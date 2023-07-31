Springfield shuts out, eliminates Pierce

PIERCE – While Springfield handed Pierce a definitive 10-0 shutout defeat in five innings on Monday, there was an element of “what if” for the host team in the American Legion Class B Seniors state tournament.
Trailing 6-0, Pierce put runners on the corner with no outs in the bottom of the second inning. But a hot liner was handled by Springfield third baseman Tucker Riha, and he recorded the first two-thirds of a triple play.
Pierce never threatened after that and saw its season come to a close at Larry and Sue Hoefender Field.
“They’re just a good hitting team,” Pierce coach Brian West said. “To come from behind, you have to get hits and get baserunners. We just weren’t able to do that.”
Springfield scored the winning run on the eighth pitch of the game when Gage Ryba singled home Keegan Stobbe, who led off with a double.
Springfield scored three runs in both the first and second innings, with Ryba having an RBI single in both and Alex Draper added a two-run triple in the second.
Pierce seemed to create an opportunity to get back into the game in the bottom of the second. Haiden Magnussen led off with a walk, stole second and moved to third on Dalton Svoboda’s single.
But Keenan Valverde hit an 0-2 pitch hard but right at Riha at third base. He stepped on the bag for the second out then easily tossed the ball across the infield in time to complete the triple play by getting courtesy runner Cameron Kuehler out at first.
“If that ball is a couple feet either way, we might get out of the inning (trailing) 6-3,” West said. “Instead we ended up the next inning down 8-0.
“When you are playing a team like this that has high school baseball, it is tougher when you don’t. We have five or six guys who were on the golf team and before the first game hadn’t swung a bat. A couple were at state track, so we have nine seniors and I think only two or three were at the first practices. We are behind the 8-ball, but I’m happy that we were able to compete at the state tournament.”
West said Pierce Post 72 will exit the state tournament satisfied with its effort.
“They were extremely happy to get a win (on Sunday),” West said. “It made the weekend a positive.”
Springfield 332 20 – 10 10 1
Pierce 000 00 – 0 3 2
WP: Nathan Thomas. LP: Jacksen Wachholtz. 2B: (SPR) Keegan Stobbe. 3B: (SPR) Alex Draper.