Remote learning has definitely come with its own set of challenges for Nicole Hrabanek and her daughter, Brenna.
Brenna, a fourth grade student at Westside Elementary, receives special education services, which have drastically changed since school buildings closed because of COVID-19.
One of the biggest hurdles Hrabanek has dealt with is helping her daughter learn outside of a classroom, she said.
"She doesn't want to work while she's home, because in the school environment, she's just in a different mindset," Hrabanek said. "At home, she has her shows and toys that she likes, so it's hard to get her to do stuff with me."
Brenna uses an Eyegaze Edge tablet, a device that tracks a person's eye movement to verbalize words and images as they are looked at. But it's been hard getting her to use her Eyegaze at home, she said.
"There's a lot of stress of trying to get her to use it. I'm not a teacher and definitely not a special ed teacher," Hrabanek said. "It's a whole different ball game. I don't have the tools and tricks to get her to learn what she needs to learn."
While special education is looking different for students and parents, all of the district's services are still available, said Mary Luhr, the Norfolk Public Schools’ director of student services.
"All special education teachers have contacted parents on their caseloads and then they find activities on individual plans, activities that they send home with family, reinforcing skills that they have, making them stronger," Luhr said.
One of the biggest challenges might be trying to serve students who need more extensive one-on-one support, such as physical or occupational therapy, when staff members and teachers can't have in-person contact with them.
Luhr said these students, along with all students in special education, are still receiving support, but teachers have to be more creative with their delivery.
Staff members have been contacting students through Zoom and giving them physical and occupational therapy practices to do at home with their parents.
For hearing impaired students, teachers might use enlarged text in their paper lessons. For vision impaired students, they might be solely relying on Zoom meetings.
"We want to make sure we equip parents with the resources and activities so they can practice the specific therapies at home. And if they have any more questions, they contact us virtually," Luhr said.
Luhr said she hasn't heard directly from a family yet that is concerned about their child with services being delivered at home.
Karen Arkfeld, a special education teacher for NPS, Lutheran High Northeast and Christ Lutheran, said the most important task is keeping in communication with parents.
"Just like their regular classroom teachers, we have been in constant contact with students and parents," she said. "We explain to parents that we will provide these services, they will just be a bit different now. We just have to be communicating with families a great deal more."
Hrabanek said that while she has a hard time getting Brenna engaged with her work, the learning packets that Westside has sent home have been excellent and customized to her needs.
Tracie Chochon is the psychologist for Washington Elementary, Bel-Air Elementary and Norfolk Middle School. Chochon, who has more than 90 children on her caseload this year, said she would have to wait to complete special education assessments for about 10-12 students in the district due to remote learning.
"They are telling us no face-to-face contact, and that's impossible in my job. I have to have face-to-face contact to do what I do with assessments," Chochon said. "I really miss seeing and working with the kids; that's what's so hard about this."
Chochon's assessments deal with both cognitive and academic tests to see if a student is in need of special education services. A lot of the testing is hands-on and involves activities such as working with blocks or solving puzzles.
Students who were unable to be assessed before school buildings closed will continue on with the district's regular remote learning activities until they can be assessed in person, which won't be until the next school year at the earliest, Chochon said.
Hrabanek said that because Brenna is at home, she's missing the majority of the stimulation she received with her classmates and teachers every day at Westside.
Hrabanek and her fiancé, Scott Kuk, also have a 1-year-old, Cooper. They both juggle jobs with child care; Hrabanek works as a registered nurse in the emergency department at Faith Regional Health Services on the weekends and Kuk works during the week.
It's impossible to give Brenna the amount of stimulation she would receive at school, she said. And without the same stimulation, Brenna has difficulty sleeping.
"We try to make it as fun for her as she can, but my brain doesn't function like a teacher's, so that's hard," Hrabanek said. "Her teacher has been very helpful giving us as many options and resources as she can, she's phenomenal and has been a godsend. It's just that interaction she's not getting, that is what we're missing out on the most."
Brenna also won't be able attend summer school to visit and be introduced to Norfolk Middle School before she attends next year. NPS canceled summer school recently for everyone except Norfolk High School students under Gov. Pete Ricketts' recommendation.
Hrabanek is nervous for the incoming school year, she said. For now, she and Scott are just hoping the local health directives don't go throughout the summer.
"It's been rough. Some days you want to just throw in the towel, but that's not an option," Hrabanek said. "I definitely feel like teachers get taken for granted. I hope this time teaches people how vital they are."