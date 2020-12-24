PENDER — The opportunity to spend Christmas with family has even more meaning than usual this year for a group of Pender High School students and families who are counting their blessings after a frightening automobile accident earlier this month.
On the evening of Dec. 3, six teens saw life flash before their eyes after the vehicle they occupied left the roadway and entered a creek in rural Cuming County.
The driver had lost control of the vehicle as a result of loose gravel, planting the front of the vehicle into one end of the creek’s bank and wedging the back end inward.
Some of the vehicle’s occupants suffered bumps and bruises, while others experienced more significant injuries that required trips to the hospital. But each of the six high schoolers involved in the accident has returned to school, and four of the six have returned to their respective school activities.
Among the six students involved in the accident that night was Braxton Volk, a sophomore wrestler at Pender High.
Braxton, who was a passenger in the back of the vehicle, said he and a group of teammates were visiting Braxton’s old house a few miles from Pender to check on some of his family’s birds. The accident happened on their return trip to Pender.
Braxton suffered abdominal injuries and was initially transported to Pender Community Hospital. Upon arrival at the Pender hospital, he began experiencing excruciating stomach pain.
It was determined that he would need to be flown to Sioux City for further treatment, but because the Sioux City hospital was maxed out with COVID-19 patients at the time, Braxton was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Once at UNMC, Braxton went into surgery to repair two bowel lacerations, which were likely caused by immense pressure from his seatbelt, he said.
Early prognosis from doctors determined that Braxton would be bedridden for two weeks and his surgical wound would be kept open for five to six days. A physical therapist even told the Volk family that it could be six to eight weeks before Braxton could partake in any sort of physical activity.
“At first I heard a lot of, ‘You’re going to be here for a long time,’ so I wasn’t really sure how to feel,” Braxton said. “I wasn’t really happy that I might not have been able to do anything (physical) for that long, so I was excited at how fast my condition improved.”
And improve did he ever.
Braxton was given a gastrostomy tube for food intake after his surgery, and on Dec. 6, just three days after the accident, nurses opted to bypass clear liquids through his body and allow him to eat Jell-O.
The next day he was cleared to eat solid foods, and his body’s response to food intake would determine how soon he could head home.
Braxton’s parents, Cody and Amy, were told by doctors on Dec. 8 that Braxton was allowed to go home after originally thinking he would be hospitalized for much longer.
“My biggest worry being a dad and coach was making sure he was going to be OK before worrying about what his injuries might mean long-term,” Cody Volk said. We put our trust in God to take care of him. We really believe that’s a huge part of his recovery.”
Cody Volk has taught social studies at Pender for three years and also is the coach of two sports Braxton competes in — football and wrestling. Developing as many relationships within the Pender community as he has, Volk was already aware of the community’s ability to unify and support one another.
But the support he said his family had received — and the families of the other students involved in the accident — had been overwhelming.
“That Friday after the accident, around a dozen people dropped off food and others offered to take our other three kids for the weekend,” Volk said. “The outpouring of support — from the letters we’ve received, people stopping by, to emails and texts — has been amazing. This place and these people, including others from across the state and even outside Nebraska, have shown us how blessed we are.”
The Volks traveled to Omaha on Monday for a follow-up appointment in which Braxton had staples removed from his midsection. Doctors told the family there’s a good chance that another follow-up appointment won’t be necessary. For now, Braxton was instructed to monitor how he’s feeling and will likely take up physical therapy in the coming weeks.
Braxton had competed in just one wrestling match this season before the accident. His goal is to continue to work his way toward 100% to give himself a chance to step back on the mat before the season concludes later this winter.
The last three weeks have reminded Cody Volk how fast life can change, he said, and it’s given he and his family extra reason to be thankful this holiday season.
“It’s going to make it a little more special to know that we couldn’t have had this without Braxton or any of those other kids involved that night,” he said. “It’s definitely a blessing to be able to have everybody here under our roof. Knowing we get to spend the holidays together is something we’re not taking for granted.”