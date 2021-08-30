On a beautiful Sunday in Norfolk, Johnny Spellerberg separated himself from the rest of the field in the second round of the two-day Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship.
In the 23rd Mid-Amateur event, the Omaha golfer shot a 68 on Saturday followed by a 70 on Sunday, which led to the three-stroke victory at Norfolk Country Club.
“It feels great. My game wasn’t the best this weekend, but my putter was hot, and I had a lot of big putts go in,” Spellerberg said. “It was an enjoyable Saturday and Sunday, the golf course is absolutely fantastic.”
On the first day of the two-day tournament, Spellerberg had a near perfect round, with birdies on five holes and one bogey coming on No. 17.
“The only thing that worked well on Saturday was the putter,” Spellerberg said. “I was just trying to get to the green, and the greens were rolling perfectly.”
In the second round, Spellerberg didn’t start the day off as well as he would have liked to with a bogey on No. 3. But he came back with a birdie on No. 5 and later with two birdies in the back nine to finish six under par on the weekend.
“It was nice to have a little bit of a lead, and I was able to coast from there,” Spellerberg said.
Spellerberg shot a total of 138 strokes, three strokes ahead of Lance Lawson and Lance Morrow, both from Norfolk.
Lawson entered Sunday two strokes behind Spellerberg, playing all-around good golf, but it just wasn’t quite good enough to catch Spellerberg toward the end.
“I played pretty well. I could have played better, but it was great getting out to compete,” Lawson said. “We had a good time, but unfortunately Johnny made a couple more putts than we did.”
Lawson used his ball-striking abilities off the tee-box to his advantage on his home course, which helped later lead to birdie putts. Lawson tallied eight birdies between the two days.
“I drove the ball great. I hit the ball in the fairway majority of the time and out here, that’s the biggest thing,” Lawson said. “I hit the fairways, putting was a little off, but the golf course is in great shape, and I enjoyed every bit of it.”
The other Norfolk native, Morrow, shot a 73 on Saturday but rallied on Sunday with a 68, to put him tied for second place in the tournament.
“I got a lot of good breaks on the front nine today, which was good news,” Morrow said.
Morrow’s putter was working well as he had four birdies on the front nine and was able to shoot par the rest of the round.
“I was able to execute and make the putts,” Morrow said.
Michael Wilhelm, Collin Craft, Dan Huston and Andy Sajevic all shot a 144, to round out the top five.
Nebraska Mid-America Championship
At Norfolk Country Club
Top 15 individual results
1. Johnny Spellerberg, Omaha, 138; 2. Lance Morrow, Norfolk, 141; 2. Lance Lawson, Norfolk, 141; 4. Michael Wilhelm, Omaha, 144; 4. Collin Craft, Omaha, 144; 4. Dan Huston, Omaha, 144; 4. Andy Sajevic, Omaha, 144; 8. Travis Minzel, Lincoln, 146; 8. Andrew Bradshaw, Omaha, 146; 10. Blake Giroux, Omaha, 147; 10. JB Harris, Valley, 147; 10. Christopher Rager, South Sioux City, 147; 13. Brad Rowe, Omaha, 149; 13. Kelly Karmazin, Omaha, 149; 13. Brian Csipkes, Gretna, 149.