Soccer
LHNE/NC blanks Schuyler
COLUMBUS — The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls kept their season alive with a 5-0 shutout of Schuyler in the opening round of the B-5 district at Wilderness Park on Saturday.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 3-7 and advanced to Monday’s semifinal against top-seeded Columbus Scotus. Opening kick is set for 5 p.m., also at Wilderness Park.
South Sioux downs NC/LHNE
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — South Sioux City brought an end to the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys season on Saturday, shutting out the Knights, 10-0.
The Knights ended their season with a record of 2-6.
Panthers lose OT heartbreaker
LINCOLN — The Norfolk boys left it all out on the pitch on Saturday but came up just short, losing in an overtime shootout to Lincoln Southeast 3-2 in the opening round of the A-7 district at Beechner Field.
Norfolk got on the board first as Andrew Heimes scored in the match’s first minute. Luis Nolasco also scored for the Panthers.
The match was tied 2-2 after regulation and overtime, then the Knights defeated Norfolk 6-5 in a penalty-kick shootout.
Andrew Cudmore had eight saves in goal for the Panthers.
Norfolk ends its season with a record of 7-8.
Marian shuts out Norfolk
OMAHA — Traditional powerhouse Omaha Marian brought an end to the Norfolk girls season on Saturday with a 9-0 shutout of the Panthers in the opening round of the A-6 district at Marian High School on Saturday.
“We actually got off to decent start and had a chance to score in the first few minutes but then Marian raised their level of play and we didn’t respond,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said.
Tasha Eisenhauer returned from an injury to step in goal and made 28 saves.
Norfolk ends its season with a record of 5-9.
Northeast women victorious
Five goals in the first half propelled No. 16 Northeast Community College to victory on Sunday, toppling Scott Community College, 5-0 at Veterans Memorial Field.
The Hawks (8-2-1) received its first goal from Naomi Pedroza while Emily Hughes followed with back-to-back goals, thanks to assists from Pedroza. Sara Pedroza later found the back of the net in the 26th minute. She scored again 11 minutes later to cap the Hawks’ scoring.
The Hawks hope to continue their win streak when they welcome North Iowa Area Community College for a 3 p.m. match on Wednesday in Norfolk.
Hawk men blank Scott
Julius Schwendt tallied two goals for the Northeast Community College on Sunday as the Hawks (5-6) topped Scott Community College, 4-0 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Cael Wiederin put the Hawks on the board first, thanks to an assist from Sam Holland. Schwendt tallied the next two goals, before David Evans Jr. scored the final goal in the first half for the Hawks. Jyson Breitbarth had eight saves in goal.
The Hawks battle North Iowa Area Community College at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Norfolk.
Tennis
Norfolk girls 2nd at Columbus
COLUMBUS — The Norfolk girls traveled to Columbus on Saturday to compete in the Columbus Discoverer Invitational held at Pawnee and Gerrard Parks.
The Panthers finished in second in the six-team event.
Norfolk’s No. 1 singles player, Sydney Reynolds finished first on the day with a perfect 5-0 record.
“I was really impressed with our play today. I’ll be honest, we didn’t have a very good week of practice as they girls were way too focused on today being prom and I wasn’t sure how their focus would be,” Norfolk coach Kelly Kruger said.
“Overall, it was much better than I thought and I am really proud of my team today. I moved a couple of girls and played No. 1 singles with Sydney Reynolds and she went undefeated and won the championship.
“Karly Kalin and Chelsea Strom continue to improve each week and they only lost to Columbus for a strong second-place finish and Kylie Freudenburg and Kyla Robinson played their first tournament together and finished in third place. Hope Fossum, our No. 2 singles player, continued to play well.”
Columbus Discoverer Invitational
Team scores: Columbus 52, Norfolk 44, Gretna 36, Omaha Burke 26, Kearney Catholic 12, Sioux City North 6.
No. 1 singles — Sydney Reynolds (5-0) first place: Defeated Homan, KC, 8-4; def. Lasso, COL, 8-4; def. Maas, SCN, 8–6; def. Williams, OB, 8-0; def. Wilke, GRT, 8-2.
No. 2 singles — Hope Fossum (2-3): Lost to Connor, KC, 8-4; lost to Loffelholz, COL, 8-3, def. Le, SCN, 8-4; def. Anderson, OB, 8-6; lost to Stewart, GRT, 8-2.
No. 1 doubles — Kylie Freudenburg and Kyla Robinson (3-2) third place: Def. Schroeder/Seem, KC, 8-5; lost to Duranski/Swanson, COL, 8-0; def. Dinh/Nelson, SCN, 8-5; lost to Alfrey/Liebsack, OB, 9-8 (9-7); def. Wood/Paul, GRT, 8-3.
