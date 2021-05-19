St. Francis girls reign as Class D 4x800 champions

OMAHA — The Humphrey St. Francis girls 4x800-meter relay team of Emma Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter, Hannah Baumgart and Allison Weidner highlighted Northeast and North Central Nebraska athletes in the Class D portion of the state high school track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium here.
The Flyers defended their championship from two years ago, winning the race in a time of 10 minutes, 10.58 seconds, nearly 19 seconds ahead of second-place Falls City Sacred Heart.
Emma Baumgart and Hastreiter put St. Francis in third place after 1,600 meters before Hannah Baumgart took the baton. Eight hundred meters later, Hannah was in first, 13 seconds ahead of Sacred Heart, and handed it to Weidner, who lengthened the advantage to the final 19-second margin.
Hannah Baumgart said she just had to reel in the teams ahead of her. "There was a lot of ground to make up, but I just really wanted to put our team in first," she said.
Wynot finished seventh in the relay with a mark of 10:41.41.
With the victory, the Flyers retained the championship they'd won two years ago. That quartet included Hastreiter, Weidner, Tara Foltz and Sydney Engel.
"Our coach (Dean Korus) had high expectations for us since we missed track last year," Hannah Baumgart said. "He just really just wanted us to do great things, so that's kind of what we did here."
Weidner was extremely busy on Wednesday. Before the 4x800 relay, she'd taken her preliminary jumps in the triple jump, but her best effort of 34 feet, 4 inches was nearly 2 feet off her district-winning mark of a week earlier.
Weidner then ran her half-mile leg in the relay before resuming in the triple jump finals, but asking her to jump 10 minutes after running a fast 800 meters was too much. She was unable to improve on her earlier effort and settled for sixth place.
Plainview's Abbie Kromarek also medaled in the triple jump, placing eighth with a hop, step and jump of 33-4 1/4.
An hour or so after the triple jump, Weidner served notice that she intends to defend the Class D state 400-meter dash title she won as both a freshman and sophomore.
Weidner burned up the track in her preliminary heat with a time of 58.45 — the best mark of any girl athlete in Northeast Nebraska this year — to qualify No. 1 for Thursday's final.
Pender's Ashley Ostrand will be among Weidner's challengers in the final. The Pendragon senior won her heat and qualified third in a time of 1:00.02.
Two other area girls will vie for the 400 crown: Paige Beller of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Kendra Pinkleman of Wynot, who qualified seventh and eighth, respectively.
In field events on Wednesday, Ella McFarland of Bloomfield was the only area competitor to medal in the pole vault, finishing seventh with a vault of 8-6, and Stuart's Lexi Schroder carried the area's colors in the shot put, with a sixth-place effort of 35-1 1/4.
The only other final on Wednesday happened on the track, in the 3,200-meter run, which was contested mostly in a downpour. Darla Nelson of Wausa spent much of the race in third place behind eventual champ Callie Coble of Mullen and Kate Stienike of North Platte St. Patrick's.
With a lap to go, Nelson was a little less than three seconds behind second-place Stienike and spent the final 400 meters making up ground, but she came up just short, missing out on second place by four-tenths of a second.
"On the back stretch, I just wanted to try and get her, but she's a really good runner, really fast," Nelson said. "Then on the front stretch, same thing, I tried to kick but she also had a kick."
Michelle Koenig of Chambers/Wheeler Central also medaled in the 3,200, finishing seventh.
A pair of area athletes qualified for the finals in the 100-meter hurdles: Madison Abbenhaus of Bloomfield and Abrielle Nelson of Wausa.
Abbenhaus' Bloomfield teammate, Alexandra Eisenhauer, was leading her heat in the hurdles but got out of step and came up short on the third to last hurdle, coming to a complete stop, and was unable to qualify for the final.
Nelson and Plainview's Teya Boyer also earned spots in the 300-meter low hurdle finals.
Ostrand posted the best time in the 100. She'll be in the final along with Eisenhauer, who rebounded from her hurdle misfortune to finish second in Ostrand's heat.
Ostrand and Eisenhauer both won their 200 heats and qualified first and third, respectively. Krystal Sudbeck of Wynot also will compete for the 200 title.
Team-wise, after five events, St. Francis led Class D with 13 points. O'Neill St. Mary's was the only other area team in the top 10. The Cardinals were in ninth with eight points.
