struggles early, St. Francis forced 13 turnovers in the first half. In the eyes of Emma Baumgart, it boiled down to basics on the defensive end.
“Having a good defense,” she said. “Knowing where the pass is going to go.”
St. Francis started the second half on a 12-4 run, taking a 32-13 lead with 3:51 left in the third. However, a three by Natalie Pieper got the black and green going on a 7-3 run to end the period. It was capped off by two free throws from Fiala to make it 35-20 heading into the final eight minutes.
Howells-Dodge kept the momentum going in the fourth. A three by Jade Bayer with 6:35 remaining made it 37-28. The Jaguars kept inching closer, making it an eight-point game with 4:33 to play.
From there, the Jaguars were held without a field goal the rest of the game. Meanwhile, St. Francis used an 8-2 run to close it out.
There was a moment when Reichmuth thought Howells-Dodge had caught on to the Flyers man defense, so he switched them to a 3-2 defense for a few possessions.
“That was a bad move on my part,” he admitted. “But then we went back to man and then the guards were just switching so good.
“They hit a couple on us and they did have us a little nervous, but it was a heck of a game. That’s a heck of a good basketball team we beat.”
Howells-Dodge held its own in a loaded East Husker Conference, a loaded subdistrict hosted by St. Francis and the district final against them with nine players on its roster. That combined with overcoming some bumps and bruises along the way made the season a memorable one for it.
“If you check who we played in the regular season, and the fact that we had just the nine girls, and we went through a couple of injuries and things, I don’t think too many people would’ve expected us to be here,” coach Scvott Polacek said. “I wanted to go one more step, but I’m sure we’ll wake up tomorrow feeling pretty good about ourselves.”
Humphrey St. Francis now awaits to see who it will play in the Nebraska Class D2 girls state basketball championship quarterfinals.
Howells-Dodge 2 7 11 14 — 34
Humphrey St. Francis 13 7 15 13 — 48
HOWELLS-DODGE (13-12): Natalie Pieper, 2-6 0-0 6; Sophia Dvorak, 2-3 0-0 4; Jade Bayer, 2-11 1-2 6; Jordyn Ratzlaff; 2-4 0-2 4; Blair Fiala, 3-15 6-6 13; Kenadie Throener, 0-1 1-2 1; Totals, 11-40 8-12 34.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (19-6): Emma Baumgart, 3-5 4-4 12; Hannah Baumgart, 2-12 4-6 8; Kylee Wessel, 3-6 3-4 10; Karly Kessler, 0-4 1-2 1; Keah Kosch, 0-7 0-0 0; Isabel Preister, 5-15 7-11 17; Totals, 13-49 19-27 48.