On a recent spring boating excursion, my husband and I were able to experience wildlife in an unusual fashion.
We were anchored on the west side of Willow Lake near the bridge and keeping a careful eye
on our poles when I felt two small tugs on my l
ine. I sat poised to set the hook, but it didn’t appear that it was very hungry. Reeling in to check on my bait, I realized that there was indeed a small fish on the line. The 8-inch walleye wasn’t much bigger than the minnow I had on the hook. Nevertheless, it was exciting to reel in my first catch of the season.
Not too long after that, Led hooked into a decent 15-inch catfish. I scrambled to fetch the net and help him bring it onto the boat. He was pretty tickled and, with both of us having some success, it was looking to be a decent night on the lake.
Just after that, however, we found ourselves a little bit distracted. Along the shore, I spotted a deer grazing and, a few minutes later, a second came into view. They meandered our direction, following the path toward the bridge. Eventually, they both crossed the bridge and were out of sight, but not before I captured a photo of one silhouetted against the sunset.
After the deer disappeared, we were back down to business. With four poles in the water, we were getting a number of bites. Unfortunately, a storm was blowing in from the west. Led maneuvered the boat under the bridge and tied us off, hoping to weather the storm with a bit of shelter.
Once we were situated, we tossed our lines back out and, within minutes, I reeled in a 10-inch catfish. Although it was a bit too small to keep, it was exciting that the bite was on. The wind was picking up and, at this point, we were having difficulties with snags. We stayed hunkered down beneath the bridge while we watched the storm clouds shifting to the south. Eventually, the wind died down and the sky cleared, so we decided to push off and return to the channel.
Back in the main part of the lake, we continued to get a nibble here and there. As it grew dark, the sounds of the night came alive. Off in the distance, we could hear tom turkeys gobbling, rooster pheasants crowing and, later on, the eerie howling of coyotes. It was almost magical as stars came out and the moon cast rays across the still water.
The bite had slowed, but we each reeled in a small bullhead, bringing our total count to five. Every so often, the still of the night was pierced by loud splashes in the water. What we originally thought were carp jumping turned out to be two beavers circling around in the water. Swimming back and forth, they passed within 10 yards of the boat, their broad tails slapping the surface of the water every time they dove.
It was incredible to be the only two people on the lake, yet surrounded by wildlife. The temperature was dropping, and it was creeping close to midnight by the time we pulled anchor and headed in. We both agreed it had been an unforgettable night on the water.