No. 2 doubles — Karly Kalin and Chelsea Strom (4-1) second place: def. Huls/Rogers, KC, 9-8 (7-1); lost to Hazlett/Kapels, COL, 8-2; def. Craighead/Conley, SCN, 9-7; def. Carlson/Logerman, OB, 8-1; def. Gablenz/Beran, GRT, 8-1.
Tournaments postponed
LINCOLN — Both the Lincoln East varsity tennis tournament and the junior varsity invitational at Fremont, scheduled for Monday, have been rescheduled to Wednesday due to pending weather.
Baseball
Hawks win 3 of 4 at home
Northeast Community College won 3 of 4 games against Southeastern Community College over a two-day homestand at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Hawks (32-22) took Game 1 on Saturday 11-10, before falling in the nightcap, 24-0. Northeast rebounded and took both games on Sunday, 8-3 and 16-6.
Northeast clawed its way back in Game 1 on Saturday after allowing four runs in the first inning.
Cooper Whitt went 4 for 4 with two runs. Zane Zielinski was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Starting pitcher Preston Tenney tossed six innings, allowing 10 earned runs off 10 hits. He struck out 7 and walked 3.
The Hawks managed just two hits in Game 2. Clay Beaumont suffered the loss, tossing 11-e innings, allowing 6 earned runs off 7 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 2.
The Hawks got right to work on Sunday, tallying two runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to hold off Southeastern.
Samuel Manwarren went 3 for 4 with a run. Tyler Monroe was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, 2 runs and a double. Dylan Rodgers was the winning pitcher after throwing 6 innings in relief. He allowed 2 earned runs off 7 hits, while striking out 4 and walking 2.
In the finale, the Hawks put up 10 runs in the second inning to keep the Blackhawks at bay.
Zielinski went 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and 2 runs. Colin Lynam was 2 for 4 with a home run.
Christian Carew got the win after tossing 6 innings. He allowed an earned run off 7 hits, while striking out 1 and walking 1.
The Hawks visit Des Moines Area Community College for the final regular-season doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Boone, Iowa.
Wildcats snap losing streak
SIOUX FALLS — Senior starting pitcher Hunter Wienhoff fired a complete game in helping Wayne State snap an eight-game losing skid and earn a split at No. 16 Augustana on Saturday.
The host Vikings won the opener 7-1 while WSC captured the second game by an identical 7-1 score.
Wayne State outhit Augustana 8-7 in the opener but left nine runners on base.
The second game saw Andrew Hanson homer twice and drive in four runs to help the Wildcats snap the losing streak. Wayne State pitching issued nine walks on Sunday in a 16-8 loss.
The Wildcats fell to 11-21 on the season.
Adams Central tops Wayne
HASTINGS — Host Hastings Adams Central scored six times in the fourth inning on its way to an 11-6 victory over Wayne High School.
Freshman Kaleb Mortimer suffered the pitching loss for the Blue Devils after working 3 innings and giving up 8 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, no walks and striking out 1.
Wayne 000 040 1 — 5 6 3
Adams Central 112 601 x — 11 12 0
WP: Creighton Jacobitz; LP: Kaleb Mortimer; 2B: (W) Brooks Kneifl; (AC) Isaac Meyer, Joe Peshek; 3B: (W) Kneifl, Reid Korth (AC) Macrae Huyser, Tyson Lebar, Jayden Teichmeier.
Track and field
Wildcat men win five events
WAYNE — The Wayne State men’s team had five event wins and one NCAA provisional qualifying mark on Saturday at the Wildcat Challenge at LeRoy Simpson Track in Wayne.
The event featured teams from Northern State, Sioux Falls and athletes from Division I South Dakota and Creighton.
Senior Preston Davis scored two event wins, taking first in the javelin (160 feet, 6½ inches) and the 400 meter hurdles (59.35 seconds).
Jediah Davis captured a first place finish in the 100 meter dash at 10.95 while freshman Dylan Kneifl won the high jump by clearing 6-4¾ and Cody Crosley leaped 22-1 to take first place in the long jump.
Senior Dylan Kaup recorded an NCAA provisional mark in the hammer throw, taking third with a personal best mark of 198-10¼.
Wayne State women compete
WAYNE — Jordyn Pester won the 400-meter dash and three Wildcat throwers posted NCAA provisional qualifying marks to lead the Wayne State women in the Wildcat Challenge held at LeRoy Simpson Track on Saturday.
Pester’s winning 400-meter dash time was 58.25 seconds.
Sophomore Kendra Paasch posted a second -place finish in the discus with an NCAA provisional mark of 154-10¼.
Other NCAA provisional marks for the Wildcats came from Jadin Wagner in the hammer throw, taking fourth place at 186-4¼ and Nicole Heeren in the hammer throw with a fifth-place mark of 172-2¼
Wayne State will compete next on Friday at the USD Tune-Up in Vermillion.