Spring semester of ArtistDRIVEN now happening

The Norfolk Arts Center has launched its spring semester of ArtistsDRIVEN. The free program offers high school students the opportunity to work with established, practicing artists at zero cost to the student. The guiding principle of ArtistsDRIVEN is professional artists help emerging artists.
Open to all area high school students, ArtistsDRIVEN is a series of creative workshops led by professional Nebraska artists. In addition to technique demonstrations and instruction, the artists mentor the students by sharing their personal professional experiences of building their art careers.
Each month, a different visiting artist leads two workshops, which are centered around the artist’s expertise. A wide range of mediums and techniques will be explored during the program. Last semester, students experienced sculpture casting, figurative drawing, assemblage illustration and mixed media composition. Upcoming sessions include photo transfer techniques and collages, alcohol ink painting, wood carving, and using color and texture to visually interpret music. ArtistsDRIVEN will culminate with a Nebraska art programs college fair. Students can meet with college representatives to learn more about how to incorporate a passion for art into any college journey, including pursuing an art careers path such as studio arts, graphic design or management.
The program is open to Norfolk area high school students of all artistic abilities and skills, from freshmen to seniors. This is a unique opportunity for any student to explore art for fun or add to their skills and experience. Workshops are held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Students may sign up for the program at any time. Any student who completes 12 workshops will receive a letter of recommendation to use in applying for college art programs.
ArtistsDRIVEN is scholarship-based, fully funded by sponsors who recognize the importance of art in a well-rounded education. In addition to this free program, the NAC recently announced that it is sponsoring a fully funded slot in Hastings College’s Open Space Summer Program. One lucky ArtistsDRIVEN student who has participated in at least six workshops will be able to attend the week-long immersive summer camp dedicated to the visual and performing arts.
Registration is required in advance for ArtistsDRIVEN. Forms and information about participating are available from the NAC.