Downtown Norfolk has been going through changes over the past decade, including installing speakers on streetlights.
In 2007, Norfolk brought noise to all of the citizens walking down Norfolk Avenue, stretching seven blocks of the downtown area.
"Everybody has experienced music somewhere," said Connie Geary, chairwoman of the vehicle parking district. "When we redid the sidewalks and lighting, we wanted to set up music."
On Monday though Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a wide range of music genres is played, bringing a comfortable feeling to those who are walking around doing a little shopping, looking for a bite to eat or living in the downtown area.
"Generally it's part of an effort to make downtown a warm, welcoming and pleasant environment to spend time in," Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said. "From what I've heard, people appreciate having that extra element of music, which is welcoming in more people."
There are about 40 speakers playing on Norfolk Avenue stretching from First Street through Eighth Street.
The speakers play music out of a system through Sound Products Co. from Lenexa, Kansas, which is sent over the internet. Urban contemporary music is featured in Norfolk.
The speakers on streetlights also have a banner, which says "Downtown" along the side and "Shop Eat Live Work The River Point.com" along the other side.
This next year as Braasch Avenue gets remodeled, there could be a possibility of more speakers being brought into the area.
"People were concerned more about the layout of the street, but that doesn't mean that there won't be speakers," Geary said.
The next time you take a stroll to the downtown area, take time to relax as you get to enjoy the subtle background music.
"People are pretty used to them, and they've become a natural part of the background of downtown Norfolk," Moenning said. "People have liked them so far being in downtown."