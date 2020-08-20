Bowling has been popular in Norfolk dating back to the 1970s, thanks largely to Charlie Slahn, the Mid City Stereo bowling team and those of all ages who competed in the sport.
The popular activity has lost steam in recent years, but active bowlers look to bring back the flair and excitement the sport has to offer.
In 1976, Slahn started the Mid City Stereo bowling team in Norfolk, which included many different bowlers over the years but most notably Roger Frank, Neil Oleson, Dwayne Alstadt, Bob Baldwin, Dale Deck and Danny Reeves.
The Mid City Stereo bowling team competed in numerous bowling leagues around the Northeast Nebraska area and would travel to national tournaments around the country.
"I did a lot of bowling in my day," Slahn said with a laugh.
They would bowl three to four nights a week and compete in tournaments two to three times a month.
"We made the rounds. We always went to national tournaments, and we went to them for 35-plus years," Slahn said.
Charlie's son Chris was also an avid bowler as he jumped right onto the team when he was 15 years old. They didn't have high school bowling in the 1980s, so he was able to bowl with his father in the men's leagues.
Chris Slahn also worked at the bowling alley when he was 16, so he had a great perspective to see how the sport was back in the 1980s all the way to the present.
"It was packed every night from 6 p.m. all the way until the bar closed," Chris Slahn said.
BACK IN the 1970s after the Mid City Stereo team was configured, Charlie Slahn became the president of the Norfolk Bowling Association. He was the president for 40 years alongside vice president Roger Frank.
Slahn and the Mid City Stereo team helped pave the way for bowling in Norfolk over the past 50 years.
"Everything was running very smooth — there weren't too many problems and everyone respected him (Charlie Slahn)," Neil Oleson said. "It was an overall great time."
Oleson has been bowling with Mid City Stereo since 1986 and would have been to his 35th national tournament in a row this year if it hadn't been canceled.
Alongside Frank, Slahn, Fairbanks, Larry Stevens and Bud Lamm, the team traveled around the country as Oleson bowled 29 300 games throughout his career.
"I remember bowling five 300 games in 1991," Oleson said. "I'm still bowling Tuesday nights in a mixed league with my daughter and I'm still on the same team in our Thursday night league."
As president, Slahn was in charge of running meetings, putting on tournaments and promoting the sport.
BOWLING has changed over the past few decades, with Charlie Slahn stepping down from being the president of the Norfolk Bowling Association in 2018.
Trinity Halsey, 45, the current president of the association who has been in the sport since he was 4 years old, said the sport in Norfolk unfortunately has gone down in interest, which is something he can't control.
"We don't have near as many bowlers as we used to. I attribute that to the way kids have so many more options than they used to," Halsey said. "Back when I was young, you didn't have as many options in sports, where now you have sports that go year around. It used to be different."
Halsey has taken on the responsibilities that Slahn had previously and then some. He is in charge of collecting the national dues for the USDC National Group that controls all of the bowling rules and regulations. He is also responsible for hosting tournaments, including the Scratch Match Tournament, along with coming up with ideas to promote bowling.
Luckily, Halsey hasn't seen the sport take a hit from the coronavirus, but he expects there to be a little different vibe once leagues start up in August.
"I think we are going to see a definite difference in how many people we have bowling this year," he said. "It's a little scary — the good thing is that you can social distance at a bowling alley."
Trinity Halsey's wife, Shana, has been in the sport for the past 40 years, and has seen advancement in equipment despite the drop in interest. Bowling has gone to automatic scoring, automatic pin placement and improved bowling balls, which has helped the game grow.
"It's an easy sport to compete in, and it's for anybody who wants to do it," Shana Halsey said. "The sport allows me to push myself, plus you can do it for a very long time."
During her time in the sport, Shana Halsey has bowled seven 300 perfect games along with bowling an 800 series three times (averaging a score of 266 in a series of three games).
"An 800 was something I chased for some time," Shana Halsey said. "It's being almost perfect with every ball that you are throwing for those 36 frames."
This year, Shana Halsey decided she would continue to bowl three times a week, but she expects the team numbers in leagues to be down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I did some practice sessions this summer. There were quite a few bowlers out there, and we were all pretty spread out," she said. "I kind of went through withdrawals in the beginning of the pandemic. As soon as the center opened back up, I got in there a few times. I use all my own things so I don't have to worry about shoes or balls.
“We lost a couple of teams due to injury and residual affects of COVID. But, we might have more room between the bowlers, which will actually be nice because it can be condensed at times."
Despite what is going on during the coronavirus pandemic, bowling is still an activity that can be played safely, and it is an activity that anyone can try.
"It pushes you to do social distancing, but it's a way to go out to get some exercise and have some fun," Trinity Halsey said. "We want to get information out there about bowling and how bowling is helpful with exercise and socialization. A lot of kids these days don't know a lot about bowling, especially if they didn't grow up around it or know much about it. We just want people to get in there and realize how fun it is."