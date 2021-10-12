Editor’s note: As part of a series of columns about the Norfolk Public Library.
As the weather gathers a chill, bright blooms fade and everything turns to pumpkin spice, some readers are inspired to read books of the supernatural, paranormal and the dark unknown. The genre of horror can be described by many words: Menacing, dreadful, creepy, disturbing, gruesome. Horror books that explore the dark depths of the human heart and psyche are not for the faint of heart.
Last year, in the midst of chaos and instability, I found myself drawn to spine-tingling reads that spiked my adrenaline and dove into unknown realms. Most horror novels do not offer neatly wrapped happy endings and lean toward the opportunity to probe feelings of unease and what-ifs.
Readers of horror enjoy the genre for many reasons. Some read ghost stories, real-life monsters and even comedy horror. As a genre in the speculative fiction category, horror allows readers to explore the possibilities of human experience that exist outside of our known realm. These novels offer a chance to confront our own fears and chase the sensation of terror, all at a safe distance from the things that go bump in the night.
The horror genre can be split into sub genres with more specific appeal. Gothic horror features large sprawling mansions and estates in disrepair and menacing environs. Many vampire and monster novels can be gruesome and violent with fast-paced plots. Ghost stories, historical horror and horror classics offer uncanny and chilling plots.
The novel that kicked off my horror journey last year was “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix. This novel had me up until the wee hours of the morning with a work day looming just to finish it. Hendrix constructs a time and place that reflects society through the lens of fighting monsters to protect those we love. The descriptions are vivid and the writing is compelling, creating an ominous atmosphere that draws the reader in and won’t let go. It’s definitely not a book for the easily scared and squeamish, but the thrill of the read is worth it if you can stomach some gore and truly creepy scenes.
This month the library’s 20/30 Book Club is reading the horror classic “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson. While my penchant for horror has subsided somewhat this year, I am excited to read this classic with other book lovers, so we can discuss the ominous plot, menacing house and inauspicious characters.
To find your next frightening read, visit Novelist on the library’s Readers Corner page www.norfolkne.gov/library or stop by the Readers Advisory table near the library’s front entrance for pre-printed book lists. Tailor-made recommended reading lists can also be requested with the Custom Reads form found on the Readers Corner page.
Perhaps this month, you will dare to seek lurid and eerie stories as the dark, inky nights lengthen.