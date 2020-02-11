Victorians responsible for Valentine’s craze Feb 11, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In other news Victorians responsible for Valentine’s craze Tracking the Eagles - Speech Sweets for Your Sweetheart Tracking the Panthers - Speech Tracking the Panthers - Boys Basketball Tracking the Panthers - Girls Basketball No Filter Tracking the Panthers - Wrestling Predictions 2020 Give us your best caption Click the photo to write a caption and have a chance to win a free subscription to the Norfolk Daily News. Each week the winning caption will be featured in "Worth a Shot" in Saturday's Daily News.