St. Cloud sweep sets Wayne State back

WAYNE — A doubleheader sweep by St. Cloud State here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex set the Wayne State baseball team back in the standings and back in the progress of a new season.
The Huskies came back to defeat Wayne State 4-3 in the first game and then swept the doubleheader with a 12-2 win in game two.
“We really needed to win that first game,” Wayne State coach Alex Koch said. “It would have given us some momentum coming into the second game against one of the best teams in the conference.”
The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first game with a pair of runs in the first inning and another in the second.
“I really felt good about where we were in the first game,” Koch said. “We just needed an out when we didn’t get it or a hit when we didn’t get it and they (St. Cloud) took advantage of that.”
Noah Roberts started things off right for Wayne State with a leadoff home run to left field.
After back-to-back doubles by Alex Logelin and Eric Standish, the ‘Cats were in business with the beginning of a big inning and a pair of runs.
“We need to learn to take advantage of our opportunities,” Koch said. “And limit the big inning in the field. We did neither today.”
After the Roberts four-bagger and the Logelin double, Standish stepped to the plate and hit his rifle down the line to chase Logelin home.
“I really felt good about our chances then,” Koch said. “But we have to maintain momentum and battle for the entire game.”
Starting pitcher Brody Sintek was cruising along through five innings before the Huskies came back in the seventh to steal the win from the Wildcats.
St. Cloud scored a couple of runs in the fourth and fifth before completing the revival in the seventh with a pair of runs for the 4-3 final.
St. Cloud scored both runs with two outs in the seventh and what was scheduled as the final frame.
The Huskies scored two runs on three hits to turn away the Wildcats.
“I was very disappointed we let that one get away from us,” Koch said. “We need to win those games. It came down to one out, one play; it was a great baseball game.”
The second game was not so much all of that.
In fact, the teams played to a 0-0 standstill through the first three innings before the Huskies opened the fourth with a couple of runs.
Wayne State answered with a pair of runs in the home-half of the frame, but St. Cloud exploded for seven runs in the top of the fifth, added three in the seventh and sidelined the Wildcats by the 10-run-rule after seven innings to secure the sweep.
“We just didn’t play well at all today,” Koch said. “We had our chances in the first game, but we didn’t respond in game two with any momentum. We have a lot of things to work on to get better and where we want to be.”
Game one
SCS 000 110 2 — 4 12 1
WSC 210 000 0 — 3 5 1
WP: J. Habeck LP: Lawson Zenner.
2B: J. Nett, Shusterich (SCS); Alex Logelin, Eric Standish; Conner Fiene (WSC); HR: Noah Roberts (WSC).
Game two
SCS 000 270 3 — 12 11 3
WSC 000 200 0 — 2 4 1
WP: M. Osterberg LP: Trenton Frerichs.
2B: J. Nett; M. Gamm; C. Marquez; D. Bulson (SCS); Peyton Barnes; M. Ploof (WSC). HR: Steffenson (SCS).