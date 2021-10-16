Every year in October, as the temperature drops and the daylight dwindles, I try to search for more scary movies to kick off a month-long spooky season.
Good thing for me, there never seems to be an end to films that make me jump, scream or cringe in disgust. I try to watch something new every year and have collected a number of go-to horror films since I was old enough to convince my parents to show me their favorites. Their preferences have shaped my opinion of scary movies to this day: The best ones were made in the 20th century.
From childhood treasures to popular thrillers, the following are five classics every person should watch this October — you could even make a marathon out of it over the course of a weekend.
1. “The Shining” (1980)
This movie sticks in my mind as one of the most unnerving, tense films I’ve ever seen — probably because I first saw it in the eighth grade (unsupervised, of course). When I finally watched it again five years later, I finally understood the deeply chilling themes crafted by Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of a Stephen King novel.
The movie follows a family that heads to an isolated hotel in Colorado for the winter, which provides an excellent setting for the story. The hotel itself has its own secrets, as well as an unraveling Jack Torrance (played by Jack Nicholson) and his psychic son, Danny (played by Danny Lloyd). Jack’s wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), is along for the unfortunate ride. The ominous soundtrack, paired with Kubrick’s great attention to detail and the cast’s outstanding acting, makes this uncomfortable movie one of my favorites. As movie reviewer McKayla Rosser calls it, the film is a “timeless masterpiece of horror.”
Where to watch: According to TV Guide, you can stream “The Shining” with an HBO subscription, purchase it on Amazon Video for $3.99 or record its next airing on AMC scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, at 8:45 a.m.
2. “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)
“The Silence of the Lambs” might not be the first one to come to mind when looking for scary movies. But I am always attracted to solid films with a great plot rather than cheesy jump-scares. It’s based off a 1988 Thomas Harris novel of the same name, which features Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, a top student at the FBI’s training academy. Starling is asked to help with a case by interviewing Dr. Hannibal Lecter (played by Anthony Hopkins), a psychiatrist serving life behind bars for murder and cannibalism.
The movie is not known just as a thriller, but for its character development, camera work and the way it incites more psychological terror on a deeper level, according to film critic Roger Ebert. The back-and-forth between characters Starling and Lecter captures the viewer’s attention and doesn’t let go.
Where to watch: View “The Silence of the Lambs” for $3.99 on VUDU or tune into the BBC channel on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. or 2 a.m.
3. “Halloween” (1978)
The original “Halloween” is one of my favorite movies to celebrate the season. It has a lot of classic “spooky” movie features: A murderous villain, jump scares, screaming victims, hasty pursuits — all set on a cold night on Oct. 31, 1978.
The independent slasher film tells the story of Michael Myers (played by a number of actors, including Nick Castle and Tony Moran), who escapes prison 15 years after murdering his sister at 6 years old. He returns to his quiet Illinois hometown to wreak havoc. Jamie Lee Curtis is also famous for her role in the film as Laurie Strode, an unsuspecting babysitter. It’s the perfect movie to stay up and watch on a chilly October night with a big bowl of popcorn.
Where to watch: You can watch “Halloween” with subscriptions with Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV and fuboTV, or by recording it on AMC on Saturday at 9 p.m. It’s also for rent at $3.99 with Apple TV and Vudu.
4. “Psycho” (1960)
After watching “The Bates Motel” drama television series in 2013, I asked my dad if we could watch the film it was born from — Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” which premiered in 1960.
Based off a 1959 novel by Robert Block, the film follows an encounter between embezzler Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) and motel proprietor Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and its aftermath. What sounds simple on the surface is actually a film filled with complex characters and plot twists.
The movie was a bit slow, and the passages of no dialogue caught me off guard at first. But as “Psycho” evolves, you become entangled in the relationship between Bates and his mother — a secret in and of itself.
Where to watch: View “Psycho” with a subscription with Hulu, Showtime or Amazon Prime Video. It’s also available through the Showtime cable channel on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5 a.m., or for $3.99 on Apple TV.
5. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966)
This last choice is perfect for the faint of heart — or anyone who doesn’t prefer horror movies. It’s not really a film, but a 25-minute show, and I always love to end October on a happier note by watching it.
The 1966 “Peanuts” special, produced and animated by Bill Melendez, is nostalgic and cozy for many around the U.S. I remember my parents religiously tuning into the show on ABC every year on Oct. 31 as I devoured fun-size candies from trick-or-treating. From watching Charlie Brown say “I got a rock” to following Linus’ never-ending obsession with a phantom winter squash, it’s a cherished holiday show that provides a temporary bliss from life’s stressors.
Where to watch: Last year, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” didn’t air on broadcast television because Apple TV scooped up the license for all things related to “Peanuts.” But besides being on the Apple TV service, the show will be coming back on air this year on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m., according to Variety.