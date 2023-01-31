A majority of Northeast and North Central Nebraska girls basketball teams are in the thick of conference tournament action this week.
But one team already has claimed another conference plaque to add to its well-stocked trophy case.
Humphrey St. Francis earned its sixth consecutive Goldenrod Conference championship on Jan. 21 with a 52-38 victory over Nebraska Christian.
“It’s a big deal,” said Flyers coach Bryan Reichmuth about winning the Goldenrod. “It’s one of our major goals during the year, and it’s marked and highlighted on the calendar. It’s important to us as a team to stay competitive in that realm, and we’ve had success. There’s a bit of a tradition there, so nobody wants to fall off of that. It’s a huge goal, and we work hard to get there.”
With another conference crown comes realistic dreams about chasing even more titles down the stretch of the season.
St. Francis looks once again like a title contender in Class D2 with a 15-4 record.
“I like where we’re at,” Reichmuth said. “It’s crazy how fast the season has gone as usual, but we have four losses under our belt, and I think we learned a little bit from each of those losses.
“The girls have been really motivated. We’ve been practicing well, so we’re ready for crunch time here.”
St. Francis’ losses have been split against Class C1 (Columbus Scotus and Pierce) and C2 (Crofton and Clarkson/Leigh) opponents. Each of those teams has won at least two-thirds of its games, and three of those games against the Flyers were decided by 10 points or fewer.
“We do it intentionally. We schedule them for the big challenge,” Reichmuth said of facing much larger schools. “Of course, we’d like to win one or two of those and didn’t get that done this year. But it’s just prep time.
“We take pride in playing up (several classes) a few times a season, and within two of those was a point where we had three games in five days. It kind of preps us for the long haul of the postseason and the state tournament specifically when you are challenged every day.”
The Flyers saw promising results even in those losses, where they gave up a respectable average of 46 points per game. They have allowed 29.5 points in their 15 wins.
“I think our defense overall is still our strength, but we play different types of defenses to match up with our opponents,” Reichmuth said. “Probably the biggest thing about our team is we’re very well-rounded. It can be a different person on a different night scoring for us or even rebounding. But I think at the end of the day, everything starts with our defense.”
Seniors Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart and Kylee Wessel returned to the starting lineup from last year’s Class D2 runner-up squad. Isabel Preister, a 6-foot-1 sophomore center, also added some experience.
“Bringing three starters back is a big deal, and Isabel played quite a bit,” Reichmuth said. “She’s growing into herself a little bit as the season goes on, so that’s been important. The Baumgart twins and Kylee all started last year, and this is their senior year so they’re all motivated to go out with a bang.”
Humphrey St. Francis owns four state titles, has finished runner-up five times and hasn’t missed out on the state tournament since 2017. It would be easy to assume that the Flyers are once against thinking Lincoln, but their vision is firmly nearsighted.
“No. 1, we’re going game by game, but we want to finish out without taking any more losses,” Reichmuth said. “The subdistricts are seeded by power points, and we have a really tough subdistrict this year (including Wynot and Howells-Dodge). So being able to host that is very important to us.
“We want to finish with a bang and get into subdistrict play, and then it’s crunch time.”
CLASS C
It’s quiet so far during tournament week — especially with the Lewis & Clark, Mid-State and Niobrara Valley conferences having things pushed back a day by Saturday’s dose of winter weather — but that could all change for next week’s ratings.
No. 1 North Bend Central topped West Point-Beemer 59-29 in Monday’s East Husker Conference quarterfinals to set up a semifinal meeting against Clarkson/Leigh on Thursday at West Point-Beemer.
No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic will be well-rested and hoping to shake off the rust once it begins Mid-State play at home on Tuesday. The Bluejays have been off for nine days since their 48-29 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic on Jan. 21.
No. 3 Ponca advanced past Winside 57-21 on Monday in the opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference tourney. The top-seeded Indians go up against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at home during the semifinals, which are now scheduled for Wednesday.
No. 4 Crofton has won 12 in a row since its lone loss to GACC. The Warriors host Battle Creek in the Mid-State quarterfinals on Tuesday, a rematch of their 47-28 victory from Jan. 5.
No. 5 Oakland-Craig downed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 57-34 in the EHC quarters on Monday. Now the Knights face Pender in Thursday’s semifinals. The Pendragons are the only Class C2 team to defeat Oakland-Craig this season, owning a 50-43 victory from Dec. 9.
No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh got past Howells-Dodge for the second time this season in another East Husker quarterfinals. The Patriots hope to turn things around from a 47-24 Jan. 5 loss to North Bend Central in Thursday’s semis.
No. 7 Pender defeated Wisner-Pilger 55-30 in its EHC quarterfinal. That sets up the rematch with No. 5 Oakland-Craig with the Pendragons trying to make it two in a row over the Knights.
No. 8 Summerland waits for a rematch with Elkhorn Valley in Thursday’s Niobrara Valley Conference quarterfinals. The Bobcats topped the Falcons 51-40 last week.
CLASS D
Like Class C, the Class D ratings are static while waiting to see what chaos conference tournaments could bring this week.
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic has lost two in a row heading into Tuesday’s Mid-State Conference quarterfinal home game against Wayne, but that came against Class C No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Class C No. 3 Ponca in overtime. The Trojans pulled away for a 56-47 road win when they faced Wayne on Jan. 20.
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis already has a conference title secured and is looking to continue to build momentum heading into the postseason. Next week’s trip to Elkhorn Valley is the toughest of the three remaining regular-season games for the Flyers.
No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s is the top seed for the Niobrara Valley Conference. The Cardinals host West Holt in Thursday’s quarterfinals. With the NVC being pushed back, the champion will earn the title by having to win three times in a little over 48 hours.
No. 4 Elgin Public/Pope John is the third seed in the NVC and faces Boyd County on Thursday.
No. 5 Niobrara/Valley is seeded second and hoping to play for a Niobrara Valley Conference championship on its home floor on Saturday. The Cougars take on North Central in Thursday's semifinals.
No. 6 Norfolk Catholic faces Pierce in Tuesday’s Mid-State Conference quarterfinals at Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The Knights are having a season for the record books. Their last five games all have been decided by five points or fewer, and they have gone 4-1 in that span. Nine of their 17 games have the final margin within five points.
No. 7 Wynot defeated Bloomfield 49-32 in Monday’s Lewis & Clark quarterfinals. The second-seeded Blue Devils face Wakefield in Wednesday’s semifinals at Ponca.
No. 8 Howells-Dodge fell to Clarkson/Leigh 61-33 in Monday’s East Husker quarterfinals but remains a solid top eight team with its strength of schedule and contender Bancroft-Rosalie losing to West Point-Beemer in the first round.