Gregg Moeller

WISNER-PILGER speech coach Gregg Moeller shows last year’s state speech T-shirt.

 LaRayne Topp/Correspondent

WISNER — As high school students across the state are dismayed as their chances to compete in end-of-year athletics wane, those involved in activities such as speech and music are disappointed as well.

This past week was typically the time for state speech competition, with students soloing in persuasive and extemporaneous, humorous and serious prose, poetry, entertainment and informative divisions. Also, students compete in duet acting or various groups in Oral Interpretation of Drama, or OID.

Gregg Moeller has been a speech coach at Wisner-Pilger schools for the past 20 years. When he learned that school would be let out, it was Friday the 13th. District competition was just three days away, and when schools are technically closed, so are the activities.

“News spread quick,” he said, with five speech students waiting for him just outside the school’s office to hear the news.

Speech and one-acts are popular extracurricular activities at Wisner-Pilger, as well as other area schools. Around 50 Wisner-Pilger students signed up this year for one-acts, close to half of the high school student enrollment, and about 20 for speech.

It takes dedicated students to try out for speech, Moeller said. Running from the first of the year through March, competition takes much of the students’ time, giving up Saturdays to do so.

Wisner-Pilger alone hosts three yearly speech meets. “Practice Makes Perfekt” competition gives students and coaches a chance to test out new things. That’s followed by the Gator Gab Fest, involving 20 to 25 schools, Class A through D2. Then it’s the Pilger Cardinal Triangular Memorial, which used to be held at the Pilger facility with awards given in the school’s 1920s gym.

“Giving up weekends is rather sacred,” Moeller said.

The students are basically leaving their school to go to someone else’s school, he said. But their time at competition pays off.

Take the East Husker Conference speech meet, for example, involving Class B to D2 schools. Wisner-Pilger’s Speechin’ Gators have brought home the championship trophy eight years out of 10. They enjoyed three straight titles, and then when the conference was split in half because of its unwieldy size, they earned five titles out of the next seven.

“Our area is so competitive; there are so many good teams,” Moeller said. “We butt heads with Guardian Angels, Homer, Howells-Dodge and Fremont Bergan. Norfolk High also does well in Class A.”

Northeast Nebraska schools are often among those competing at the state level and hold a lot of state power, Moeller he said. “Anywhere you turn in Northeast Nebraska, you’re going up against excellent teams.”

Nebraska State Activities Association officials have come up with lots of ideas for school activities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including holding sports competitions in the summer, or staging district and state speech competitions online.

“Some kids need an audience. Trying to do an entertainment speech in an empty room goes against the whole act,” Moeller said. “In addition, from a judging standpoint, watching live speech competition versus on a TV screen is so, so different in a negative way.”

Speech and drama give students who are not interested in athletics a chance to shine. “Not everyone’s an athlete,” Moeller said, “but speech students can match any athletes’ success in their area.”

But for Wisner-Pilger’s speechin’ seniors, as well as others across the state, the threat of the pandemic flu may be a silencer.

