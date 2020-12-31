St. Francis fends off West Point-Beemer

WEST POINT — The Humphrey St. Francis girls led the whole way and beat the West Point-Beemer Cadets by a score of 50-40 to become champions of the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament.
A tournament filled with traditional girls basketball powerhouses, the St. Francis Flyers left West Point still unbeaten, remaining the number one team in Class D2.
The game was tightly contested until St. Francis went on a 9-0 run over the last four minutes of the first quarter and finished the stanza up 16-5. Most of the scoring from that run came from junior Kaylee Stricklin who had 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter.
Coach Bryan Reichmuth of St. Francis said, “She’s really strong. We thought that she could have a big game tonight, so we were looking for her a little bit. She’s so strong underneath there and a really good player when she gets rolling.”
The second quarter was even throughout and St. Francis held a 25-15 lead at halftime.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Flyers had extended their lead to 12 points, and it looked like they would have no trouble closing out the game. The Cadets had other ideas and started the final quarter on an 8-1 run, cutting the lead to 5.
However, West Point-Beemer wasn’t able to overcome their slow start offensively and didn’t retake the lead.
Reichmuth said, “Credit to West Point-Beemer, they got us out of our game. We weren’t able to press, and our defense wasn’t all that great. It was a dog fight tonight. A great basketball game. Just happy to come out with a win.”
The Flyers were led by Kaylee Stricklin who had 17 points, and Alissa Kosch who added in 12 points.
Despite the outcome, Coach Taylor Shepard of the Cadets said she was overall pleased with how her team responded.
“We approached this game knowing it was going to be a tough one. Our girls really focused on the defensive end which may have led to us getting a little bit short and tired on our offensive looks. A few shots that usually fall didn’t for us tonight, but I thought our girls did a really nice job at the end of the first quarter and at the start of the second half of really trying to attack and push the ball on offense.”
West Point-Beemer focused hard on stopping Husker Women’s Basketball commit Allison Weidner from scoring. Shepard said her team wanted to make Weidner more of a passer instead of letting her control the game through her offense.
“Allison’s a phenomenal player. It’s great to see out girls go up against it. I thought Brooklyn Weddle, our primary defender on her, did a phenomenal job of really pressuring her and trying to limit her opportunities to attack. We made sure to over-help. She’s obviously a great passer, so she was able to find some of those gaps and get her teammates open and get good looks.
The Cadets were led Thursday by Sideny Swanson who had 17 points.
The West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament was full of talented teams and players. From the No. 1 team in Class C2 and Class D2 along with Wynot who is always in the mix for the Class D2 championship to three players a part of the Nebraska Attack Girls Basketball, the tournament was a test for all teams.
Shepard said her coaches have been hard at work to get their program at a high level, so she appreciates going against competition that is already there.
“We’ve been working really hard to make our program into something special where we’re constantly competing at the top level, so it’s great to be able to match up in a tournament with teams that have had that success and have been able to do that year in and year out.
Reichmuth was also happy going against some of the best competition in the state.
“It’s a fantastic tournament. It’s an honor to be in it to be honest. You’ve got four legacy basketball teams that year in and year out have success, so it's an honor to get in here and compete and be especially proud when you come out champions.”
Humphrey St. Francis 50, West Point-Beemer 40
St. Francis 16 9 10 15 - 50
West Point-Beemer 5 10 8 17 - 40
St. Francis (8-0): Allison Weidner 11, Emma Baumgart 4, Hannah Baumgart 2, Kylee Wessel 4, Kaylee Stricklin 17, Alissa Kosch 12.
West Point-Beemer (5-3): Brooklyn Weddle 2, Rachel Groth 6, Reece Snodgrass 5, Sidney Swanson 17, Jadyn Meiergerd 10.