GIRLS
Team scoring (after 5 of 17 events): Humphrey St. Francis 13, Loomis 12, North Platte St. Patrick’s 10, Sterling 10, Mullen 10, BDS 10, Franklin 8, Fullerton 8, O’Neill St. Mary’s 8, Mead 8, Osceola 8, Exeter-Milligan 7, Cambridge 7, Kenesaw 7, Wausa 6, Pawnee City 6, Harvard 6, Pleasanton 5, Meridian 5, Maywood/Hayes Center 5, McCool Junction, Shelton 5, Medicine Valley 4, Falls City Sacred Heart 4, Axtell 3, Stuart 3, Bloomfield 2, CWC 2, Wynot 2, Plainview 1, Wilcox-Hildreth 1, Paxton 1, Alma 1.
Finals
3,200: 1, Callie Coble, Mullen, 12:13.74. 2, Kate Stienike, NP St. Pat's, 12:22.83. 3, Darla Nelson, Wausa, 12:23.21. 4, Aly Plock, McCool Jct, 12:41.29. 5, Ella Simon, Falls City SH, 12:45.20. 6, Jacey Smidt, Axtell, 12:48.47. 7, Michelle Koenig, CWC, 12:49.00. 8, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 12:55.10.
3,200 relay: 1, Humphrey SF (Emma Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter, Hannah Baumgart, Allison Weidner), 10:10.58. 2, O’Neill SM, 10:29.05. 3, Fullerton, 10:34.23. 4, Maywood/HC, 10:36.50. 5, Exeter-Milligan, 10:37.16. 6, Cambridge, 10:40.86. 7, Wynot, 10:41.41. 8, Alma, 10:42.16.
Shot: 1, JessaLynn Hudson, NDS, 39-1. 2, Abigail Yelken, Franklin, 39-0. 3, Austin Branch, Pawnee City, 36-9. 4, Emmilly Berglund, Shelton, 36-8¾. 5, Acelyn Klein, Medicine Valley, 36-7. 6, Lexi Schroder, Stuart, 35-1¼. 7, Chloe Anderson, Loomis, 34-5¼. 8, Natalie Billington, Wilcox-Hildreth, 34-3.
Triple jump: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 36-2. 2, Rebecca Halbmaier, Mead, 35-6½. 3, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 35-3¾. 4, Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, 34-7¾. 5, Hayley Miles, NP St. Pat's, 34-6¼. 6, Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF, 34-4. 7, Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 34-3. 8, Abbie Kromarek, Plainview, 33-4¼.
Pole vault: 1, Samantha Schemper, Loomis, 11-0. 2, Mae Valish, Osceola, 10-0. 3, Ashley Nierman, Harvard, 9-6. 4, Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 9-6. 5, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 9-0. 6, Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 9-0. 7, Ella McFarland, Bloomfield, 8-6. 8, Rylee Legg, Kenesaw, 8-6.
Qualifiers for Thursday finals
100: 1, Ashley Ostrand, Pender, 12.75. 2, Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 12.81. 3, Kiarra Fennell, Friend, 12.90. 4, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 12.80. 5, Neleigh Poss, Central Valley, 12.82. 6, Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 12.95. 7, Faith Blauhorn, Palmer, 13.03. 8, Skylar Pretzer, Diller-Odell, 13.14.
200: 1, Ashley Ostrand, Pender, 26.39. 2, Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 26.41. 3, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 26.45. 4, Neleigh Poss, Central Valley, 26.44. 5, Kiarra Fennell, Friend, 26.48. 6, Emma Blum, Omaha Christian, 26.83. 7, Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 27.24. 8, Krystal Sudbeck, Wynot, 27.27.
400: 1, Allison Weidner, HSF, 58.45. 2, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 59.64. 3, Ashley Ostrand, Pender, 1:00.02. 4, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 1:00.94. 5, Kiarra Fennell, Friend, 1:01.04. 6, Maeli Meier, Overton, 1:01.58. 7, Paige Beller, Humphrey/LHF, 1:02.14. 8, Kendra Pinkleman, Wynot, 1:02.16.
100 hurdles: 1, Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell 15.49. 2, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 15.74. 3, Samatha Moore, Mullen, 16.24. 4, Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 16.36. 5, Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield, 16.55. 6, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 16.87. 7, Rylee Legg, Kenesaw, 16.88. 8, Abrielle Nelson, Wausa, 16.98.
300 hurdles: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 47.06. 2, Carli Bailey, Ansley Litchfield, 47.76. 3, Abrielle Nelson, Wausa, 48.60. 4, Samatha Moore, Mullen, 48.60. 5, Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 48.78. 6, Teya Boyer, Plainview, 49.06. 7, Taylor Stark, Ansley Litchfield, 49.13. 8, Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 49.70.