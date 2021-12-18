Spiritedness: A true Christmas gift

The “spirit of Christmas” — the frame of mind and atmosphere of giving so representative of the season — is often the focus of discussions and news stories this time of year. But something often overlooked is the spiritedness — the liveliness and sense of fun —that imbues people during the holidays.
This spiritedness likely stems from the “spirit of Christmas.” Regardless of the reason, though, the generally energetic and outgoing feeling that people exhibit as they somehow find time to make cookies, decorate the house, trim the tree and put up lights —when during a normal season it is often difficult to just find time to unload the dishwasher — well, it’s definitely worthy itself of discussions and news stories.
I love this time of year — the spirit as well as the spiritedness. However, I can’t say that was always true, at least in terms of the spiritedness aspect.
I was thinking the other day of an incident that happened many Christmas seasons ago — one in which I was definitely not spirited.
The incident happened when I was about 10 or 12. Growing up on the East Coast, I belonged to an organization called the Camp Fire Girls. According to the internet, the organization shortly after became Camp Fire Boys and Girls (I’m not sure why the boys got top billing when it began as a girls organization) and then Camp Fire USA and then Camp Fire. When the organization was founded, it was, essentially, a female version of Boy Scouts — an option for girls before Girl Scouts existed. After Girl Scouts came into being, there was talk of a merger between Camp Fire Girls and Girl Scouts, but it never happened.
I only remember belonging for one year, and I don’t remember much of anything that we did — except for the Christmas party that year. We had a get-together with food and games, and we exchanged names for a gift draw. In addition, we dressed up — meaning that we were supposed to wear costumes. At least, that’s what my sister and I thought was supposed to happen.
My sister and I planned our costumes carefully. My sister dressed as a reindeer. She wore a brown leotard, brown tights and antlers crafted out of clothes hangers. I dressed as an elf. I don’t remember much about my costume except for the fact that I affixed numerous vertical rows of cotton balls to my skirt with tape to look like what I envisioned an elf would look like.
When we arrived at the party, it was clear that there was some kind of miscommunication — on our end. The only ones dressed in costumes were my sister and me.
My sister, who is two years older than I am, did not seem the least bit bothered. But I didn’t have the same sense of self that my sister did, and I was definitely bothered, to say the least. All night long, I remember, I surreptitiously picked cotton balls off of my skirt so that I could look like a “normal person” instead of an elf.
I don’t know why I felt so horrified and humiliated. Certainly, no one made fun of us. In fact, in retrospect, I can see that our costumes added life to the party.
Fortunately, I’ve found my spiritedness since then. Nowadays, I wouldn’t care if I were the only one dressed up in a costume.
In the spirit of the season, I hope that you, too, are able to find that spiritedness within you that spreads joy to everyone around you.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.