Sport shorts and scores for Nov. 11

Cross Country
Rickard paces Wildcat women
JOPLIN, Mo. — Jade Rickard, a Wayne State College freshman from Plainview, had the best run at a regional meet by a Wildcat in 10 years at the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships on Saturday.
Rickard placed 68th out of 223 runners with a time of 23:05 on the 6,000-meter course for the fastest time for a Wildcat at regionals since Megan Zavorka in 2009 (22:53).
As a team, the Wildcats placed 24th. It was a three-spot improvement from last year for the Wildcats and the team score of 594 was an improvement of 169 points from last year’s regional meet.
Sophomore Allie Rosener was next in 114th place at 24:01 followed by Wayne sophomore Andrea Torres in 135th place with a time of 24:30.
WSC posts best finish since ’16
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Wayne State College men’s cross country team earned its best finish at regionals since 2016 when it was 24th with a team score of 638 points at the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships on Saturday.
It’s an improvement of 61 points in the team score from last year.
Junior Bailey Peckham was the top WSC runner crossing the tape in 98th place out of a field of 192 runners with a time of 33:20 on the 10,000-meter course. Peckham improved by 45 positions from last year and improved his time by 38 seconds on the same course as last year.
Brock Hegarty and Dylan Kessler were the next Wildcat runners with Hegarty 128th (34:10) and Kessler 133rd (34:14).
Volleyball
Wildcats blast Marauders
BISMARCK, N.D. — Tarrin Beller, Kelsie Cada and Alyssa Ballenger each recorded double-digit kills as No. 13 Wayne State finished off the North Dakota slate of their four-match road trip with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-10 win over the University of Mary.
The Wildcats took the Northern Sun Conference matchup and improved to 22-5 and 13-5 in conference play while Mary drops to 1-26 and 0-19 in league play.
Beller led Wayne State in kills with 15, while Cada and Ballenger each recorded 10. Beller hit .522 for the match, while Jaci Brahmer, Maddie Knobbe, and Ballenger each hit .500. Beller’s eight blocks were a team high as well.
Haley Kauth paced the team in digs with 17. Rachel Walker led the way in assists, racking up 38 on the day.
As a unit, the Wildcats had an efficient .419 attack percentage while recording 46 kills, seven errors, and 93 attacks on the match. Mary hit .170 for the match with 15 errors on 106 attacks.
The Wildcats led in digs 49-39 and had seven service aces with four service errors on the match. WSC also led the Marauders in blocks 10-3.
The Wildcats continue their road trip Tuesday at No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul.
Basketball
Northeast outlasts Iowa Central
Back-to-back dunks by Daniel Akuei and Emmette Page sparked the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team to a 99-98 overtime victory over Iowa Central Community College in the final game Saturday of the Hawks Classic in the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Page forced overtime with a layup with 21 seconds to play in regulation, while Akuei put the Hawks (2-2) in front with a 3-pointer with 3:48 to play in overtime.
The Hawks took a 49-43 lead at halftime, but was out-scored by the Tritons by six points in the second half.
Page recorded 27 points, eight assists and four rebounds, while connecting on six 3-pointers. Oyiti Amum had 16 points and six rebounds, while Norfolk High graduate Zack James and Akuei pitched in 14 points. Scribner native Ben Moxness added 12 points.
The Hawks shot 45% from the field and 48% from beyond the arc.
Northeast hits the road to face Lake Region State College at 3 p.m. Friday in Wahpeton, North Dakota, followed by a game with North Dakota State College of Science on Saturday.
Hawks rally against Tritons
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team was down by four points heading into halftime, but that didn’t stop them from rallying back to defeat Iowa Central Community College 61-51 on Saturday in the Hawks Classic at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Hawks (4-0) went on to out-score the Tritons in the final two quarters, 35-21, while shooting 46% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc in the contest.
Norfolk native Kyla Moore led the Northeast offense with 15 points and six steals, while Beth Matas had 12 points and seven assists. Laurel native Lorna Maxon and Emina Hadzihusejnovic added 10 points each, while Hadzihusejnovic added eight rebounds.
The Hawks host the Midland University JV at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Norfolk.
Wildcats fall against Lopers
KEARNEY — Nebraska-Kearney held off Wayne State College 83-79 Saturday in a non-conference women’s basketball game conclude the UNK Crossover Tournament.
Wayne State fell to 1-1 and lost to Nebraska-Kearney for the fourth straight time in Kearney dating back to 2005.
The Lopers used a 7-0 run to take the first double-digit lead of the night at 73-63 with 6:19 to play. Wayne State pulled to within three on a Halley Busse 3-pointer with 1:14 to play at 80-77, but Nebraska-Kearney made 3 of 4 free throws late to hang on for the 83-79 win.
Junior center Brittany Bongartz led four Wildcat players in double figures with 19 points. Junior forward Erin Norling had 18, followed by Busse with 17 and sophomore reserve guard Kylie Hammer scored 11.
Wayne State will play their home opener Wednesday evening against Peru State in a 5:30 p.m. contest at Rice Auditorium.
Wayne State drops fifth in row
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Oklahoma Baptist drained 13 3-pointers and shot over 50% in both halves as the Bison cruised past Wayne State College 83-58 Saturday night to wrap up the Conference Challenge here.
Wayne State drops to 0-5 with the loss.
Jordan Janssen got WSC within five at 54-49 on his jumper with 14:38 to play. Oklahoma Baptist then outscored the Wildcats 18-3 over the next seven minutes and took a 72-52 lead.
Wayne State shot just 35.8% for the game, making 19 of 53 shots including 5 for 16 from 3-point range. The Wildcats were 15 for 23 (65.2%) at the free-throw line.
Sophomore guard Nate Mohr led Wayne State with 15 points while Janssen and Al’Tavius Jackson each scored 11.
The Wildcats play Nebraska Christian College in their home opener Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Rice Auditorium.
Bowling
Panthers claim unified invite
The Norfolk “A” team won the Panthers’ own unified bowling invite Saturday. The team of Daniel Thomson, Kaden Sager and Dylan Fuchs finished with an 897.
The Norfolk “B” team of Calen Mefford, Ashley Myers and Tyler Fuchs was fourth with a 741.
Also competing for Norfolk were Tristen Severson, Nolan McDonald and Kate Kathol, who posted a 508, and Mason Karmann, Cole Dohman, Jade Holland and Ethan Kiichler, who finished at 288.
Teams from South Sioux City and York were second and third, respectively. Also competing were Omaha Nation, Wayne, West Point-Beemer and North Bend Central.