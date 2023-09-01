Heading into halftime of Friday's battle of top-ranked Class C2 football programs, both Ord and Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic were lucky that it was a tied ballgame.
Norfolk Catholic had just 109 offensive yards in the entire first half and missed a field goal to end it. However, the Knights scored twice on special teams, a 99-yard kickoff return by Trevin Sukup and a 70-yard punt return from Clayton Carney.
All that set up a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff, a second-half shutout by the Knights defense, and the offense putting up its own points for a 31-14 victory in its third-straight win over Ord dating back to last season.
"I thought our special teams were very good tonight," Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. "In the first half, it kept us alive. I don't know that we played real good offense. I don't think we played terrible defense; they scored two (touchdowns), but we had an expectation that they would score."
Coupled with last week's 42-27 win over Oakland-Craig, Norfolk Catholic is 2-0 with both wins coming against the other two teams that were in the Class C2 preseason top three according to the Omaha World-Herald.
"I think it's great that we play these tough teams first," senior quarterback Carter Janssen said. "It really gets us battle tested for the rest of the season. You don't want to come out and play a bunch of not-as-good teams and then get surprised later on in the season. When you have these good opening games, it really gets you ready and conditioned for the season."
The stellar special teams started in the first half to help spur on a sputtering offense. Norfolk Catholic managed just 109 yards of total offense in the entire half, almost half of that coming on its first drive which ended on a fumble at the Ord 25.
"It's a third of the game, and it's an extremely important aspect, and it bit us tonight. It hurt," Ord coach Nathan Wells said. "We got the momentum early, and then all of a sudden, we get two return (touchdowns) on us."
Ord struck first thanks to senior do-everything quarterback Dylan Hurlburt, who was the game's leader with 90 rushing yards and 125 passing yards. Hurlburt took off for a 47-yard touchdown run, but that lead lasted a whopping 16 seconds. Sukup caught the kickoff near his own goal line, found a seam, and 99 yards later helped tie the game.
"They got that touchdown at the beginning of the game, and we needed a big play," Sukup said. "I saw it open to the left, and slid that way, and I was able to break free."
When the Knights forced a three-and-out, senior Clayton Carney fielded the punt off a bounce and scooted down his team's sideline for a 70-yard touchdown return and a 14-7 lead.
"Coaches tell us all the time to never let it roll when you can take it, so that's what I did," Carney said. "We had great blocking on it, I was able to make a couple guys miss, and it was great blocking from there."
Ord drew even midway through the second quarter. Facing a fourth down at the Norfolk Catholic 14, Hurlburt rolled left and hit Talan Bruha for a touchdown. Norfolk Catholic had a chance for a go-ahead field goal as the first half ran out, but the 38-yarder sailed just wide left.
"Credit our kids," Wells said. "They fought back, and we tied it up, and then (we had) another turnover to start the second half. It just kind of took the wind out of our sails just a little bit."
The hosts needed just 18 yards to strike first in the second half, and that was all the scoring that they would need. Ord was held to a turnover on downs, a three-and-out, and an interception on its three possessions in the second half.
Norfolk Catholic padded its lead when Janssen connected with Sam Speidel on an out route, and Speidel broke a tackle on his way to a 27-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
"In the second half, we really got it going and everything started clicking on offense," Janssen said. "I think we just have to do a better job of getting our heads in the game early and get rid of those mental mistakes early on."
Max Hammond added a fourth-quarter field goal to cap the scoring.
"We hit plays when we needed to," Bellar said. "That's a good football team, you know. They're very complete. A win's a win against a quality team like that."
Game notes
* While Norfolk Catholic had just 109 first-half offensive yards, the Knights held Ord to just 112 second-half offensive yards. Norfolk Catholic finished with a narrow 279-270 advantage in total offense, including 186 rushing yards.
* For both teams, the quarterback was also the leading rusher. Janssen had 82 yards on 13 carries in addition to going 9 of 16 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown. Eight different Knights had at least one carry.
* Norfolk Catholic (2-0) will travel on back-to-back weeks, starting with next Friday at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder before facing Louisville. Both are 0-2 to start the season.
Ord 7 7 0 0 — 14
Norfolk Catholic 14 0 14 3 — 31
FIRST QUARTER
ORD: Dylan Hurlburt 47 run (Talan Bruha kick), 4:47.
NC: Trevin Sukup 99 kickoff return (Max Hammond kick), 4:31.
NC: Clayton Carney 70 punt return (Hammond kick), 2:46.
SECOND QUARTER
ORD: Bruha 14 pass from Hurlburt (Bruha kick), 5:51.
THIRD QUARTER
NC: Brandon Kollars 1 run (Hammond kick), 8:38.
NC: Sam Speidel 27 pass from Carter Janssen (Hammond kick), 0:53.
FOURTH QUARTER
NC: Hammond 22 field goal, 5:41.